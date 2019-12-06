The minimum wage in Qatar Qatar set a minimum wage in 2017, which currently stands at QR1,000 per month. The employer also has to allocate QR500 per month for accommodation and QR300 for food, unless already provided. In addition, no new contracts will be approved unless they first meet these basic needs. The government also announced the elimination of exit visas for some workers; under which workers couldn’t leave the country without employer permission. However, this excluded domestic workers and up to 5% of a company’s staff. But even with the new law, some workers still face labor rights abuses in Qatar.

What to do if you’re not being paid the minimum wage in Qatar The Qatari government encourages workers with complaints about their employers, wages, and other challenges to lodge a complaint with the Labor Relations Department of the Ministry of Administrative Development, Labor, and Social Affairs. The required form can be found on the government’s Hukoomi website and, after completing it, you should receive an SMS from the Labor Relations Department acknowledging receipt and explaining the next steps.

Average salaries in Qatar Qatar hosts expats from all over the world, working in every field; from construction to surgery to driving to air traffic control. As such, it is impossible to speak of an average salary throughout the peninsula. In 2013, the average Qatari household, comprising around eight or nine people, earned QR72,700 per month. This is nearly three times what the average (Western) expat household, of four or five people, earned, at QR24,400 monthly. For low-income expats, the story is murkier because there are few statistics on what workers in low-skilled sectors earn. According to salary survey site salaryexplorer, the average monthly salary in Qatar in 2022 is QR15,700. Expatica’s guide to Prepare your CV for the Qatari job market Read more Average salaries in Qatar by sector In Qatar, your salary will depend vastly on your background, your skills, your passport, and how tough a negotiator you are. Here are some average monthly salaries by sector (from salaryexplorer): Civil Engineer: QR14,000

Customer Service Representative: QR5,810

Waitstaff: QR4,980

Hotel Manager: QR28,100

Accountant: QR10,400

Teacher: QR11,500

Translator: QR13,300

CEO: QR35,300 Salary checker in Qatar For information about specific positions and job levels, check out Glassdoor.

The gender pay gap in Qatar On an international level, Qatar remains a gender unequal country. In 2021, the country scored 142nd out of 156 in the WEF Global Gender Gap Report. The report took a holistic measure of gender equality, including education, health, and labor sectors. Although Qatar remains committed to achieving gender parity, progress is slow.

Salaries and wages for expats in Qatar Low-income expats About 95% of Qatar’s labor force, more than 2 million people, are expats; many of whom are low-income expats from places like Nepal, the Philippines, and India. Until 2017, Qatar had no official minimum wage. With the impending World Cup in 2022, however, the country has been under increased scrutiny for its labor laws and practices. Qatar has long practiced the kafala (sponsorship) system, which gives employers overwhelming control over employees; including confiscating identification documents, control over issuing exit visas, working hours, changing jobs, and payment terms. For years, human rights groups have brought attention to the situation facing migrant workers in Qatar. High-income expats The sad dichotomy in Qatar is that while low-income expats from Pakistan can legally be paid as little as QR1,000 a month, high-income expats from Europe, North America, and Australia, can earn tens of times more. Generally, Western expats – the minority of expats in Qatar – are offered very attractive compensation packages, including relocation, accommodation, and child education benefits. The issue of minimum wage in Qatar, therefore, isn’t a major concern for high-income expats. Instead, Western expats tend to focus on negotiating the most competitive benefits package possible.