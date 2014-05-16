A guide to Belgian chocolate

I have always liked chocolate, but in Canada I wasn’t too choosy about things like brand, filling or cocoa content. Toss me some sort of Hershey bar or a box of Pot o’ Gold and I was happy. Since moving here, I’ve changed. Eating chocolate from Belgium has turned me into a chocolate snob. There, I’ve said it. I’ve confessed. Best Belgian chocolate

Belgian chocolate brands Marley Spoon Looking for some mealtime inspiration besides chocolate? Order a Marley Spoon recipe box today and take yourself on a culinary adventure. Marley Spoon offer a range of innovative and easy-to-make recipe boxes using the freshest seasonal produce and flavors from around the world. Take the hassle out of grocery shopping and order a recipe box from Marley Spoon today. Go to website

Best Belgian chocolate I had always heard that Belgian chocolate was good, but before moving to Brussels, I had no idea what that actually meant. Belgians are passionate about chocolate and not just any old chocolate will do. The secret lies in the time and care put into producing chocolate in Belgium. Belgians know that a little effort makes all the difference in creating the best chocolate. Take for example the shops of the top Belgian chocolate brands. When you step inside, the smell of fresh chocolate almost overwhelms. Instead of seeing boxes already filled with assorted chocolates covered in plastic wrap, you see a long glass counter with piles of beautiful fresh chocolates inside that have been carefully made by hand. These chocolates don’t sit around for months on end; chocolates all sit at the correct temperature. The presentation involves such care, you feel as if you are admiring jewels in the cases. Indeed they are jewels — but those of an edible variety.