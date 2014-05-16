Berlin is famous for its vibrant bar scene that boasts everything from trendy microbreweries and sprawling beer gardens to chic cocktail lounges and swanky roof terraces. Whether you fancy a chilled Pilsner or a classic old fashioned, you are sure to find it in Germany’s thriving capital. So get ready for a night to remember – or forget! – as we share the best bars in Berlin you need to visit. Monkey Bar

Green Door Bar

Fairytale Bar

Prater Biergarten

Buck and Breck

Ankerklause

Klunkerkranich

ORA

Madame Claude World Nomads Want to plan a trip to Berlin? Before you set off, it's important to make sure you have the right travel insurance to cover you along the way. World Nomads offers simple and flexible travel insurance which you can buy at home or on the road. They also offer loads of advice to help you travel more confidently. So what are you waiting for, get a quote today! Go to website

Monkey Bar Located on the 10th floor of the Monkey Hotel in Charlottenburg, Monkey Bar serves some of the best G&Ts in town. Not only that, but it boasts fantastic views overlooking the Berliner Zoo and monkey house; hence the name. Taking inspiration from the animal kingdom, the venue offers a wide range of creative and crafted signature cocktails. These include creations such as The Angry Alpaca and Mad Monkey Mai Tai. Money Bar (Photo: Ajan Alen/ShutterStock) The decor is also inspired by the jungle, featuring gorilla and giraffe artwork, brightly-colored cushions, and exotic plants. This gives it a wild and playful feel. With seating both inside and outside on the rooftop terrace, this funky venue is a bustling hotspot come rain or shine. Live DJ sessions also help to lure in the crowds every night come sundown. Monkey Bar, 10/F, Budapester Strasse 40, 10787 Berlin

Green Door Bar Hidden behind a discreet sign and green door (hence the name), this intimate cocktail bar requires you to ring a bell to get in. This gives it a rather exclusive feel which helps to attract an upmarket crowd. Decked out with colorful checkered wallpaper and retro decor, Green Door Bar is the perfect combination of classy and kitsch. Once seated at the long bar, you can watch the mixologists whip up quality cocktails served at fairly reasonable prices; given the popularity of the place. The Green Door house cocktail is a particular highlight, blending together champagne, lemon, mint, and sugar. Just make sure you arrive early on weekends as this hidden gem fills up fast most evenings. Green Door Bar, Winterfeldtstraße 50, 10781 Berlin

Fairytale Bar If you appreciate a dash of whimsical fantasy with your cocktail then you will no doubt enjoy venturing down the rabbit hole to discover Berlin’s quirky Fairytale Bar. Located near Volkspark Friedrichshain, marked by an illuminated ‘follow the white rabbit’ sign, the imaginative concept bar brings the stories of Lewis Carroll and the Brothers Grimm to life; with a twist of Tim Burton magic. Entrance to the bar is only granted upon ringing a bell, at which point a fairytale-themed figure guides you inside. Numerous references to Alice in Wonderland and other classic stories spring to life among the various trinkets, figurines, and motifs sprawled across the walls and cabinets. The bar serves all kinds of fairytale-inspired cocktails and while they certainly aren’t cheap (€10 upwards), they are expertly crafted and wonderfully presented. After all, who can deny the pleasure of sipping on champagne from a glass slipper! Fairytale Bar, Am Friedrichshain 24, 10407 Berlin

Prater Biergarten Dating back a hundred years, Prater Biergarten is Berlin‘s oldest beer garden, offering open and relaxed seating for up to 600 people. The sprawling complex also comprises an outdoor cocktail bar, an open-air stage, and a club called Bastard. In the summertime, the beer garden becomes a popular hotspot for enjoying locally-brewed beers and classic German food. It is often packed with pretzel and schnitzel-munching revelers until late into the night. With strong connections to the theater scene, the venue also hosts indoor and outdoor plays throughout the year. This makes it a great spot to experience a slice of buzzing Berlin life. Prater Biergarten, Kastanienallee 7–9, 10435 Berlin

Buck and Breck Seating only 14 people at a time, Buck and Breck just goes to show that when it comes to success, size doesn’t always matter. On the contrary, the modest size of this Mitte-based bar only adds to its charm and appeal among Berliners and tourists, alike. In true speakeasy style, you have to ring a doorbell to get in. However, you may have some difficulty locating it given that the entrance lays hidden behind a frequently changing façade. But once you do hit the jackpot, you’ll be rewarded with friendly service and excellently crafted cocktails mixed around a big communal table. With its minimal yet sleek interior and dim lighting, the focus at Buch and Breck is definitely on the drinks. And you’ll have loads of fun sipping on delicious signature cocktails or going off the menu to create your own. Buck and Breck, Brunnenstraße 177, 10119 Berlin

Ankerklause Its superb location on the Landwehr Canal, on the border between Kreuzberg and Neukölln, makes Ankerklause a popular watering hole among locals and tourists in Berlin. Hovering over the water, the outside terrace offers a clear panoramic view of Kreuzberg. This makes it the ideal spot to relax with a cold German beer or cocktail in hand on a warm evening. Meanwhile, inside, the venue’s legendary jukebox keeps the nostalgic rock’n’roll and electronic tunes coming, attracting the 30-something Kreuzberg hipsters. Various booths, nooks, and crannies divide the interior, making it possible for large and small groups to gather together. Decorated from floor to ceiling with a kitsch aquatic theme, the bar maintains a laid-back feel. It also gets extremely lively late at night, especially when the resident DJ spins the decks until the early hours. Ankerklause, Kottbusser Damm 104, 10967 Berlin

Klunkerkranich Nesting on the top parking level of the Neukölln Arcaden on Karl-Marx-Strasse, Klunkerkranich boasts one of the most spectacular views of Berlin. The no-frills rooftop bar has somewhat of a makeshift feel, adding to its appeal among the young and trendy Berliners. The wide range of beer and wine served at reasonable prices also helps to draw in the student crowd. Photo: ekvidi/Flickr Aside from being a popular outdoor gathering ground for punters, the venue also boasts a busy lineup of indoor entertainment throughout the year. This covers everything from poetry slams and concerts to live DJ sessions, movie screenings, and food markets. The perfect spot to gather with friends and catch an epic sunset, it’s no wonder Klunkerkranich remains one of the most popular bars in Berlin. Kunkerkranich, Karl-Marx-Strasse 66, 12043 Berlin

ORA Located on Oranienplatz in Kreuzberg, ORA is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful bars in Berlin. Stepping inside this converted 1860s pharmacy is like traveling back in time. Many of the building’s original features, including its restored wooden medicine cabinets, apothecary jars, and even its façade, remain intact. Interestingly, when the new owners turned on the original neon ‘ORANIEN-APOTHEKE’ sign outside, only the letters O, R, and A lit up; hence the name of the quirky bar. Within this unique setting, you can enjoy expertly crafted cocktails, ranging from popular classics to bespoke creations. The fresh flowers and romantic candlelight make it a great option for date night; especially when you combine it with a trip to the nearby Babylon Kreuzberg movie theater. ORA, Oranienplatz 14, 10999 Berlin