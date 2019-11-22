The Qatari education system Qatar’s population is nearly 90% expat, and, of those expats, the vast majority live in the capital city. Therefore, the education system is mostly centered around Doha; here, expat parents must contend with extremely long waiting lists and, because the country is small, increasing challenges finding appropriate schools. Public school is free for Qataris, but usually gender-segregated and difficult for expats to access. They also teach primarily in Arabic, which is an excluding factor for most expats. Private schools, which are often accredited by international educational standards, are much more attractive to expats. They offer parents peace of mind that their children can transition more easily to schools in their home country.

International schools in Qatar Because public schools are virtually inaccessible to expats, except for exceptional cases. Almost all expats place their children in international schools. This is why finding a spot in an international school can be so challenging; it is also the reason some parents place themselves on waiting lists before even signing an employment contract. In fact, some schools let parents join waiting lists a full year before expected enrollment. Within Qatar, you will find schools that offer international accreditations, such as International Baccalaureate, IGCSE, and a few other country-specific accreditations. Some international schools will only offer a certain level of instruction, for example, kindergarten, while others will offer the entire K-12 spectrum. Because of the diversity of schools, it is important to keep in mind that the divisions between grades may have different names, such as secondary school instead of high school.

International school curriculums and certificates in Qatar International Baccalaureate (IB) The International Baccalaureate program is considered, by some, the international educational standard. This is largely because it is a structured academic, well-rounded, program that emphasizes creativity, critical thinking, and writing. In addition, their focus on service projects is internationally recognized for its rigor. The study program includes math, science, the arts, literature, and language. Upon completing secondary school, students take a comprehensive exam in order to earn their diploma. In Qatar, 18 schools offer IB. International GCSE (IGCSE) The British curriculum’s International General Certificate of Secondary School is widely popular in international schools. Divided into three stages that culminate in A-level certifications, students can use these in their university applications. The IGCSE is very convenient for parents of students who intend to study in the UK or within the Commonwealth. Students take courses in English language and literature, a foreign language, math, and science. After the first two years of secondary school, students take the IGCSE, usually through the Cambridge International Examinations Board. After their final two years, they take their A-Level exams in a few fields of study and these results are key for university applications. For that reason, many expat parents find the continuity of study within a British system in Qatar and a British university very convenient. American high school diplomas and Advanced Placement The American educational model separates education into elementary, middle, and high school departments. However, it is generally much less structured than other programs. Students in good standing pass their required exams and receive a diploma. They generally study social studies, math, science, English, and a foreign language. Some parents prefer American schools because they may offer Advanced Placement courses, which many American universities accept as college credit; as well as SAT prep courses. For parents of students intending to study in the US, this smoother transition is very attractive.

Should you send your child to an international school in Qatar? Qatar has one major city, Doha, where most expats live. This reality, combined with the inaccessibility of public schools, means that international school is one of the only viable options for expat children. The advantages of international schools International schools are attractive because the student population is diverse and staff is used to working with expats. Furthermore, your child should have an easier transition to your home country’s education system. That said, do keep in mind that, even though some Qataris do attend international schools, sending your child to one essentially means depriving them of a key institution for potential integration into Qatar.