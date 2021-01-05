Whether you’re living there or only passing through for a vacation or festival, Qatar has numerous holidays that you need to keep in mind. While you don’t have to participate actively, you should also make sure you don’t commit any cultural faux pas.
This article mentions the key dates for 2023 and 2024, including:
An overview of public holidays
There are 10 official public holidays in Qatar.
One of the biggest public holiday events is Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of Ramadan. It begins the day after the sighting of the crescent moon, so the dates can only be estimated and may vary by a day or two.
Employees are entitled to leave during Eid al-Fitr. There also tend to be celebratory events such as fireworks displays, circuses, and discount sales, and families and friends meet to exchange gifts.
Public holidays in 2023
Please note that this list is subject to change.
|Date
|Day
|Holiday
|1 January
|Saturday
|New Year’s Day
|14 February
|Tuesday
|National Sports Day
|21 April (tentative date)
|Friday
|Eid al-Fitr
|22-23 April (tentative date)
|Saturday-Sunday
|Eid al-Fitr holiday
|28 June (tentative date)
|Wednesday
|Eid al-Adha (Feast of Sacrifice)
|29 June – 1 July (tentative date)
|Thursday-Saturday
|Eid al-Adha holiday
|18 December
|Monday
|National Day
|31 December
|Sunday
|New Year’s Eve
Important dates in 2023
|Date
|Day
|Holiday
|21 March
|Tuesday
|Mother’s Day
|22 March – 20 April
|Wednesday-Thursday
|Ramadan
|21 June
|Wednesday
|Father’s Day
Public holidays in 2024
Please note that this list is subject to change.
|Date
|Day
|Holiday
|1 January
|Monday
|New Year’s Day
|13 February
|Tuesday
|National Sports Day
|10 April (tentative date)
|Wednesday
|Eid al-Fitr
|11-12 April (tentative date)
|Thursday-Friday
|Eid al-Fitr holiday
|17 June (tentative date)
|Monday
|Eid al-Adha (Feast of Sacrifice)
|18-19 June (tentative date)
|Tuesday-Wednesday
|Eid al-Adha holiday
|18 December
|Wednesday
|National Day
|31 December
|Tuesday
|New Year’s Eve
Important dates in 2024
|Date
|Day
|Holiday
|21 March
|Thursday
|Mother’s Day
|10 March – 9 April
|Sunday-Tuesday
|Ramadan
|21 June
|Friday
|Father’s Day
Keep in mind that there are no daylight-saving time changes in Qatar. Unlike some other countries, the clock remains the same throughout the year (Arabia Standard Time).