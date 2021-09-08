If you’re a parent in Qatar, knowing the dates of your child’s school holidays is essential when it comes to planning vacations, childcare, or simply a few nice days out in Doha . As well as the longer school vacations throughout the year, there are also several public holidays to be aware of. To help you out, we cover:

School holidays in Qatar

School holidays in Qatar are decided by the Supreme Education Council (SEC) and the Ministry of Education (MOE). Around late spring, it publishes the school calendar showing the term dates and holidays. Qatari schools typically have three breaks per year:

December (typically mid-late): 1.5-week mid-term holiday

1.5-week mid-term holiday March: one-week mid-term holiday

one-week mid-term holiday June–August: eight-week end-of-year holiday

As well as these breaks, there are several public holidays throughout the year. These include Eid al-Fitr, Eid al-Adha, and Qatar’s national day. As there is a large expat community in Qatar, and public schools are almost inaccessible to foreigners, your child will almost certainly attend one of Qatar’s many international schools. Typically, most of these schools roughly follow the same holiday schedule as their public counterparts, with extra half-term breaks of a week or so.

Public holidays are a great way to better understand Qatari culture – and there are always plenty of things to see and do. Typically, there are usually many festive events happening on these days, so check local listings ahead of time to avoid missing out. For example, the sky lights up with spectacular firework displays on Qatar National Day. Religious holidays are also big occasions – families meet to celebrate, exchange gifts, and eat together.