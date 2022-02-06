Hospitals in Qatar Qatar’s hospitals are part of the wider Qatari health system that was ranked 1st in the Middle East and 5th globally as recently as 2019. Like many countries, the system includes both public and private institutions. Government-funded hospitals and clinics are free for Qataris and accessible to expats, provided they pay some associated fees. However, to access discounted prices you’ll need to get your Health Card. For more information on this, read our guide to the Qatari healthcare system. Alternatively, private hospitals and clinics abound throughout the peninsula. These typically offer the same treatments and services as their public counterparts. However, unless you want to pay out of your own pocket, you’ll need health insurance to cover the costs associated with these hospitals. For more information, be sure to read our article on health insurance in Qatar.

How to access hospital treatment in Qatar Access to hospital treatment will depend on the kind of treatment you are seeking. If you need emergency healthcare, you should go to your nearest hospital immediately and you will be taken care of. However, if you are seeking non-emergency treatment, you should go through your primary care doctor. Depending on your insurance, your doctor will either directly refer you to a specialist or provide information about where to get the treatment you need. When going to a hospital, be sure to bring your insurance card, Qatar ID, passport, and a form of payment for any possible fees. The process for getting a hospital appointment will vary by hospital and by the desired service, so be sure to do your research.

Emergency treatment in Qatar In the event of an emergency, do not hesitate to immediately call 999. This number connects you with ambulances, the police, and the fire department, so be sure to calmly explain what you need. Fortunately, hospital staff in Qatar are highly trained in emergency medicine. No matter if you’re a citizen, resident, or tourist, hospitals will serve you in an emergency, so don’t delay to get the help you need. For more information read our look at emergency numbers and services in Qatar.

Hospital stays in Qatar: what to expect What a hospital stay looks like in Qatar, will depend on the hospital and the services you’re seeking. For example, if you are in a private hospital – and willing to pay – you may be able to stay in a deluxe suite with amenities like complimentary drinks, newspaper delivery, and state-of-the-art medical beds. Alternatively, if you are in a public hospital, you will likely receive a more “no-frills” stay in the hospital. Indeed, keep in mind that, unless medical isolation is necessary, non-Qataris in public hospitals are usually placed in communal rooms that hold four to five people. If you’re interested in a private room – and are prepared to pay for it – be sure to speak with your hospital attendants upon intake; fair warning, though, public hospital private rooms usually have waitlists.

Hospital costs in Qatar Health insurance for hospital costs in Qatar In October 2021, the Qatari government announced that employers will now be required to provide health insurance coverage for expats and their families. However, this new law is expected to go into effect six months from the announcement, in May 2022. So, given this change, it’s important that you speak to your employer about coverage options; your costs will depend on the size of your family, what services you’re seeking, and the insurance that your employer provides. Alternatively, many expats moving to Qatar choose to sort out their health insurance before moving. There are a number of expat-friendly global health insurers providing coverage in Qatar, including: Allianz Care

Cigna Global However, whatever type of insurance you take out in Qatar, there is a number of questions you should ask ahead of time. For example, what portion of costs you’d be responsible for in routine visits as well as in emergency or acute care. Are pre-existing conditions covered? What about maternity costs? Will your insurance directly pay hospitals, or will you need to be reimbursed? Be sure to do your research and ask your questions before signing up.

Being discharged from hospitals in Qatar Discharge procedures vary greatly depending on the hospital and the services you receive in the hospital. As you can imagine, your discharge instructions after giving birth will be very different from those you receive after open-heart surgery! When your doctor determines you’re ready for discharge, you’ll receive some paperwork, any prescriptions, as well as your bill. The most important thing is that you understand how to take care of yourself once you get home; specifically, you should know under what circumstances to contact your doctor or to seek medical attention. Additionally, ensure you understand where, how, and how often you need to engage in any aftercare, like physiotherapy. And, of course, make sure to ask all your burning questions before leaving the hospital. If your doctor recommends some kind of rehabilitation, you can always call the Rehabilitation Helpline through Tawasol. The number to call is +974 40260400.

Visiting someone in a hospital in Qatar Visiting hours and limitations will vary depending on the hospital and whether it is public or private. Private hospitals have some more flexibility to set rules, while government-funded hospitals must all follow the same guidelines. However, be aware that Covid-19 has greatly affected visitor policies. For example, the public Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) has enacted stricter visitor policies at various times during the pandemic. This includes limiting hours and barring food, flowers, and drinks in non-COVID facilities. To find updates, check out HMC’s Instagram page. However, for private hospitals, you’ll need to check with the individual hospital.