How to get a family visa for Qatar

Being abroad is always better with family around. Fortunately, the process for getting a family visa for Qatar is fairly straightforward. This article will walk you through the requirements, costs, and application procedure. We review the following topics:
- Family visas in Qatar
- Who can move to Qatar to join their family?
- Family Visit Visa
- Family Residence Visa
- Joining family members who only have a temporary visa in Qatar
- Family visas to join refugees or asylum seekers in Qatar
- When family members arrive in Qatar
- In the event of divorce or death of a family member in Qatar
- Family visa complaints and appeals in Qatar
- Useful resources
Family visas in Qatar
Family visas in Qatar are managed by the Ministry of the Interior (MOI). While statistics on the number of family visas aren’t readily available, given that almost 90% of the population of Qatar is expatriate, you can assume that the number is substantial.
There are two main types of family visas available:
- Family Visit Visas – for stays of up to six months
- Family Residence Visas – to move to Qatar with family for one to five years
Although the government has total discretion over whether your application is successful you shouldn’t face any major issues if you fill it out correctly and meet the requirements.
Who can move to Qatar to join their family?
Who can join family in Qatar without a visa?
For short-term stays in Qatar, you may not need a visa. This depends on your nationality – citizens of most countries do not require a visa to enter the country. You can find a list of nationals eligible for visa-free entry to Qatar on the Visit Qatar website.
However, your stay will be limited to 30 or 90 days unless you come from a Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) country. All foreign citizens need a relevant visa to work, study, or live in Qatar.
Who needs a family visa to join family in Qatar?
If you plan to move to Qatar to join a family member, you will need a visa. The overall immigration system requires that any foreigner living in the country needs a visa to be there legally.
So, your family member is living in Qatar, they will need to request a visa on your behalf and act as your sponsor. This is the case for both Family Visit Visas and Family Residence Visas.
Family Visit Visa
Who can apply?
The person who is employed in Qatar is considered the sponsor or host. A sponsor can apply for a Family Visit Visa for their immediate dependents and extended family. Each person, including infants, must have their own visa. To qualify for this visa, a sponsor must:
- Have a valid work residence permit
- Show a marriage contract when applying for a spouse
- Earn at least QR 10,000 per month
Before applying, check the requirements with your local MOI Service Center, as requirements can vary according to how many people you are sponsoring and your situation. The MOI does not always publish these details online.
Visa length
These visas are initially for one month. However, they can be extended up to six months for immediate family members (spouse and children) and up to three months for extended family. Please note that a request for an extension will require a medical exam of the visitor.
Visa entitlements and restrictions
The Family Visit Visa allows family members to join you in Qatar. However, it does not allow them to work or earn income. Your family members must also have health insurance for the duration of their stay.
How to apply
First, gather your documents. You will need the following for your visa application:
- Your QID
- Valid passports for the applicants
- Marriage and birth certificates
- Copy of your employment contract
- Certificate of good conduct (Police clearance certificate)
- Proof of health insurance for the visitor
- Medical examination certificate for the visitor
You can submit your Family Visit application through the Metrash2 app or in person through a Service Center.
Visa costs
The fee for the Family visit visa depends on how many dependents you are bringing and how long they are staying for. Online sources suggest that it costs QR 200 per month.
Family Residence Visa
Who can apply?
Family Residence Visas are available for spouses and children of Qatari residents. Note that this does not include parents or other family members.
If you want to act as a sponsor for family members, you must:
- Have a monthly salary of at least QR 10,000
- Have worked with your employer for at least six months
Before submitting your application, consult your local Ministry of Interior Service Center to confirm the exact requirements. These can differ based on the number of people you sponsor and your particular circumstances. Keep in mind that the MOI may not provide all details on their website.
Visa length
The Family Residence Visas can be issued for anywhere from one to five years; the visa will usually mirror that of the working sponsor. So, if you have a three-year contract with your employer, your family’s visa will likely follow the same time frame. The Family Residence Visa can be extended.
Visa entitlements
If you are on a Family Residence Visa, you are allowed to work, but you’ll likely need a separate work permit. You should also contact the Ministry of Labor for the proper paperwork before starting a new job.
Children are allowed to enroll in school, and adults can pursue further study. Unfortunately, because the social safety net in Qatar is limited to Qatari citizens, you will not be able to access things like unemployment benefits, even with a Family Residence Visa.
How to apply
When applying to bring your family, begin by speaking to your employer. Some employers support their staff throughout the process and even pay the application fees. Depending on your family’s nationality, your family may be able to get a tourist visa for several months; this way, they can travel to Qatar and then either apply for or complete the residency paperwork.
Otherwise, they will need an entry visa (a Family Visit Visa will do) to enter Qatar since the final stages of the application require the family members to be in Qatar.
If applying on your own, you can either apply online, through the Metrash2 app, or in person at a local MOI Service Center. Processing times vary but should only take a few weeks. The sponsor will need to file the application on behalf of their family and will need the following documents:
- Qatar ID of the host/sponsor
- Copies of passports of each family member
- Certified copies of birth and marriage certificates
- Police clearance from country of origin
- Proof of required minimum income
- Copy of work contract
- Proof of health insurance
- No-Objection Certificate from employer showing position and salary
Visa costs
The Family Residence Visa costs QR 200. You pay this when the application has been approved, and you receive the notification through the Metrash2 app. Credit card payments are standard, but you can always ask at the Service Center if they accept cash.
Joining family members who only have a temporary visa in Qatar
Given that it is so difficult to obtain Qatari citizenship, most expats in Qatar are there for a work assignment. Thus, the terms of their contract are almost all temporary, whether they have been there for two years or 15.
As such, there is no different policy for visiting a family member on a shorter contract compared to a longer one. You would still need to apply for a Family Visit or Residence Visa.
Family visas to join refugees or asylum seekers in Qatar
The Qatari government has contributed QA1.4 billion in the past ten years to support refugees worldwide. However, the country accepts an extremely small number of refugees.
In 2023, the refugee population in Qatar was less than 200 people. As such, it is nearly impossible to discuss a protocol for refugee family reunification in the country.
When family members arrive in Qatar
Once you have arrived in Qatar, if your family is only visiting temporarily, you do not need to do anything further. If you are getting a Family Residence Visa, once you arrive, you will need to get a Residence Permit Card, also known as a Qatar ID. You can obtain this from the Ministry of the Interior Service Center – bring your passports and passport-sized photos of the family members.
In the event of divorce or death of a family member in Qatar
If your family experiences something tragic like death or divorce, the immigration consequences depend on the situation. If you get divorced, only the person with job sponsorship and their children can stay in Qatar.
Spouses who were sponsored as dependents may not legally remain in Qatar. If the host family member dies, unfortunately, the family may not remain in Qatar without their sponsorship. They would need to find their own sponsorship.
Family visa complaints and appeals in Qatar
The Qatari government has the final say on visa and immigration applications. That said, if your Family Visa application is in order, it will likely be approved. You can view your application status on the Hukoomi website.
If your application is rejected, however, you will receive feedback with the reasons. You can then appeal, speak to a lawyer, reapply, or drop the claim. It is advisable to seek legal counsel, as they can best advise you about where your application went wrong and how to move forward.
Useful resources
- Hukoomi – Qatar’s official e-Government portal
- Ministry of Interior – various services related to immigration
- Ministry of Labor – information on employment laws and access to useful forms
- UNHCR Qatar – report on Qatari support for refugees