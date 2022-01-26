Mental health in Qatar Mental health disorders include various conditions, from anxiety and depression to bipolar disorder and schizophrenia. Generally, Qatari society considers mental health challenges to be taboo. In fact, many people in Arab cultures even attribute mental illness to supernatural causes, such as a punishment from God. So while one in five people in Qatar suffers from a mental illness, many are hesitant when it comes to seeking help. A study from 2020 also shows that many Qatari residents have insufficient education about mental illness, including its causes and symptoms. As a result, people struggling with their mental health are often stigmatized. Moreover, although Qatar doesn’t publish sufficient suicide or self-harm statistics, suicide attempts are a reality; especially among international men in their 30s. As a result, the Qatari government has made mental health awareness a priority.

How to access mental health services in Qatar Accessing public mental healthcare in Qatar is reasonably straightforward. For example, you can request a referral to the HMC services from your primary healthcare provider, hospital, counselor, or other health professionals. You will usually get an appointment within two weeks. Otherwise, you don’t need a referral for services through the PHCC, which focuses on non-urgent, mild to moderate mental health challenges. You can book an appointment at a PHCC support clinic to see a clinician. If you have private insurance or prefer independent services, you’ll need to contact the provider directly. They will advise you on how best to get a referral for their services. Most importantly, if you are in crisis and need immediate assistance, you should go to the nearest hospital. And if you need advice, you can call the National Mental Health Helpline on 16000, select your language, and press 4 for mental health.

Drug and alcohol services in Qatar You can only buy and consume alcohol at restaurants and hotels in Qatar. It is a crime to drink anywhere else in public or be intoxicated. Furthermore, you can only have alcohol at home if you purchase a liquor license. Likewise, the country has strict drug laws, and punishment for anyone caught with illegal substances is harsh. As a result, people struggling with substance abuse may not feel comfortable seeking help. Moreover, drug and alcohol services in Qatar are limited. For instance, there is only one rehabilitation center in Doha called Naufar. The clinic is free for Qataris but will charge international patients and clients. Costs vary depending on the treatment and private insurance coverage. Therefore, be sure to check with your insurance what percentage, if any, they will cover before starting a program. Notably, if you want to seek help, you will need a referral from your doctor.

Services dealing with eating disorders in Qatar People suffering from eating disorders can have distressing thoughts and emotions which severely impact their eating behavior. It is a serious condition that can harm them physically, psychologically, and socially. There are different types of eating disorders, including anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa, avoidant restrictive food intake disorder, and binge eating. Sidra Medicine private facility in Doha, Qatar Unfortunately, Qatar is limited when it comes to professional expertise and services that support people with eating disorders. Consequently, finding help can be challenging. If you or someone you know is struggling with an eating disorder, you can ask your doctor about treatment options. Young people can access private adolescent health services at Sidra Medicine. Alternatively, the state-funded Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) offers eating disorder treatment programs. Waiting lists and out-of-pocket costs will depend on the service and the facility. If you are looking for a support group, Overeaters Anonymous (OA) offers help with compulsive eating behavior, including bulimia and anorexia. There is no Qatar-specific website, but you can contact the organizer on 5512 7252 or [email protected].

Mental healthcare for people with severe mental health problems If you are struggling with severe mental health challenges, you can consult your GP about your treatment options. For example, the HMC Mental Health Service runs community mental health clinics that offer inpatient care, home support, rehabilitation, and outpatient facilities. There is also a psychiatric daycare service for acute psychiatric cases who might need more intensive follow-up care than what is typically found in an outpatient program. This service supports the client’s mental health journey through structured programs, including talk and group therapy, regular outings, and life skills training. Referrals typically come from the HMC’s Psychiatric Hospital or other mental health clinics. So, if you’re interested in knowing more, you should speak to your mental health provider. Conversely, if you – or someone you support – are struggling and may need admittance to the Psychiatry Hospital, you can call the hospital directly on 16060. A mental health professional can advise you and explain how to gain admission and what happens in the treatment program. Just keep in mind that costs, waitlists, and insurance acceptance will depend on the facility and services accessed.

Children and young people’s mental healthcare in Qatar In Qatar, mental healthcare for children and young people is still developing. That said, there are some excellent choices if your child needs help. The state-funded CAMHS provides support for young people living with anxiety and depression. It also works with neurodiverse children, who have Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), Attention Deficit Hyperactive Disorder (ADHD), and other learning disabilities, to help them negotiate a neurotypical world. Furthermore, the private facility, Sidra Medicine, has an excellent CAMHS program. For instance, it treats children with obsessive hair-pulling, separation anxiety, and post-traumatic stress disorder, among others. Both these public and private providers have inpatient and outpatient facilities. Costs will depend on the services provided and your insurance coverage. You can approach teachers, therapists, and other health professionals for referrals. Even an emergency department can refer children and young people. However, there can be delays in getting treatment, ranging from a week to just over a month after your referral. There are no state-wide school mental health services in Qatar. However, in 2019, the Qatar Foundation piloted the region’s first mental health initiative in schools. The Wellness Ambassador Program trained 11 students from three schools to be confidants and advocates for their peers’ mental health challenges. This program will eventually be extended. Most international schools in Qatar also have guidance counselors.

Mental healthcare services for special groups in Qatar Some population groups in Qatar may have unique mental health challenges and needs. Unfortunately, although the LGBTQ+ community is one of the most vulnerable groups, there is no explicit mental health support for it in the country. Instead, the Qatari state continues to surveil and punish members of this group. Other service providers that support particular sections of the society include: Sidra Medicine’s psychiatry department offers children, adolescents, and perinatal mental health which focuses on pregnant women and new mothers

Enaya Specialized Care Center is HMC-affiliated and provides outpatient services for children and teenagers and a daycare program for women with long-term mental health challenges

HMC also offers older adult mental health programs that can combine with geriatric medical care

Mind Institute provides services for children and adults with special needs and disabilities You can access these services with a referral from your doctor or, in an emergency, through a hospital. Costs will vary based on the facility.

Prevention and education programs for mental health in Qatar In a 2015 survey, 81% of respondents said that they would seek online mental health support. In response, the Qatari government launched the National Health Strategy with its digital portal, Your Mind Matters. This site aims to improve public awareness through information, resources, and events. Subsequently, to celebrate World Mental Health Day, Widyan Qatar launched its social media campaign on 10 October 2021 to raise awareness, destigmatize stereotypes, and improve access to services. It is one of 20 organizations that collaborated with the Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) on the national mental health campaign, Are You OK?. This movement encourages Qatari society to discuss mental health openly and without judgment. Every month, each organization shares resources and information on its social media channels to reach as many people as possible.