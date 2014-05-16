Looking for somewhere to rent in Germany? Spotahome takes the hassle out of househunting by doing the hard work for you. Their online platform lets you find, view, and book rental properties all from the comfort of your own home. Take the stress out of househunting in Germany with Spotahome.

To ensure you don’t miss out on anything important, our guide puts together a list of Germany’s public holidays as well as important dates for your calendar.

Whether you’re living in Germany or just visiting, it’s important to note the dates of Germany’s public holidays and important dates. This is because on some of these dates, businesses and public institutions will close or have reduced hours.

An overview of German public holidays

There are nine official national public holidays in Germany each year, alongside regional holidays particular to certain German states. This means that some German states have more German holidays than others; in fact, lucky locals can enjoy up to 13 days of German public holidays a year, one of the highest public holiday entitlements in Europe.

Many of the German bank holidays are religious and date back centuries. A more recent holiday in Germany is the Day of German Unity on 3 October, which commemorates the anniversary of German reunification in 1990. You can see which national holidays in Germany coincide with Germany’s top festivals, which are a great way to experience German culture and sample regional German food, particularly during the colorful carnival period.

Besides German Unity Day, holidays in Germany are determined by the federal states. However, if a German holiday falls on a weekend, the holiday doesn’t typically transfer to a weekday. Many businesses – but not police stations or hospitals – close during national holidays in German and regional public holidays.