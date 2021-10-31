Secondary schools in Qatar

Graduating in Qatar The road to secondary school graduation in Qatar will differ from school to school. Most private schools either offer an internationally accepted diploma or one that is specific to their institution. Whether students simply need to pass their classes to graduate or need to pass a wider assessment, is fully dependent on the school. University requirements will also depend on where your child will eventually study. Therefore, be sure to discuss this with the schools that your family is interested in. Admission to a university is one of the reasons why the International Baccalaureate (IB) program is popular with expat parents. We explore this in a bit more detail below. The International Baccalaureate (IB) in Qatar Many expats worldwide are drawn to the IB program because it is globally recognized, and because of its reputation for excellence and rigor. IB students will study science, mathematics, the arts, literature, and language, with a particular emphasis on service projects. Graduates who hold an IB diploma often have an easier time gaining admission into a university, because they don’t face the accreditation barrier that others may. As of 2021, some 5,400 schools in 159 countries offer IB programs. And of these, 14 secondary schools offer the IB program in Qatar. Trade schools in Qatar Trade schools in Qatar are not an option for most expats. However, Qatari students and expat students who have permission can enroll in government trade schools. While some private schools may offer trade courses, they will only account for a small portion of the curriculum. And since most expats attend private schools in Qatar, options for learning a trade are limited on the peninsula.

