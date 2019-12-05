Emergency numbers and services in Qatar

The main emergency services number for life-threatening crises in the UAE is 999. If you’re facing something less serious, you can reach support on a wide range of other numbers and helplines.
Here’s who to call for help:
- What to do in an emergency in Qatar
- Emergency services in Qatar
- Fire services in Qatar
- Police in Qatar
- Healthcare and accidents in Qatar
- Mental health services in Qatar
- Drug and alcohol services in Qatar
- Children, family, and youth services in Qatar
- Crime-related services in Qatar
- Utility and telecommunications services in Qatar
- Road and traffic emergency services in Qatar
- LGBTQ+ services in Qatar
- Homelessness services in Qatar
- Animal services in Qatar
- Embassies and services for foreign nationals in Qatar
- Lost or stolen property in Qatar
- Other useful phone numbers in Qatar
- Emergency terms and phrases in Qatar
What to do in an emergency in Qatar
If you find yourself in some kind of emergency situation in Qatar, keep these steps in mind:
- Try not to panic and take a deep breath
- Make note of your exact location
- Dial 999 and follow the operator’s instructions
Emergency services in Qatar
In an emergency, you should dial 999. This number connects you to the local police, fire, and ambulance services. After this, calmly explain to the operator what is happening, and they will tell you what to do.
Fortunately, the emergency line is open 24 hours a day and offers services in multiple languages; including Arabic, English, French, Chinese, Tagalog, and Urdu.
Emergency response times in Qatar
Most of the time, the authorities will arrive within 15 minutes or less. If you call an ambulance, it should arrive in eight minutes and have one EMT and an intermediate paramedic. Furthermore, one of them will speak Arabic. Because the emergency services in Qatar manage about 6,000 calls every day, they are extremely efficient.
When to call the emergency services
It is up to your own judgment as to when to dial the emergency services. However, there are certain situations when you should definitely call:
- If someone is experiencing a medical emergency; for example, they aren’t breathing, have severe chest pain, are bleeding excessively, are convulsing, or are unconscious
- If there is a fire
- If there is any criminal activity you want to report
Are medical emergency services covered by health insurance in Qatar?
All emergency services in Qatar are provided free of charge to whoever needs them. However, if you are looking for private insurance, the following companies offer international policies:
Fire services in Qatar
The fire department in Qatar manages issues related to fire safety and fire emergencies. Because everything is centralized, calling 999 and explaining the situation will get you transferred to the right emergency service.
Police in Qatar
If you need to reach the police in Qatar, be sure to dial 999 and clearly explain your situation. There are different divisions of police in the country, including traffic police, internal security (Lekhwiya), Royal Guard (Amiri), and rescue police.
The Al Fazaa
For emergencies, you will most likely see the rescue police, also called Al Fazaa. They drive black and white cars and respond to crimes and provide security when needed, among other duties.
Healthcare and accidents in Qatar
The public hospital system, the Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC), runs a comprehensive emergency department. A few other private sector hospitals also offer this.
Some private hospitals offer ambulance services, however, the HMC ambulance system is the fastest and most widespread. Therefore, if you are facing a poison control issue, call 999, explain your situation, and they will advise you.
Emergency services for the deaf
If you are deaf and want to call the emergency services in Qatar, call 992. You have a few options:
- Call 992 using the 3G camera on your computer or mobile phone.
- Send an SMS to 992 clearly stating your problem and what service you need (ambulance, fire rescue, police), as well as your name, address, and any injuries or deaths;
- Send an e-mail to [email protected] (it may take some time before you receive a response)
Mental health services in Qatar
Mental health awareness continues to grow in Qatar. As a result, several hospitals offer psychiatric and psychological services. Therefore, if you or someone you know is going through a mental health crisis, go to Hamad General Hospital, Al Wakra Hospital, or Al Khor Hospital.
All of these hospitals offer trained psychiatrists who can assess, treat, and advise you. Weyak, the mental health association, also offers a consulting line at 080 09395.
Mental health clinics in Qatar
Here are a few other mental health clinics in Qatar:
Drug and alcohol services in Qatar
Although drinking alcohol is legal in Qatar with a permit, drinking or being drunk in public is not. Because excessive drinking is criminalized, there aren’t any drug or alcohol crisis hotlines to be found on the peninsula.
Instead, many Qataris or expats seeking help with substance abuse issues travel abroad to attend residential multi-week programs.
Children, family, and youth services in Qatar
Women and children who have experienced domestic violence or abuse, and need support, should contact Aman on their 24-hour hotline, 919. Their mission statement focuses on support and reintegration.
Crime-related services in Qatar
Although crime of any kind is generally rare in Qatar, you do have a few options if you experience or witness one. Firstly, you can always go to your local police department to report it. The Qatari government has also launched an app, called Metrash2, which allows you to report crimes, get information, and contact the police.
If faced with an emergency, though, or if you are unsure if you are facing one, it never hurts to call 999 and seek advice about what to do.
Utility and telecommunications services in Qatar
If you are looking to contact utility or telecommunications services, here are a few useful numbers:
- Kahramaa (water and electricity) – 991
- Internet Service – 111
- Telephone Directory – 180
- Qatar Telecom (Q-Tel) – +974 489 4444
Road and traffic emergency services in Qatar
If you are facing an accident or another road emergency, your best bet is to call 999; then ask them how to proceed. If the situation isn’t an emergency, however, and you would like to ask some questions, feel free to call the Traffic and Patrol Police department on +974 489 0666.
Furthermore, make sure you know who your roadside assistant provider is and how to contact them, whether it is AAA, Gulsapp, or a different provider.
LGBTQ+ services in Qatar
Unfortunately, homosexuality is illegal and criminalized in Qatar. As a result, there are no LGBTQ+ services in the country.
Homelessness services in Qatar
Many migrant workers in Qatar face expensive or unstable housing. In fact, some have even taken to sleeping at their work sites. Despite this, the government does not recognize their poverty.
No services for expats
Most (Western) expats have housing included in their work contract, so the government does not provide them with social services related to poverty or homelessness.
Animal services in Qatar
If you are looking for care for your furry friend, there are a few options. Furthermore, many of the veterinary clinics in Qatar have emergency helplines, which you can call outside of business hours. Here are a few:
Rescued animals
A few organizations in Qatar run shelters for homeless and stray animals, as follows:
Embassies and services for foreign nationals in Qatar
If you are a tourist in Qatar and faced with an emergency, call 999. Fortunately, operators speak multiple languages and will be able to instruct and help you. However, if you are looking for tourist-specific help, call the Qatar National Tourism Council hotline at 106. If you need to contact your country’s embassy, EmbassyPages has a complete list.
Some of the most relevant embassies for foreign residents and tourists in Qatar include the following:
- Bangladesh: The Embassy of Bangladesh in Doha is located on Street 820 in Zone 43. Their phone number is +974 4467 1927.
- India: The Embassy of India in Doha is located on Al Eithra Street in Zone 63. Their phone number is +974 4425 5777.
- Nepal: The Embassy of Nepal in Doha is located on Rawdat Umm Al-Theyab Street in Zone 56. Their phone numbers are +974 4467 5681, +974 4467 5683, and +974 4417 1962.
- United Kingdom: The British Embassy in Doha is located on Al Shabab Street in Zone 66. Their phone number is +974 4496 2000.
- United States: The Embassy of the United States in Doha is located on 22 February Street in Zone 52. Their phone number is +974 4496 6000.
Lost or stolen property in Qatar
Because of the harsh penalties in Qatar, theft isn’t very common. However, if you do lose or have your property stolen, check if the store, business, or area you are in has a Lost and Found section.
If you don’t find it there, though, go to your local police station and report it. The police will take down your details and advise you on how to proceed.
Canceling your credit cards
Furthermore, be sure to contact your local bank to cancel or freeze your debit and credit cards, and replace any important documents such as your ID. If you lose your passport, notify your embassy immediately to arrange getting a new one.
Other useful phone numbers in Qatar
Here are a few other convenient numbers to keep handy in Qatar:
- Doha Time – 141/140
- General Post Office – 446 4000
- Traffic/Patrol/Police Department – 4890666
- Qatar Weather – 444 80444
- Consumer Protection Hotline – 800 5000
- Reporting Environmental Violations – 998
Emergency terms and phrases in Qatar
English is widely spoken in Qatar, however, it is always helpful to learn a few phrases in Arabic, in case of an emergency. Therefore, here are some you might want to remember:
|English
|Arabic
|Help!
|najda
|Help me
|saa’adinii
|I can’t breathe
|la ‘astatie altanafus
|(Severely) allergic
|(shdidi) alhasaasia
|EpiPen
|EpiPen
|Accident
|haditha
|Fire
|hariq
|Murder
|qutil
|Emergency
|halat tawari
|Ambulance
|sayaaruh aseaf
|Doctor
|tabib
|Hospital
|mustashfaa
|Police / police officer
|shurta / dabit shurta
|Extremely ill
|jidana saqim
|Call 911/999
|atasil bialraqm tis’a tis’a tis’a
|I need a doctor
|ana bihajat alaa tabib
|I need an ambulance
|ana bihajat alaa sayaarat ‘iiseaf
|I need the police
|ana bihajat alaa shurta
|I want a lawyer
|‘urid muhamian
|I’m innocent
|ana bari’
|I didn’t do it
|‘ana lam ‘afealh