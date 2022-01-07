COVID-19 in Qatar The coronavirus pandemic has been an incredibly challenging time. For expats, this has brought even more uncertainty as they have been separated from their home countries and loved ones. As a foreigner, it can also be difficult to access crucial and transparent information about COVID-19 regulations. Within Qatar, the Ministry of Public Health manages the nation’s response to the coronavirus. Therefore, you can find the most up-to-date information about health and safety guidelines on its website. For updates on infection rates, you can also review its Twitter page.

Qatar COVID-19 apps Qatar’s response to COVID-19 utilizes one main app, called the Ehteraz app. This serves many purposes but is primarily a contact tracing app. Ehteraz will notify you if you have been within six feet of an infected person. The app also shows your infection and vaccine status. Officials use the app to disseminate important health and social announcements. Furthermore, the app requires permanent location access to perform accurate contact tracing. Just keep in mind that installing Ehteraz on your phone is mandatory, and failing to do so could result in prison time or fines of up to QR200,000.

COVID-19 testing in Qatar The PCR test The PCR test is the most common and trusted in Qatar’s COVID landscape. Trained clinicians perform the test via a nasal swab and results may be available within 24 to 72 hours. However, be sure to allow for more processing time during peak or holiday times. PCR tests are widely available throughout Qatar, and if you would like to go through a public clinic, this website can help you find the nearest one. Many private clinics, such as Sidra and Aster, provide COVID-19 testing, so be sure to ask around in your expat circles. Costs could range from QR160 to QR660 depending on availability. Rapid antigen test The antigen test is a convenient tool to help screen for some cases of COVID-19. This test is conducted via a nasal swab and can produce results within 15 minutes. The quick results are helpful because if someone tests positive, they must then take a PCR test and will likely be asked to isolate. The Qatari government has capped the cost of antigen tests at QR50, although there has been some recent price gouging. For a list of Ministry-approved sites for antigen testing, check out this link. If you test positive for COVID-19 in Qatar If you take a COVID-19 test in Qatar, you will likely access your test results through the Ehteraz app. Once you receive a positive result, you should call 16000 to receive guidance on where and how long you should quarantine. Some people will be directed to quarantine in staffed clinical facilities, However, others can quarantine at home if they have mild or moderate symptoms. The Ministry provides updated guidelines for home quarantining. Be sure to monitor your symptoms, and if you have any questions or concerns, feel free to call the Home Isolation Hotline on 4025 1666. COVID-19 antibody tests in Qatar Antibody tests can determine whether someone has previously had COVID-19. The test requires a small blood sample. You can go through a public clinic to get a test. The Qatari government has also approved certain private health centers to carry out antibody tests, but again, you can ask around in your expat circles to find out more.

COVID-19 vaccinations in Qatar Vaccines are free for residents and easily available throughout Qatar, However, currently, only Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech have received state approval. Qatar’s COVID-19 vaccine campaign has been aggressive. In fact, by January 2022, the state had fully vaccinated over 86% of the population. Recently, though, the state announced that only vaccinated people will be allowed into malls, restaurants, and cafés. Vaccines are provided in clinics and hospitals throughout Qatar, and you can book your vaccine or booster appointment via the Ministry of Public Health website. You can find more information about vaccinations in Qatar in our guide.

International travel during COVID-19 in Qatar Qatar reopened its borders on July 12, 2021. Its policy on accepting travelers depends on whether you are a citizen of Qatar or a GCC country, your vaccination status, and where you’re traveling from. The government has divided countries into Green List, Red List, and Exceptionally Red List locations. Most travelers will require at least a negative PCR test from 72 hours before arrival in Qatar. Some travelers may also require some or all of the following: A test upon arrival

Home or hotel quarantine

PCR test from day six of quarantine Vaccinated travelers will also need proof of vaccination. All travelers staying in Qatar must have a cell phone with a working SIM card in order to download the Ehteraz app. To find out what your updated travel requirements are, based on your specific situation, you can check out this government link.

COVID-19 support for businesses in Qatar Qatar’s response to COVID-19 included several regulations to soften the pandemic’s impact on the business sector. For instance, in March 2020, the government announced a QR75 billion stimulus package aimed at protecting small businesses and other hard-hit sectors. The government also lowered deposit and interest rates, and postponed loan repayments for certain sectors. Moreover, it launched a new platform, the Qatar Mobile Payment System, to allow immediate and safe electronic payments throughout Qatar. This digital adaptivity then created opportunities for growth for e-commerce, fin-tech, and venture capital investors. Looking forward to 2022, the upcoming FIFA World Cup, as well as Qatar’s continued investment in liquefied natural gas (LNG), are likely to boost GDP. In fact, the Qatari economy is forecasted to grow at pre-pandemic levels in 2022 and actually outperform its neighbors.