For parents who live and work in Germany, it is crucial to mark school holidays on the calendar to organize the necessary family activities or childcare arrangements. Both German primary schools and secondary schools have seasonal holiday breaks, including a long summer break, plus holidays for Christmas and Easter.
To plan your upcoming vacation, learn more about the below topics:
- School holidays in Germany
- German school holiday dates 2022–2023
- German school holiday dates 2023–2024
- Additional holidays and days off
- Childcare during school holidays in Germany
School holidays in Germany
School holidays in Germany are set at the regional level by each federal state. Each state will have holidays for the following times of year:
- Autumn holiday (Herbstferien)
- Christmas (Weihnachtsferien)
- Easter (Osterferien)
- Summer (Sommerferien)
Schools in most states also have a winter break (Winterferien) around February. Additionally, a few states have a break of about one to two weeks for Pentecost (Pfingstferien) around May/June. There are also days off throughout the year which varies between states.
Each state sets the exact dates for all school holidays in Germany, although they need to fall within a certain time period.
Holiday dates at private international schools in Germany may be slightly different from public schools’ days off, although they will roughly coincide. Check with your child’s school for details.
German school holidays are often used as a time for families to get together and celebrate festive holidays such as Easter and Christmas, go away on family vacations or visit some of the best spots in the country. Holidays may also coincide with regional days of celebration or German carnival periods.
German school holiday dates 2022–2023
Below are the school holidays for Germany’s 16 states, split by north and south sections of the country.
North Germany school holiday dates 2022–2023
|Autumn Break
|Christmas break
|Winter break
|Easter break
|Pentecost break
|Summer break
|Berlin
|24 October – 4 November 2022
|22 December 2023 – 2 January 2023
|30 January – 3 February 2023
|3–14 April 2023
|18–19 May + 29–30 May 2023
|13 July – 25 August 2023
|Brandenburg
|24 October – 4 November 2022
|22 December 2022 – 3 January 2023
|30 January – 3 February 2023
|3 April – 14 April 2023
|18 May – 19 May 2023
|13 July – 25 August
|Bremen
|17–28 October 2022
|23 December 2022 – 6 January 2023
|30–31 January 2023
|27 March – 11 April 2023
|18–19 May 2023
|6 July – 16 August 2023
|Hamburg
|10–21 October 2022
|23 December 2022 – 6 January 2023
|27 January 2023
|6–17 March 2023
|15–19 May 2023
|13 July – 23 August 2023
|Lower Saxony
|17–28 October 2022
|23 December 2022 – 6 January 2023
|30–31 January 2023
|27 March – 11 April 2023
|29–30 May 2023
|6 July – 16 August 2023
|Mecklenburg-Vorpommern
|10–14 October 2022
|22 December 2022 – 2 January 2023
|6–18 February 2023
|3–12 April 2023
|26–30 May 2023
|17 July – 25 August 2023
|North Rhine-Westphalia
|4–14 October 2022
|23 December 2022 – 6 January 2023
|No winter break
|3–14 April 2023
|29–30 May 2023
|22 June – 4 August 2023
|Saxony-Anhalt
|24 October – 4 November 2022
|21 December 2022 – 5 January 2023
|6–10 February 2023
|3–10 April 2023
|15–19 May 2023
|6 July – 16 August 2023
|Schleswig-Holstein
|10–21 October 2022
|23 December 2022 – 6 January 2023
|No winter break
|6–21 April 2023
|18–19 May 2023
|17 July – 25 August 2023
South Germany school holiday dates 2022–2023
|Autumn Break
|Christmas break
|Winter break
|Easter break
|Pentecost break
|Summer break
|Baden-Württemberg
|2–4 November 2022
|21 December 2022 – 6 January 2023
|No winter break
|6–14 April 2023
|29 May – 9 June 2023
|27 July – 8 September 2023
|Bavaria
|31 October – 4 November 2022
|26 December 2022 – 6 January 2023
|20–24 February 2023
|3–14 April 2023
|29 May – 9 June 2023
|31 July – 11 September 2023
|Hesse
|24–28 October 2022
|22 December 2022 – 6 January 2023
|No winter break
|3–21 April 2023
|No Pentecost holiday
|24 July – 1 September 2023
|Rhineland-Palatinate
|17–31 October 2022
|23 December 2022 – 2 January 2023
|No winter break
|3–10 April 2023
|29 May – 7 June 2023
|24 July – 1 September 2023
|Saarland
|24 October – 4 November 2022
|22 December 2022 – 4 January 2023
|20–24 February 2023
|3–12 April 2023
|29 May – 2 June 2023
|24 July – 1 September 2023
|Saxony
|17–28 October 2022
|22 December 2022 – 2 January 2023
|13–24 February 2023
|7–14 April 2023
|18–19 May 2023
|10 July – 18 August 2023
|Thuringia
|17–28 October 2022
|22 December 2022 – 3 January 2023
|13–17 February 2023
|3–14 April 2023
|18–19 May 2023
|10 July – 18 August 2023
German school holiday dates 2023–2024
North Germany school holiday dates 2023–2024
|Autumn break
|Christmas break
|Winter break
|Easter break
|Pentecost break
|Summer break
|Berlin
|2–3 October + 23 October – 3 November 2023
|25 December 2023 – 5 January 2024
|5–9 February 2024
|25 March – 5 April 2024
|9–10 May 2024
|18 July – 30 August 2024
|Brandenburg
|2–3 October + 23 October – 3 November 2023
|25 December 2023 – 5 January 2024
|5–9 February 2024
|25 March – 5 April 2024
|9–10 May 2024
|18 July – 30 August 2024
|Bremen
|2–3 October + 16–30 October 2023
|25 December 2023 – 5 January 2024
|1–2 February 2024
|18 March – 1 April 2024
|9–10 May + 20–21 May 2024
|24 June – 2 August 2024
|Hamburg
|2–3 October + 16–27 October 2023
|22 December – 5 January 2024
|2 February 2024
|18–28 March 2024
|9–10 May + 20–24 May 2024
|18 July – 28 August 2024
|Lower Saxony
|2–3 October + 16–30 October 2023
|25 December 2023 – 5 January 2024
|1–2 February 2024
|18–28 March 2024
|9–10 May + 20–21 May 2024
|24 June – 2 August 2024
|Mecklenburg-Vorpommern
|9–13 October 2023
|21 December 2023 – 3 January 2024
|5–16 February 2024
|25 March – 3 April 2024
|17–21 May 2024
|22 July – 30 August 2024
|North Rhine-Westphalia
|2–13 October 2023
|21 December 2023 – 5 January 2024
|No winter break
|25 March – 5 April 2024
|20–21 May 2024
|8 July – 20 August 2024
|Saxony-Anhalt
|2–3 October + 16–30 October 2023
|21 December 2023 – 3 January 2024
|5–9 February 2024
|25–29 March 2024
|20–24 May 2024
|24 June – 2 August 2024
|Schleswig-Holstein
|16–27 October 2023
|25 December 2023 – 5 January 2024
|No winter break
|28 March – 19 April 2024
|9–10 May 2024
|22 July – 30 August 2024
South Germany school holiday dates 2023–2024
|Autumn break
|Christmas break
|Winter break
|Easter break
|Pentecost break
|Summer break
|Baden-Württemberg
|30 October – 3 November 2023
|25 December 2023 – 5 January 2024
|No winter break
|25 March – 5 April 2024
|20–31 May 2024
|25 July – 6 September 2024
|Bavaria
|30 October – 3 November 2023
|25 December 2023 – 5 January 2024
|12–16 February 2024
|25 March – 5 April 2024
|20–31 May 2024
|29 July – 9 September 2024
|Hesse
|23–27 October 2023
|25 December 2023 – 12 January 2024
|No winter break
|25 March – 12 April 2024
|No Pentecost break
|15 July – 23 August 2024
|Rhineland-Palatinate
|16–27 October 2023
|25 December 2023 – 5 January 2024
|No winter break
|25 March – 2 April 2024
|20–29 May 2024
|15 July – 23 August 2024
|Saarland
|23 October – 3 November 2023
|21 December 2023 – 2 January 2024
|12–16 February 2024
|25 March – 5 April 2024
|20–24 May 2024
|15 July – 23 August 2024
|Saxony
|2–13 + 30–31 October 2023
|25 December 2023 – 2 January 2024
|12–23 February 2024
|28 March – 5 April 2024
|9–10 + 20–21 May 2024
|20 June – 2 August 2024
|Thuringia
|2–13 October 2023
|25 December 2023 – 5 January 2024
|12–16 February 2024
|25 March – 5 April 2024
|9–10 May 2024
|20 June – 31 July 2024
All dates are subject to change.
You can find full details of holiday dates for both 2023 and 2024 by checking with your child’s school.
Additional holidays and days off
The above dates are those that generally apply to German schools each year, but there are additional days throughout the year when there may be no school. These could be:
- Regional public holidays in Germany
- Religious days where children of certain faiths are granted time off
- Staff training days or pupil book days (vary depending on the school)
For specific dates, check with your local school or have a look on the school website. Many schools have calendars on their websites, which list all dates when there is no school.
Childcare during school holidays in Germany
If you are a working parent, you may find yourself in the position of having to find childcare during the holidays if you can’t (or don’t want to) take time off work and leaving the kids with relatives or friends isn’t an option. The main options in Germany are:
- Daycare nurseries (horts): Provide out-of-hours school care for primary school children in Germany. This normally takes place after school hours, but many German horts also run holiday provision that includes a range of fun activities. They are primarily for primary school children but in some cases will take children up until the age of 14. You can find information about nursery provision in your area from your child’s school or your local authority. You can also search for nurseries through Kita.
- Summer camps: For older children, there are summer camps that run adventure, sports, and language activities. Many of these are popular with expat children in Germany, such as Camp Adventure international summer camp which runs activities for children aged up to 19.
- Paying for an individual carer: You could employ a childminder, nanny, babysitter, or au pair. You can find a babysitter in your area on Babysitter.de.
Prices and availability for nurseries and summer camps vary so it’s advisable to book at the earliest opportunity.