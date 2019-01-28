School holidays in Germany School holidays in Germany are set at the regional level by each federal state. Each state will have holidays for the following times of year: Autumn holiday (Herbstferien)

Christmas (Weihnachtsferien)

Easter (Osterferien)

Summer (Sommerferien) Schools in most states also have a winter break (Winterferien) around February. Additionally, a few states have a break of about one to two weeks for Pentecost (Pfingstferien) around May/June. There are also days off throughout the year which varies between states. Each state sets the exact dates for all school holidays in Germany, although they need to fall within a certain time period. Holiday dates at private international schools in Germany may be slightly different from public schools’ days off, although they will roughly coincide. Check with your child’s school for details. German school holidays are often used as a time for families to get together and celebrate festive holidays such as Easter and Christmas, go away on family vacations or visit some of the best spots in the country. Holidays may also coincide with regional days of celebration or German carnival periods.

German school holiday dates 2022–2023 Below are the school holidays for Germany’s 16 states, split by north and south sections of the country. North Germany school holiday dates 2022–2023 Autumn Break Christmas break Winter break Easter break Pentecost break Summer break Berlin 24 October – 4 November 2022 22 December 2023 – 2 January 2023 30 January – 3 February 2023 3–14 April 2023 18–19 May + 29–30 May 2023 13 July – 25 August 2023 Brandenburg 24 October – 4 November 2022 22 December 2022 – 3 January 2023 30 January – 3 February 2023 3 April – 14 April 2023 18 May – 19 May 2023 13 July – 25 August Bremen 17–28 October 2022 23 December 2022 – 6 January 2023 30–31 January 2023 27 March – 11 April 2023 18–19 May 2023 6 July – 16 August 2023 Hamburg 10–21 October 2022 23 December 2022 – 6 January 2023 27 January 2023 6–17 March 2023 15–19 May 2023 13 July – 23 August 2023 Lower Saxony 17–28 October 2022 23 December 2022 – 6 January 2023 30–31 January 2023 27 March – 11 April 2023 29–30 May 2023 6 July – 16 August 2023 Mecklenburg-Vorpommern 10–14 October 2022 22 December 2022 – 2 January 2023 6–18 February 2023 3–12 April 2023 26–30 May 2023 17 July – 25 August 2023 North Rhine-Westphalia 4–14 October 2022 23 December 2022 – 6 January 2023 No winter break 3–14 April 2023 29–30 May 2023 22 June – 4 August 2023 Saxony-Anhalt 24 October – 4 November 2022 21 December 2022 – 5 January 2023 6–10 February 2023 3–10 April 2023 15–19 May 2023 6 July – 16 August 2023 Schleswig-Holstein 10–21 October 2022 23 December 2022 – 6 January 2023 No winter break 6–21 April 2023 18–19 May 2023 17 July – 25 August 2023 South Germany school holiday dates 2022–2023 Autumn Break Christmas break Winter break Easter break Pentecost break Summer break Baden-Württemberg 2–4 November 2022 21 December 2022 – 6 January 2023 No winter break 6–14 April 2023 29 May – 9 June 2023 27 July – 8 September 2023 Bavaria 31 October – 4 November 2022 26 December 2022 – 6 January 2023 20–24 February 2023 3–14 April 2023 29 May – 9 June 2023 31 July – 11 September 2023 Hesse 24–28 October 2022 22 December 2022 – 6 January 2023 No winter break 3–21 April 2023 No Pentecost holiday 24 July – 1 September 2023 Rhineland-Palatinate 17–31 October 2022 23 December 2022 – 2 January 2023 No winter break 3–10 April 2023 29 May – 7 June 2023 24 July – 1 September 2023 Saarland 24 October – 4 November 2022 22 December 2022 – 4 January 2023 20–24 February 2023 3–12 April 2023 29 May – 2 June 2023 24 July – 1 September 2023 Saxony 17–28 October 2022 22 December 2022 – 2 January 2023 13–24 February 2023 7–14 April 2023 18–19 May 2023 10 July – 18 August 2023 Thuringia 17–28 October 2022 22 December 2022 – 3 January 2023 13–17 February 2023 3–14 April 2023 18–19 May 2023 10 July – 18 August 2023

German school holiday dates 2023–2024 North Germany school holiday dates 2023–2024 Autumn break Christmas break Winter break Easter break Pentecost break Summer break Berlin 2–3 October + 23 October – 3 November 2023 25 December 2023 – 5 January 2024 5–9 February 2024 25 March – 5 April 2024 9–10 May 2024 18 July – 30 August 2024 Brandenburg 2–3 October + 23 October – 3 November 2023 25 December 2023 – 5 January 2024 5–9 February 2024 25 March – 5 April 2024 9–10 May 2024 18 July – 30 August 2024 Bremen 2–3 October + 16–30 October 2023 25 December 2023 – 5 January 2024 1–2 February 2024 18 March – 1 April 2024 9–10 May + 20–21 May 2024 24 June – 2 August 2024 Hamburg 2–3 October + 16–27 October 2023 22 December – 5 January 2024 2 February 2024 18–28 March 2024 9–10 May + 20–24 May 2024 18 July – 28 August 2024 Lower Saxony 2–3 October + 16–30 October 2023 25 December 2023 – 5 January 2024 1–2 February 2024 18–28 March 2024 9–10 May + 20–21 May 2024 24 June – 2 August 2024 Mecklenburg-Vorpommern 9–13 October 2023 21 December 2023 – 3 January 2024 5–16 February 2024 25 March – 3 April 2024 17–21 May 2024 22 July – 30 August 2024 North Rhine-Westphalia 2–13 October 2023 21 December 2023 – 5 January 2024 No winter break 25 March – 5 April 2024 20–21 May 2024 8 July – 20 August 2024 Saxony-Anhalt 2–3 October + 16–30 October 2023 21 December 2023 – 3 January 2024 5–9 February 2024 25–29 March 2024 20–24 May 2024 24 June – 2 August 2024 Schleswig-Holstein 16–27 October 2023 25 December 2023 – 5 January 2024 No winter break 28 March – 19 April 2024 9–10 May 2024 22 July – 30 August 2024 South Germany school holiday dates 2023–2024 Autumn break Christmas break Winter break Easter break Pentecost break Summer break Baden-Württemberg 30 October – 3 November 2023 25 December 2023 – 5 January 2024 No winter break 25 March – 5 April 2024 20–31 May 2024 25 July – 6 September 2024 Bavaria 30 October – 3 November 2023 25 December 2023 – 5 January 2024 12–16 February 2024 25 March – 5 April 2024 20–31 May 2024 29 July – 9 September 2024 Hesse 23–27 October 2023 25 December 2023 – 12 January 2024 No winter break 25 March – 12 April 2024 No Pentecost break 15 July – 23 August 2024 Rhineland-Palatinate 16–27 October 2023 25 December 2023 – 5 January 2024 No winter break 25 March – 2 April 2024 20–29 May 2024 15 July – 23 August 2024 Saarland 23 October – 3 November 2023 21 December 2023 – 2 January 2024 12–16 February 2024 25 March – 5 April 2024 20–24 May 2024 15 July – 23 August 2024 Saxony 2–13 + 30–31 October 2023 25 December 2023 – 2 January 2024 12–23 February 2024 28 March – 5 April 2024 9–10 + 20–21 May 2024 20 June – 2 August 2024 Thuringia 2–13 October 2023 25 December 2023 – 5 January 2024 12–16 February 2024 25 March – 5 April 2024 9–10 May 2024 20 June – 31 July 2024 All dates are subject to change. You can find full details of holiday dates for both 2023 and 2024 by checking with your child’s school.

Additional holidays and days off The above dates are those that generally apply to German schools each year, but there are additional days throughout the year when there may be no school. These could be: Regional public holidays in Germany

Religious days where children of certain faiths are granted time off

Staff training days or pupil book days (vary depending on the school) For specific dates, check with your local school or have a look on the school website. Many schools have calendars on their websites, which list all dates when there is no school.