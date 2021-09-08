If you’re a parent in Qatar, knowing the dates of your child’s school holidays is essential when it comes to planning vacations, childcare, or simply a few nice days out in Doha. As well as the longer school vacations throughout the year, there are also several public holidays to be aware of. To help you out, we cover:
School holidays in Qatar
School holidays in Qatar are decided by the Supreme Education Council (SEC) and the Ministry of Education (MOE). Around late spring, it publishes the school calendar showing the term dates and holidays. Qatari schools typically have three breaks per year:
- December (typically mid-late): 1.5-week mid-term holiday
- March: one-week mid-term holiday
- June–August: eight-week end-of-year holiday
As well as these breaks, there are several public holidays throughout the year. These include Eid al-Fitr, Eid al-Adha, and Qatar’s national day. As there is a large expat community in Qatar, and public schools are almost inaccessible to foreigners, your child will almost certainly attend one of Qatar’s many international schools. Typically, most of these schools roughly follow the same holiday schedule as their public counterparts, with extra half-term breaks of a week or so.
Public holidays are a great way to better understand Qatari culture – and there are always plenty of things to see and do. Typically, there are usually many festive events happening on these days, so check local listings ahead of time to avoid missing out. For example, the sky lights up with spectacular firework displays on Qatar National Day. Religious holidays are also big occasions – families meet to celebrate, exchange gifts, and eat together.
School holidays in Qatar: 2022–2023
- First day of School: 16 August 2022
- Mid Term/Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup Holidays: 20 November – 22 December 2022
- Mid Term Holidays: 12–16 March 2023
- End of Year Holidays: 22 June – 15 August 2022
Dates are subject to change – check with your school
Additional holidays and days off
As well as school holidays, there are a few national holidays and short breaks to take into account:
- National Sports Day: 14 February 2023
- Eid al-Fitr: 21–23 April 2023
- Eid al-Adha: 29 June – 1 July 2023
- National Day: 18 December 2023
Check with your child’s school for information about any additional days off for teacher training or service days.
Childcare during school holidays in Qatar
Working parents might need to find childcare for their children during the holidays. There are a few options for daycare in Qatar:
- Summer/holiday programs at nurseries: This is a good option for younger children. If you have children at nursery, find out whether they provide extra programs during the holidays. Some also offer babysitting services at an additional cost.
- Nannies, au pairs, and childminders: Want to your child to be cared for in the comfort of your home? There are several international nannying companies that provide childcare for families worldwide.
- Summer camps: As well as the nursery-provided programs, some international schools, such as Nord Anglia, offer activities during the holidays. There are also plenty of clubs and fun things to do in Qatar during the holidays, like summer music and arts classes at Atelier Qatar.