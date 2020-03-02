Getting a driving license in Qatar

Driving licenses in Qatar The legal driving age in Qatar is 18 for motorcycles and light vehicles. All license inquiries are handled by the Traffic Department and most must be handled in person, at the Traffic Department at Madinat Khalifa. Your driving license options in Qatar will depend on how long you plan to stay in the country, your passport, and whether you already have a driver’s license from your home country. One-week rule If your current license is from an approved country, you can use it for seven days from your arrival in Qatar. Most Western countries are approved countries but, to find the most updated list, visit the Traffic Department at Madinat Khalifa. Temporary license If you want to drive in Qatar for up to three months, you should apply for a Temporary License. You will need to bring your original license, your original passport (and copies), and three passport-sized color photos to the Traffic Department at Madinat Khalifa. Temporary Licenses are renewable. International Driving Permit If you have an International Driving Permit, you can legally drive with it for up to six months after you enter Qatar. This is a convenient option because it allows you to keep driving while you navigate the process of converting your license or getting a Qatari one. Keep in mind, though, that you probably won’t be able to buy a car with only an International Driving Permit; you will likely have to rely on rental cars.

Exchanging a foreign driver’s license in Qatar Expats from approved countries can exchange their licenses directly to a Qatari one and this is valid for five years. However, the list of approved countries can change, so be sure to check with the Traffic Department for the updated version. Also, keep in mind that the option to exchange a license is only available to expats with residence permits; so, if your Qatar ID is still being processed, you will need to wait until it is complete. Once everything is ready, go to the Traffic Department at Madinat Khalifa with the following documents: Completed application form (in Arabic, available at Traffic Department);

Your original license;

A letter of no objection from your sponsor, written in Arabic;

A copy of your sponsoring company’s trade license;

A copy of your sponsor’s ID;

Your passport (and copies);

Three color passport photos;

Your Qatar ID card;

QR 250 fee

Getting a driving license in Qatar If you don’t have a driver’s license at all, or if you are from a country that isn’t approved for exchanges, you will need to apply for a brand-new Qatari driver’s license. Unfortunately, this process is longer and requires you to enroll in driving school, attain at least 15 hours of theory, and at least 35 hours of practical driving lessons. Once you have done this, though, you can take your driving exam; this includes a theoretical portion, as well as a road and a parking exam. The good news is that once you pass, you get your license on the same day.

Driving in Qatar Qataris drive on the right side of the road. Fortunately, street signs are usually in Arabic and English. Of course, it is good practice to wear your seatbelt, even if it's a short ride. This is important because many drivers in Qatar have a real need for speed – so unless you are ready to go well over the speed limit, stay away from the left lane. The ugly truth is that car accidents are tragically common. Another thing to bear in mind is that although you can consume alcohol in Qatar, there is no tolerance for drunk driving. Therefore, be sure to practice responsible drinking and call a cab if you are unsure if you are over the limit.