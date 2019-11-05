The cost of living in Qatar

The general cost of living and standards of living in Qatar The global 2021 Mercer Cost of Living Index placed Doha at 130 out of a total of 209 cities. This means that Doha is less expensive than Dubai and Riyadh, Kuwait City, and Muscat. On the ground, however, you will notice a greater discrepancy in cost and wealth. Your expenses in Qatar will vary greatly depending on your lifestyle and your family. If you are single, living in decent accommodation, and frequently socializing, for example, you are probably looking at spending QR15,000 each month. On the other hand, a family of four living in a villa will be more likely to spend around QR35,000. But if you applied for a job that provides company housing or a housing allowance, you can cut those estimates by about 30%. If you are living the lifestyle of the average western expatriate in Qatar, then you can expect the cost of living to be similar to what you would see in Europe. Utilities will cost significantly less since they are largely subsidized, however food and drinks will be more expensive. In terms of quality of life, Qatar doesn’t rate too well on the cost of living and housing, leisure and culture, outdoor pursuits, and tolerance. However, expats living there benefit from no taxation, good safety, and healthcare.

Wages and salary in Qatar Salaries in Qatar are, on average, on par with those in Europe; however, since there is no income tax, your net income will be much higher than it would be in most other countries, making it an ideal place to look for work. Expatica’s guide to Read more about salaries and wages in Qatar Read more Below are a few average monthly salaries in Qatar (for reference, the minimum wage in Qatar is set at QR1,000/month): IT Manager: QR44,000–QR58,000

Lawyer: QR35,000–QR45,000

Doctor: QR35,000–QR42,000

Finance Manager: QR30,000–42,000

Teacher: QR15,000 In addition to the minimum wage, employers must pay an allowance of QR300 for food and QR500 for housing if they do not provide these to workers.

Cost of domestic bills in Qatar Utility bills in Qatar Utilities such as electricity, gas, and water are partially subsidized by the Qatari government so these are generally cheaper than you will find in European countries. On average, you can expect to spend QR250/month on home utilities in Qatar; this can shoot up to over QR400 in the summer, though, when you will be relying on air-conditioning to cool you down. Telecommunications in Qatar The cost of telecommunications costs is generally much higher than what you would find in other parts of the world, especially in comparison to Europe and North America. Of course, this depends on what type of package you get and which mobile phone provider in Qatar that you opt for. Despite the elevated cost, it’s hard to imagine life in Qatar without a mobile phone, as plenty of public services (including banks and public transportation) rely on their mobile apps to serve users. Vodafone offers mobile phone plans between QR100 and QR500, which is comparatively very expensive, but it does include large amounts of data. Local provider Ooredoo bundles internet, landline, and TV into smart (but expensive) packages ranging between QR365 and QR6,500 per month.

Healthcare costs in Qatar Healthcare works a little differently – and will probably cost more – than whatever you are used to. The state healthcare system, Hamad Medical Corporation, offers free emergency care to all registered users. Those who are insured can expect to pay QR25 for a visit to the doctor. You also have the option to get a Hamad Health Card at a cost of QR100/year. This will allow you to visit the Primary Health Care Center for free. As there can be long waits for treatments and specialists, most expats opt for private health insurance, either through their company or personally. This means that you will be using private hospitals and clinics. If you are insured, a doctor’s appointment at a private hospital usually costs between QR100 and QR250; for specialist consultations, this can skyrocket to QR250-QR600. Expatica’s guide to Read our guide to getting health insurance in Qatar Read more That said, a recent law suggests that expats will no longer have access to public healthcare, and employers will have to provide health insurance coverage to foreign employees.

Childcare costs in Qatar While there is a range of private nurseries and pre-schools in Qatar, you will find most of them in Doha. For full-time enrollments, costs can vary between QR2,000 to QR4,000 per month. Many expats also choose to hire babysitters, nannies, or au pairs, however, the costs for this depend on whether you need a live-in or live-out helper, what skills they have, and exactly what services they provide. Ad-hoc babysitters usually charge between QR25 and QR35 per hour (or QR75-QR100 per day), and you will also need to factor in transport costs of up to QR25. Nannies are usually paid around QR1,500–QR2,500 depending on whether they live in or out. If you want to hire an au pair, you will need to get a work visa for them and provide a range of benefits including a stipend and live-in accommodation. Because of all the costs associated with bringing in an educated childcare specialist from overseas, au pairs are one of the more expensive options.

Study costs in Qatar While Qatar has a fairly good free public education system, it is only open to nationals. Therefore, if you are planning to have your kids attend a school in Qatar, you will need to enroll them in private international schools. Basic tuition for primary schools ranges from between QR25,000 and 50,000 per year, and this can go up to QR80,000/year for high school. You will also need to take into account the costs of transport, uniforms, extracurricular activities, and so on. This is certainly more expensive than public education in Europe and the rest of the west, however, private education is on par. There are two main local universities in Qatar, as well as local branches of elite international universities such as Carnegie Mellon, Northwestern, and Georgetown. Tuition can cost up to QR109,000 per semester, which is only slightly cheaper than out-of-state fees in the US, but more expensive than international fees in the UK and Australia.

Cost of food and drink in Qatar Groceries in Qatar Because much of Qatar’s food is imported, you can expect grocery prices to be higher than places like the UK, Europe, and the USA. On average, you should expect to spend between 10% and 20% of your salary each month on groceries. For reference, here are a few common grocery item prices: 1 liter of milk: QR7

1 loaf of bread: QR5

1 dozen eggs: QR15

1 kilo of bananas: QR5

1.5 liters of water: QR2 Restaurants in Qatar Like any other country, Qatar is home to a wide range of restaurants. You will find everything from exclusive fine-dining experiences to chain eateries and holes-in-the-wall. To put things in perspective, a quick meal at McDonald’s will probably cost you around QR25; this would be similar for your average local restaurant. Prices rise steeply for fancier places. For a three-course meal for two people at a mid-range restaurant, you can expect to pay up to QR600, however, the average is about QR200. Unsurprisingly, restaurant meals are probably more expensive than you would find in other western countries, although still cheaper than what you would expect in places like Dubai and Hong Kong. Expatica’s guide to Discover some of the best restaurants in Doha Read more Beer, wine, and spirits in Qatar As is the case in the rest of the world, it is cheaper to drink at home in Qatar than go out to a bar. The average price of a draft pint of domestic beer at a bar in Qatar is QR50, compared to a bottle of beer bought at a supermarket, which is QR30. Meanwhile, a bottle of wine in an off-license will set you back QR50–180. Coffee in Qatar Coffee is coffee, no matter where you drink it. A cappuccino at a café in Doha will cost about the same as it would in London or Melbourne, however like in any other city, the exact price will vary depending on where you are drinking. You can expect to pay between QR15 and QR25.

Transportation costs in Qatar Public transportation in Qatar Public transport is still in its infancy in Qatar – even in Doha – so if you are environmentally conscious, you will probably be relying on buses. One-way tickets range from QR3 to QR10, depending on the distance of your journey, while the price for monthly tickets varies between QR100 and QR250. Private transportation in Qatar Cars are the most common way of getting around Qatar, so get used to being driven around (or driving). Taxis are readily available, and the normal starting tariff is QR10; you will be charged an additional QR2.50 per kilometer, plus waiting time. Many expats invest in cars as overall, it is more cost-effective. A Volkswagen Golf will set you back QR71,000, while a Toyota Corolla comes in a little under that at QR70,000; both of these are higher than what you would find in other countries. Petrol is priced the same as diesel, and you will pay QR2/liter.

Clothing in Qatar Generally speaking, clothing is cheap in Qatar and you can find some real bargains if you hunt for them. Even if you are looking at high street brands, you can expect to pay a little less than normal – think QR230 for Levi’s jeans, QR200 for a Zara dress, and QR350 for Nike runners. The one caveat is designer brands. Due to import taxes, designer clothing and accessories are significantly higher than in Europe; therefore, save up to buy these when you are home.

Leisure activities in Qatar A lot of people say there isn’t much to do in Qatar by way of leisure – but that doesn’t mean you will be sitting at home twiddling your thumbs. Expatica’s guide to Find exciting things to do in Qatar Read more Stay active by going to the gym (QR400/month) or catch a film at the cinema (QR40). The downside? Like everything else, it will be more expensive than at home.

Taxation and social security in Qatar Qatar doesn’t currently have VAT or sales tax, although it has been said that VAT may soon be implemented at 5%. There are no taxes on property or personal income. Similarly, employers only have to pay social security to Qatari nationals; so don’t expect to see this.