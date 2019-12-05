Emergency numbers and services in Qatar

What to do in an emergency in Qatar If you find yourself in some kind of emergency situation in Qatar, keep these steps in mind: Try not to panic and take a deep breath

Make note of your exact location

Dial 999 and follow the operator’s instructions

Emergency services in Qatar In an emergency, you should dial 999. This number connects you to the local police, fire, and ambulance services. After this, calmly explain to the operator what is happening, and they will tell you what to do. Fortunately, the emergency line is open 24 hours a day and offers services in multiple languages; including Arabic, English, French, Chinese, Tagalog, and Urdu. Emergency response times in Qatar Most of the time, the authorities will arrive within 15 minutes or less. If you call an ambulance, it should arrive in eight minutes and have one EMT and an intermediate paramedic. Furthermore, one of them will speak Arabic. Because the emergency services in Qatar manage about 6,000 calls every day, they are extremely efficient. When to call the emergency services It is up to your own judgment as to when to dial the emergency services. However, there are certain situations when you should definitely call: If someone is experiencing a medical emergency; for example, they aren’t breathing, have severe chest pain, are bleeding excessively, are convulsing, or are unconscious

If there is a fire

If there is any criminal activity you want to report Are medical emergency services covered by health insurance in Qatar? All emergency services in Qatar are provided free of charge to whoever needs them. However, if you are looking for private insurance, the following companies offer international policies: Allianz Care

Cigna Global

Fire services in Qatar The fire department in Qatar manages issues related to fire safety and fire emergencies. Because everything is centralized, calling 999 and explaining the situation will get you transferred to the right emergency service.

Police in Qatar If you need to reach the police in Qatar, be sure to dial 999 and clearly explain your situation. There are different divisions of police in the country, including traffic police, internal security (Lekhwiya), Royal Guard (Amiri), and rescue police. The Al Fazaa For emergencies, you will most likely see the rescue police, also called Al Fazaa. They drive black and white cars and respond to crimes and provide security when needed, among other duties.

Healthcare and accidents in Qatar The public hospital system, the Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC), runs a comprehensive emergency department. A few other private sector hospitals also offer this. Some private hospitals offer ambulance services, however, the HMC ambulance system is the fastest and most widespread. Therefore, if you are facing a poison control issue, call 999, explain your situation, and they will advise you. Emergency services for the deaf If you are deaf and want to call the emergency services in Qatar, call 992. You have a few options: Call 992 using the 3G camera on your computer or mobile phone.

Send an SMS to 992 clearly stating your problem and what service you need (ambulance, fire rescue, police), as well as your name, address, and any injuries or deaths;

Send an e-mail to [email protected] (it may take some time before you receive a response)

Mental health services in Qatar Mental health awareness continues to grow in Qatar. As a result, several hospitals offer psychiatric and psychological services. Therefore, if you or someone you know is going through a mental health crisis, go to Hamad General Hospital, Al Wakra Hospital, or Al Khor Hospital. All of these hospitals offer trained psychiatrists who can assess, treat, and advise you. Weyak, the mental health association, also offers a consulting line at 080 09395. Mental health clinics in Qatar Here are a few other mental health clinics in Qatar: Al Ahli Psychiatric Department

Doha Clinic Hospital

Dr. Aju’s Clinic

Naseem Al Rabeeh Psychiatry

Sidra Psychiatry Department

Drug and alcohol services in Qatar Although drinking alcohol is legal in Qatar with a permit, drinking or being drunk in public is not. Because excessive drinking is criminalized, there aren’t any drug or alcohol crisis hotlines to be found on the peninsula. Instead, many Qataris or expats seeking help with substance abuse issues travel abroad to attend residential multi-week programs.

Crime-related services in Qatar Although crime of any kind is generally rare in Qatar, you do have a few options if you experience or witness one. Firstly, you can always go to your local police department to report it. The Qatari government has also launched an app, called Metrash2, which allows you to report crimes, get information, and contact the police. If faced with an emergency, though, or if you are unsure if you are facing one, it never hurts to call 999 and seek advice about what to do.

Utility and telecommunications services in Qatar If you are looking to contact utility or telecommunications services, here are a few useful numbers: Kahramaa (water and electricity) – 991

Internet Service – 111

Telephone Directory – 180

Qatar Telecom (Q-Tel) – +974 489 4444

Road and traffic emergency services in Qatar If you are facing an accident or another road emergency, your best bet is to call 999; then ask them how to proceed. If the situation isn’t an emergency, however, and you would like to ask some questions, feel free to call the Traffic and Patrol Police department on +974 489 0666. Furthermore, make sure you know who your roadside assistant provider is and how to contact them, whether it is AAA, Gulsapp, or a different provider.

LGBTQ+ services in Qatar Unfortunately, homosexuality is illegal and criminalized in Qatar. As a result, there are no LGBTQ+ services in the country.

Homelessness services in Qatar Many migrant workers in Qatar face expensive or unstable housing. In fact, some have even taken to sleeping at their work sites. Despite this, the government does not recognize their poverty. No services for expats Most (Western) expats have housing included in their work contract, so the government does not provide them with social services related to poverty or homelessness.

Animal services in Qatar If you are looking for care for your furry friend, there are a few options. Furthermore, many of the veterinary clinics in Qatar have emergency helplines, which you can call outside of business hours. Here are a few: Canadian Veterinary Hospital

Qatar Vet Center

The Veterinary Surgery Rescued animals A few organizations in Qatar run shelters for homeless and stray animals, as follows: Paws Rescue Qatar

Qatar Animal Welfare Society

Lost or stolen property in Qatar Because of the harsh penalties in Qatar, theft isn’t very common. However, if you do lose or have your property stolen, check if the store, business, or area you are in has a Lost and Found section. If you don’t find it there, though, go to your local police station and report it. The police will take down your details and advise you on how to proceed. Canceling your credit cards Furthermore, be sure to contact your local bank to cancel or freeze your debit and credit cards, and replace any important documents such as your ID. If you lose your passport, notify your embassy immediately to arrange getting a new one.

Other useful phone numbers in Qatar Here are a few other convenient numbers to keep handy in Qatar: Doha Time – 141/140

General Post Office – 446 4000

Traffic/Patrol/Police Department – 4890666

Qatar Weather – 444 80444

Consumer Protection Hotline – 800 5000

Reporting Environmental Violations – 998