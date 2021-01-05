An overview of public holidays There are 10 official public holidays in Qatar. One of the biggest public holiday events is Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of Ramadan. It begins the day after the sighting of the crescent moon, so the dates can only be estimated and may vary by a day or two. Employees are entitled to leave during Eid al-Fitr. There also tend to be celebratory events such as fireworks displays, circuses, and discount sales, and families and friends meet to exchange gifts.

Public holidays in 2023 Please note that this list is subject to change. Date Day Holiday 1 January Saturday New Year’s Day 14 February Tuesday National Sports Day 21 April (tentative date) Friday Eid al-Fitr 22-23 April (tentative date) Saturday-Sunday Eid al-Fitr holiday 28 June (tentative date) Wednesday Eid al-Adha (Feast of Sacrifice) 29 June – 1 July (tentative date) Thursday-Saturday Eid al-Adha holiday 18 December Monday National Day 31 December Sunday New Year’s Eve

Date Day Holiday 21 March Tuesday Mother’s Day 22 March – 20 April Wednesday-Thursday Ramadan 21 June Wednesday Father’s Day

Public holidays in 2024 Please note that this list is subject to change. Date Day Holiday 1 January Monday New Year’s Day 13 February Tuesday National Sports Day 10 April (tentative date) Wednesday Eid al-Fitr 11-12 April (tentative date) Thursday-Friday Eid al-Fitr holiday 17 June (tentative date) Monday Eid al-Adha (Feast of Sacrifice) 18-19 June (tentative date) Tuesday-Wednesday Eid al-Adha holiday 18 December Wednesday National Day 31 December Tuesday New Year’s Eve