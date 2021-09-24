State/public primary schools in Qatar There are 207 public schools (and 68 kindergartens) in Qatar that serve almost 125,000 Qatari and non-Qatari students. These include co-educational, boys, and girls schools. Because the Qatari government has committed to providing its citizens with a high-quality education, government schools are free to attend. In fact, Qatari students can even apply for vouchers to attend private schools at no cost. Public primary schools in Qatar teach primarily in Arabic, which makes it difficult for an international pupil to enroll. And if they do choose to attend one, they will need to pay tuition fees. The curriculum in state primary schools in Qatar The weekly schedule of public primary schools in Qatar usually runs from Sunday to Thursday. The school year also starts in September and ends in June, which is similar to the US, the UK, and European countries. Schools usually have shorter breaks in December and March and a longer holiday during the summer months. Children celebrating National Day in Doha, Qatar The curriculum for public primary schools in Qatar covers math, science, Qatari history, Arabic, English, and Islamic Studies. Although each school is different, frequent examinations and rote memorization are common throughout the Qatari public education system. However, extra-curricular and physical education options tend to vary between individual schools. On average, there are between 20 and 23 students in a class. The pros of state primary schools in Qatar If you manage to enroll your child at a public primary school in Qatar, they will gain a unique insight into an otherwise private culture. Your child will also make friends with Qataris and learn Arabic, which they wouldn’t experience in an international school. The cons of state primary schools in Qatar Attending a public primary school in Qatar would also mean that your child would be learning exclusively in Arabic, which might prove to be a frustrating process. It is also more challenging to research schools and their standard of teaching, as much of this information comes from word-of-mouth or is presented in Arabic. Your lack of Arabic may also hamper your communication with your child’s school as a parent. Applying to state primary schools in Qatar Registering for public primary schools in Qatar is a fairly straightforward process for Qataris. You can do it all online by submitting your registration request alongside the required identification documents. Non-Qatari’s, on the other hand, need to apply for a specific dispensation to register at a government school. Everyone, including parents and students, must have a Kahramaa (KM) number to apply. Expatica’s guide to Search our directory for primary schools in Qatar Read more This is the reference number found on your apartment’s door frame, the electricity box of your villa, or on a water and electricity consumption bill. Residents use it as a form of identification for service applications. You can submit the request here after which you will receive further information about how to proceed. Documents needed for school registration Aside from your KM number, you will also need to gather the following documents when registering for school: Valid identity card or the original passport with which the applicant is registered (and a copy)

Original birth certificate (and a copy)

Valid residency permit (and a copy)

Two recent photos

Health record file from health centers

Vaccination certificates in accordance with the national vaccination program in Qatar

A letter of employment for one of the parents

A certificate of success at the end of the academic year showing the student’s grades (the original final report). The parent is obliged to submit it to the school after the end of the exams for students coming from schools in the country Qatari students coming from schools outside Qatar must get the certificate attested by the certificate equivalency department​ Students of other nationalities coming from schools outside Qatar must get it certified by the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs

A copy of the parent’s ID cards

Private primary schools in Qatar Qatar currently has 332 private schools which host about 211,000 students. Furthermore, there are two categories of private primary schools in Qatar: Local private schools – these follow the Ministry of Education (MOEHE) guidelines and may teach in Arabic

International schools – these follow international curriculums and usually teach in English or other international languages Although the curriculums and extra-curricular offerings may vary, all private schools in Qatar must offer Arabic and Islamic education classes. Furthermore, Qatar’s local private primary schools often have Arabic entrance exams or requirements to establish if the student can study in Arabic. The costs of private primary schools in Qatar depend on the institution and the age level. However, these generally range from QR15,000 to QR75,000 per year. Method schools While method primary schools such as Montessori and Waldorf-Steiner schools don’t exist in Qatar, homeschooling for international children is legal and allowed. However, Qatari parents need a waiver from the Supreme Education Council (SEC) in order to homeschool their children. International schools in Qatar Most expats moving to Qatar choose to enroll their children in an international school, many of which cater to students from the first to the twelfth grade. The pros of international schools International schools offer several advantages. Above all, they provide expat students with educational stability, as they often follow the curriculum of their home country. They can also be beneficial because their language of instruction might be your child’s first language. Expatica’s guide to Find international schools in Qatar in our directory Read more Another advantage of international schools is that they offer an internationally recognized education for your child, which can ease their transition back home or to another country. Given that they provide a multicultural environment, your child will also befriend children from all over the world. Fortunately, you will find all kinds of international schools on offer, including American, British, Swiss, Indian, Philippine, Pakistani, and Finnish, among others. The cons of international schools However, international schools do have their drawbacks. For one, they are costly, and you can expect to pay anything between QR20,000 and QR80,000 per year (depending on the school and grade). Additionally, they can serve as a bubble that insulates students from opportunities to engage culturally with their Qatari peers in school, as most other pupils are also internationals.