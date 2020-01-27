An overview of car insurance in Qatar Car insurance in Qatar is compulsory and it is one of the biggest insurance markets in what is a growing sector in the country. Third-party car insurance is the minimum legal requirement but you can buy extra cover if you want to. It is the vehicle rather than the driver that is insured in Qatar. Consequently, anyone with a driving license in Qatar can drive a vehicle once it is insured. The insurance will only cover one vehicle, however, it is possible to get discounted coverage for two or more cars with many Qatari insurers. You need to have a minimum of 12 months’ insurance on a vehicle in Qatar before it can be registered. You can purchase insurance if you have a valid driving license and provide a Qatari address. If you are caught driving in Qatar without insurance by the traffic police, you will be fined (around QR 1,000) and may end up with points on your license. The Qatar Central Bank (QCB) and the Qatar Financial Centre Regulatory Authority (QFCRA) both regulate the insurance sector in Qatar. Expatica’s guide to Read more in our guide to getting insurance in Qatar Read more Can you use car insurance from another country in Qatar? Some policies purchased in Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC) countries are valid across the region, but you will need to check first with your insurer. Otherwise, you will need to take out insurance from a company licensed in Qatar in order to drive. You can choose from a range of Qatari national companies and international providers. Holders of driving licenses from several countries including EU nations and the US can drive in Qatar using their existing licenses for one week. After this, you must obtain a temporary Qatari license, a full license, or a six-month international driving license. You may be able to use any existing insurance for a short time during the crossover period. Speak to your insurance company about this before traveling.

Types of car insurance in Qatar There are two main forms of car insurance in Qatar. These are: Third-party liability The minimum legal requirement which covers you for any claims made by third parties for damage or injury caused by incidents where you are the driver at fault. However, third party liability insurance won’t cover any of your own costs such as damage to your own vehicle or equipment. It’s worth considering if your vehicle is not of high value or if you don’t drive often. Fully comprehensive This insurance provides full coverage and will cover all costs even if you are fully at fault. It covers not only vehicle damage sustained in road accidents but also fire damage, storm damage, theft, and vandalism. Some policies also include features such as breakdown assistance. However, there are exclusions. These often include: incidents that occur when driving off-road;

any accidents where you have committed a traffic violation;

if you use the vehicle for purposes other than specified (e.g. if you insure it only for work purposes and have an accident while using it for personal use);

deliberate or intentional damage to the car. Additionally, some comprehensive policies only provide a limited amount of medical or legal coverage and some companies refuse to offer comprehensive insurance to cars over five years old. Check your policy for exclusions and conditions before signing. Some companies also offer a third intermediate form of insurance known in many places as third-party, fire, and theft. This covers third-party liability, accidental damage to and theft of your own car but won’t cover your costs in accidents where you are at fault. Car insurance costs Car insurance premiums in Qatar are based around the current value of the vehicle. Expect to pay in the region of 4-7% of the value per year in premiums, depending on the level of coverage you purchase. Some companies have minimum value premiums; for example, the lowest annual premium they offer is QR 1,000. In addition to this, they consider the driver profile. For example, driver age and driving history. Premiums increase if you are are a higher risk. Most policies include an excess or deductible. This is the amount you need to pay towards any claim you make. You can choose to increase your excess in order to lower your monthly/annual premiums, which will save you money if you don’t make any claims.

Additional forms of car insurance in Qatar In addition to the main forms of insurance, most companies offer a range of extra car insurance in Qatar. Companies may include some of these with comprehensive policies while others might not be available with certain third-party coverage (e.g., insurance for older vehicles). Popular types of extra coverage include: Off-road insurance – standard policies don’t cover driving on non-paved roads or sand dunes. This coverage extends to all terrains;

Car insurance bonuses and penalties in Qatar Car insurance companies offer no-claims bonuses, discounting your premiums for each year you go without a claim. Each company will have its own no-claims policy. Most offer around 10% discount after one year of no claims, rising each year and reaching a maximum of 50% off for several years without a claim. If you can provide proof of a no-claims history with other companies, insurers in Qatar will often take this into account when calculating your premium. However, there is no obligation for companies to carry over no-claims periods earned elsewhere. It is at the discretion of the company and what you are able to negotiate. While companies may be willing to discount no-claims periods, they will also not hesitate to increase premiums if you are deemed a high-risk driver. Expect to pay higher car insurance costs if you: have caused an accident through careless driving;

have any points on your license or have committed traffic violations;

Car insurance companies in Qatar Car insurance companies in Qatar include: Arabia Insurance Company (AIC)

AXA

Clements

Commercial Bank of Qatar (CBQ)

Doha Bank

Doha Insurance Group

General Takaful

Qatar Insurance Company (QIC)

Qatar Islamic Insurance Company (QIIC)

How to choose car insurance in Qatar When choosing car insurance in Qatar, it’s wise to shop around and find the best and most suitable deal. Things you may want to take into account aside from premium costs are: No-claims policy – what discounts are available and can you transfer no-claims periods from elsewhere?

– what discounts are available and can you transfer no-claims periods from elsewhere? Excess/deductible policy – what is the compulsory excess and how much can you reduce your premiums by increasing it?

– what is the compulsory excess and how much can you reduce your premiums by increasing it? Policy coverage – are there any notable exclusions, can you pay extra to include them if needed, and how much will it cost?

– are there any notable exclusions, can you pay extra to include them if needed, and how much will it cost? Roadside assistance – is this included, how much extra if not, and what level of coverage is provided?

– is this included, how much extra if not, and what level of coverage is provided? Company reputation – what reviews or ratings has the company got? Check feedback on the company website, social media, online review or rating sites;

– what reviews or ratings has the company got? Check feedback on the company website, social media, online review or rating sites; Claims process – what do you need to do to make a claim and how long will it all take?

Applying for car insurance in Qatar Application procedures vary among insurance companies in Qatar. Most companies now provide an online application service where you can submit any supporting documents digitally. You generally need to provide: Policyholder details (valid driving license, address, and ID)

Vehicle details (make, model, current value)

Driving profile of policyholder (information on the no-claims history and any points on license)

Details on what the car will be used for (e.g., business use, personal use)

Making a car insurance claim in Qatar You can make a claim for car insurance in Qatar by phone or in person at a company branch. Many companies now also allow claims by email or online, as long as you provide all of the necessary documentation. When making an insurance claim in Qatar, you should provide: Insurance claim form

Police report form for accidents where the police are involved

Minor road traffic accident (MRTA) form for minor accidents not involving police

Copy of insurance certificate or insurance policy number

Car registration details

Driving license and ID details for all parties involved

Photos if possible

Canceling a contract or changing provider You need to buy a minimum of 12 months’ coverage on your car insurance policy in Qatar. You may cancel or change the provider in the last month of coverage. If you cancel before this, you are unlikely to be refunded. If you choose to renew your policy, some companies will allow you to cancel in subsequent years if you give one month’s notice by letter or e-mail. Check your company’s cancellation policy for details.

Making a complaint about a car insurance company in Qatar If you wish to complain about an insurance company in Qatar, the first thing you need to do is contact the complaints department of the company with details of your complaint. Each company will have its own complaints team and processes which should be explained on its website and in the information provided to you when you take out a policy. If the complaint cannot be resolved within the company, you can contact the Qatar Central Bank (QCB) with details of your complaint. The QCB does its best to resolve your complaint within seven working days.