Country Flag
Expatica logo

Holidays & Celebrations

Public holidays in Qatar: important dates in 2023 and 2024

Living in Qatar? Jot down these important public holidays (and other dates!) in your 2023 and 2024 calendar.

Qatar holidays
writer

By Expatica

Updated 12-12-2023

Whether you’re living there or only passing through for a vacation or festival, Qatar has numerous holidays that you need to keep in mind. While you don’t have to participate actively, you should also make sure you don’t commit any cultural faux pas.

This article mentions the key dates for 2023 and 2024, including:

An overview of public holidays

There are 10 official public holidays in Qatar

One of the biggest public holiday events is Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of Ramadan. It begins the day after the sighting of the crescent moon, so the dates can only be estimated and may vary by a day or two. 

Employees are entitled to leave during Eid al-Fitr. There also tend to be celebratory events such as fireworks displays, circuses, and discount sales, and families and friends meet to exchange gifts.

Public holidays in 2023

Please note that this list is subject to change.

DateDayHoliday
1 JanuarySaturdayNew Year’s Day
14 FebruaryTuesdayNational Sports Day
21 April (tentative date)FridayEid al-Fitr
22-23 April (tentative date)Saturday-SundayEid al-Fitr holiday
28 June (tentative date)WednesdayEid al-Adha (Feast of Sacrifice)
29 June – 1 July (tentative date)Thursday-SaturdayEid al-Adha holiday
18 DecemberMondayNational Day
31 DecemberSundayNew Year’s Eve

Important dates in 2023

DateDayHoliday
21 MarchTuesdayMother’s Day
22 March – 20 AprilWednesday-ThursdayRamadan
21 JuneWednesdayFather’s Day

Public holidays in 2024

Please note that this list is subject to change.

DateDayHoliday
1 JanuaryMondayNew Year’s Day
13 FebruaryTuesdayNational Sports Day
10 April (tentative date)WednesdayEid al-Fitr
11-12 April (tentative date)Thursday-FridayEid al-Fitr holiday
17 June (tentative date)MondayEid al-Adha (Feast of Sacrifice)
18-19 June (tentative date)Tuesday-WednesdayEid al-Adha holiday
18 DecemberWednesdayNational Day
31 DecemberTuesdayNew Year’s Eve

Important dates in 2024

DateDayHoliday
21 MarchThursdayMother’s Day
10 March – 9 AprilSunday-TuesdayRamadan
21 JuneFridayFather’s Day

Keep in mind that there are no daylight-saving time changes in Qatar. Unlike some other countries, the clock remains the same throughout the year (Arabia Standard Time).

Related Articles

Sky high: the best rooftop bars and terraces in Doha
Food & Drink
Sky high: the best rooftop bars and terraces in Doha
Read More
School holidays in Qatar: 2022 and 2023
Children's Education
School holidays in Qatar: 2022 and 2023
Read More
An introduction to Qatar
About Qatar
An introduction to Qatar
Read More