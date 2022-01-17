Removals to Qatar: your relocation options

Relocating to Qatar from abroad If you are planning a move to Qatar, then you need to figure out all the logistics. Of course, the most important thing you will need to decide is how to move your things there. If you don’t have a lot to pack, then air freight might be the quickest and easiest option. However, for families and those with a lot of goods to move, sea freight could be a more affordable (if not slower) method.

Relocating to Qatar with sea freight Qatar has four main ports that process arriving shipments. The most important is Hamad Port in the Umm Al-Houl district of Doha. However, other major ports include Ras Laffan, Masaieed, and Al-Ruwais. International shipments, however, will usually arrive at Hamad. Who should use sea freight? Most expats looking at relocation options to Qatar will choose sea freight over other methods. This is because it is usually the most cost-effective option, especially compared to air freight. In fact, 90% of goods are sent around the world by ocean freight. For families moving with a lot of personal items, including furniture, sea freight is the best choice. It is also useful for goods that have to travel long distances; for example, from the US or China. Moreover, it is considerably more environmentally friendly than air cargo. However, the main drawback is that sea freight often takes a long time, so you may have to wait months for your goods to arrive. How sea cargo works Generally, sea cargo works the same way as air freight. You need to work out how much you are shipping then contact removals companies to get quotes for your move. Usually, the company will come to your house first to visually inspect your shipment so they can decide which type of sea cargo shipping will work best for you. There are three types of sea cargo shipments: full container load (FCL, good for families and big moves), less than container load (LCL, for medium-sized shipments), and groupage (best for small shipments). The type of shipment will determine whether you get a personal container (FCL) or have your things grouped with other peoples’ shipments to go to Qatar. The biggest advantage of using sea freight is that your relocation company will take care of everything. As such, they will professionally pack your goods, deal with all customs formalities (you need the same documentation as for air freight), and take care of the full transport process. This door-to-door process means that you won’t have to lift a finger during the move. Freight timings There are many advantages to sea freight, but the main disadvantage is its lengthy time frame. In fact, shipping your goods to Qatar by sea could take up to two months. However, once your belongings arrive in Qatar, your removals company will ensure that they clear customs. After that, they will deliver your shipment directly to your new residence. Maritime freight costs Often, sea freight can be 12 to 16 times cheaper than air freight. Therefore, it is a far more affordable option for arranging removals to Qatar. Since companies calculate the cost of your shipment by its volume, it is important to understand how much you are shipping and decide if FCL, LCL, or Groupage is the best choice for you. Recently, though, prices have increased, and you can expect to pay around US$2 to US$4 per kilogram. In addition, there may be other costs such as: Inland transit charges

Documentation fees

Terminal fees

Customs charges

Insurance Packing options If you are organizing your Qatar removals by sea freight, then packing will be a breeze. Generally speaking, your relocation company will take care of everything. This is because goods being moved by sea freight have to be packed carefully and according to specific guidelines. As such, your movers will ensure that your goods are adequately packed and protected for transport. The downside, however, is that this requires many disposable materials such as cardboard boxes, paper, bubble wrap, making sea freight a less eco-friendly moving option. That said, you can always ask if your movers can provide plastic crates for the move instead to minimize your waste and reduce your impact on the environment. Finding a freight company Because sea cargo is a popular choice for international removals to Qatar, many companies offer this service. Indeed, all of the big, full-service removals companies, including Allied Pickfords, will offer this. As well as asking for recommendations from people who have been through the process, you can also check the following sites to find a suitable freight company: Freight Finders

iContainers

International Removals Companies

Shipnex

International relocation companies Because expat life is an attractive option for many people, there are plenty of international relocation companies who can handle entire moves, from start to finish. As such, these companies can be a great option for seamless removals to Qatar. Expatica’s guide to Read more about working with a relocation agency Read more If you use a full-service relocation company, they will do everything from packing and unpacking your belongings to transporting everything from your home to your residence in Qatar. In fact, they will usually offer useful extra-mile services too, such as temporary lodging, pet or car transfers, visa assistance, finding schools for children, and more. Because they offer so many inclusions, these companies often charge between US$1,000 and US$10,000 for an international move. However, this depends on how much you are moving, how far your goods must be transported, and the complexity of the move. How to find an international relocation company If you know people that have moved to Qatar, it’s a good idea to ask them to recommend a relocation company. However, you can also just do a quick Google search to find plenty of reputable movers. You can also search our Directory to find companies that specialize in removals to Qatar. Naturally, it is best to speak to a few companies before making a decision. This will help you find the best movers for your relocation and budget. There are several online platforms that can help you compare the costs of different removal options and get quotes. Some leading comparison platforms you can use are: The Relocator

ReloAdvisor

Movers Worldwide

International Movers

Sirelo DIY versus using a relocation company Depending on the specifics of your relocation, you may be thinking about whether to do it alone or just hire a company to take care of everything. Before you make the decision, though, here are a few things to consider: Cost – Going the DIY route is more affordable than hiring movers

– Going the DIY route is more affordable than hiring movers Time – If you don’t have the time to do the research, pack, and organize everything, hiring a company will make things a lot easier

– If you don’t have the time to do the research, pack, and organize everything, hiring a company will make things a lot easier Understanding – Do you fully understand the moving procedures for Qatar, including customs formalities? If not, using professional movers can be useful.

Relocating vehicles and pets If you are planning to live in Qatar for a while, then it may make sense to bring your car and pets with you. However, this requires additional paperwork and costs, so be prepared for this. Cars Although Qatar does have some public transportation, it can be very useful to have your own car in the country. And because vehicles are generally quite cheap in Qatar, it might be worth just buying one when you arrive. Some expats also choose to import their own cars into the country. Expatica’s guide to Read about road safety and driving in Qatar Read more However, just bear in mind that Qatar uses a left-hand drive and that you will need to exchange your driver’s license. Here is what you need to know about car relocations to Qatar: You need to have your Qatari residence permit before you import your car

There is a customs duty of 5% of the car’s value; however, this is often waived if you can prove that the car is over three years old and only for personal use

The car should not be more than five years old

You must have proof of ownership, the original purchase invoice or receipt, the original import manifest, and the registration certificate from your home country

The car should also have a current insurance policy; if arriving over land, you will have to purchase a temporary insurance policy in Qatar for QR100 then register your car locally within 14 days Pets Because Qatar bans the import of certain types of pets, you should check that your particular animal is allowed into the country. For example, you won’t be able to bring American Pit Bulls, Boxers, Great Danes, or Dobermans into Qatar. Similarly, Qatar doesn’t allow the importation of animals from certain countries, including Russia, Ukraine, Jordan, and Lebanon. However, if your situation allows you to bypass these conditions, here is how to import your pet into Qatar: Get a pet passport

Make sure your pet is microchipped

Ensure your pet has all the necessary vaccinations, such as distemper, hepatitis, and rabies at least four weeks before traveling

Get a RATT blood test to ensure the rabies vaccine has been effective

Obtain an international health certificate within 10 days of departure; this needs to come from your vet

Get a pet import permit from Qatari authorities

Ensure your pet’s carrier is IATA approved so that your airline will accept it Living Abroad Pet relocation Read more Many relocation companies can help with moving your pets, but there are also companies that specialize in pet removals.

Customs and importing goods into Qatar Because you will be transporting goods across international borders, you should expect to deal with customs formalities during the removal process. The General Authority of Customs oversees the importation of goods in Qatar and deals with customs formalities and duties. You or your removals company will need to present identification as part of the customs process. You will also have to show the Delivery Order, Bill of Lading, Manifests, and Packing List for your shipment. Of course, you will also have to pay customs duties. In general, there is a 5% tariff on the cost, insurance, and freight invoice value on almost all products entering Qatar. However, there are exemptions for diplomatic or consular imports, as well as personal effects and household items. Additionally, there is a 100% import duty on pork, pork products, tobacco products, and alcohol.