Qatar expat life: your top 10 questions answered

What’s it really like to live in Qatar? Qatar is among the top ten places for expats to live and work. That’s according to HSBC’s Expat Explorer 2021 survey that polled more than 20,000 expats in 46 countries and territories. Qatar ranks highly for livability, aspiration, and future outlook. About 80% of the respondents reported improved quality of life since moving to Qatar. Nevertheless, expats may find themselves having to get to grips with a culture significantly different from their own. On the one hand, Qatar is a modern nation with a wide variety of entertainment and nightlife options. Supercars, luxury hotels, and high-octane shopping experiences are common. If you are on a high expat salary package, these experiences are not hard to find. However, it remains a conservative Islamic society and the country’s legal system is heavily influenced by the tenets of Sharia (Islamic) law. Residents are expected to abide by social conventions around modesty that may take some getting used to. Politically, Qatar is a constitutional monarchy, but the ruler (the Emir) possesses executive power to approve or reject legislation. Apart from religion and tradition, the country’s abundance of oil and gas wealth informs every aspect of life in Qatar.

Is it easy to find love in Qatar? With large numbers of single expats, there are plenty of fish in Qatar’s romantic waters. The temporary, “I’m just here for two years” mentality could preclude long-term relationships. However, plenty of foreigners literally meet their match on the peninsula. Expatica’s guide to Meet eligible singles in Qatar through Expatica Dating Read more The road to romance can run through dating apps such as Tinder, OKCupid, and LoveHabibi, which offer the same challenges as anywhere else. Many expats have more luck finding partners among their circle of friends, at bars, clubs, or even at work. Either way, expats need to be aware of prohibitions around dating in Qatar and premarital sex. In practice, authorities are relatively tolerant and expats won’t generally land in trouble if they remain discreet. Getting married as an expat in Qatar Expats who want to tie the knot in Qatar should first check with their country’s embassy for local advice. Some embassies conduct wedding ceremonies, including India, the Philippines, and the UK. In general, your nationality, religion, and choice of partner determine the kind of wedding ceremony you have in Qatar. As of 2009, all couples marrying in Qatar must take mandatory premarital genetic tests to determine potential health risks. Specific rules govern marriages between Qataris and non-nationals. Consult Qatar’s e-government website for more information. Muslims can marry at the Family Court (formerly the Sharia Court) or arrange for an official to conduct the ceremony at a private venue. You will need two witnesses in either case. Muslim brides must be accompanied by a male family member, typically your father or brother. Civil marriage is not available to non-Muslims, however, some religious ceremonies are recognized. Christians, whether Catholic or Anglican, may marry in church after suitable preparation. You will need to register the wedding at the Ministry of Justice. Take along the wedding certificate and an Arabic translation. The registration then needs to be attested by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. It is advisable to have your wedding attested and registered by your country’s embassy. Same-sex weddings are not permitted in Qatar. It is possible to get a divorce in Qatar, although the procedure is both difficult and uncommon.

Can expats in Qatar afford a home? Expats have been allowed to buy both freehold and leasehold properties in Qatar for more than a decade. Buying real estate in Qatar may be accompanied by residency visas. The government grants residency to owners of property worth at least QR730,000 as well as their families. Those with properties worth QAR3.65 million will receive permanent residency, including health and education benefits. The Pearl, Doha While home prices all over the world have skyrocketed in the wake of COVID-19, they have remained sluggish in Qatar. Residential capital values in the last quarter of 2021 were 4% lower than in the same period the previous year. Rising market supply could offset investor demand in the run-up to the 2022 FIFA World Cup. In mid-2021, the average value of a residential unit stood at QR7,238 per sq/m. That works out to about QAR435,000 for a studio apartment of 60 sq/m. If you’re looking to live in Qatar long-term, the low prices could represent a buying opportunity. Mortgages in Qatar have become more easily available in recent years. However, keep in mind that expats may only borrow up to 70% of the property’s value.

What’s life like for young people and families in Qatar? Qatar is a family-friendly nation. From malls to restaurants, there is a wide range of children’s facilities and activities available. Overall, children’s rights are relatively well respected in Qatar. The country ranks 39th out of 182 countries and territories on the KidsRights Index 2021. The global ranking measures respect for children’s rights, and to what extent countries are committed to improvements. However, NGO Humaniam says areas of concern in Qatar include discrimination and the fact that a child is considered criminally responsible at the age of seven. Qatar also ranks 32nd out of 181 countries on the Global Youth Development Index. That’s ahead of the UK and the UAE but behind Singapore and the Netherlands. The index measures the progress of young people between the age of 15 and 29 by looking at key indicators: Education

Employment and opportunity

Health and well-being

Equality and inclusion

Political and civic participation

Peace and security Educating expat kids in Qatar Students in Qatar rank below the median mark in the 2018 OECD/PISA survey of educational standards among 15-year-olds. The survey tracks reading literacy, mathematics, and science. Girls generally fare better than boys across all three metrics. There remain large inequalities between the highest and lowest-performing students. Public schooling is free in Qatar, but available primarily in Arabic. Expats, therefore, tend to choose private schools targeted at specific international communities and often accredited by global institutions. For parents, they offer peace of mind that their children can transition more easily to schools in their home country – or continue within global systems such as the International Baccalaureate. Keep in mind that international schools can be expensive. Expats in Qatar will find that school fees can range from QR28,000 to QR80,000.

So what’s the worst thing about living in Qatar? Qatar is a rich country, often ostentatiously so. Nationals and expats enjoy one of the highest living standards in the world – if they have the means to do so. Income inequalities are widely visible. According to the World Inequality Database, the top 1% of the population enjoys 23.6% of Qatar’s national income. The poorest 50% of residents split 2.1% of national wealth between them. These income disparities show up in everyday life. Well-off expats can live in a bubble. Alcohol, for example, is only available at relatively high prices in licensed hotels and bars. However, with human rights issues under scrutiny ahead of the 2022 Fifa World Cup, things could improve quickly. On a lighter note, if you move to Qatar for the sunshine, chances are the country’s scorching summers will have you thinking again. Temperatures can hover around 50°C in summer. However, the warm winters are the perfect time to explore alfresco living.