How to file your income taxes in Germany in 2023

An overview of income tax in Germany Employed workers in Germany are subject to a payroll tax, and therefore don’t need to submit an income tax return (Einkommensteuererklärung) – but many people still do in the hope of receiving a refund. The tax office uses your tax return to see if you are paying enough income tax. It is balanced out against your spouse’s income, any additional income you might receive, and tax deductions for things like statutory insurance contributions, childcare expenses, and charitable donations. Photo: Surface via Unsplash It is compulsory to submit a tax declaration if: You are self-employed in Germany

You have more than one source of income

Some income was received from abroad

You divorced and you or your ex-partner remarried in the same year

You received German welfare benefits such as child benefits, sickness benefits, maternity pay, or unemployment benefits

If you want to apply for tax deductions

The tax office has sent you a letter requesting you to submit a tax return The municipality you register with can give additional information on which local tax office you need to report your taxes to. The Bundeszentralamt für Steuern (the Federal Central Tax Office or BZSt for short, website in German) has a search feature to help you find your local tax office. There are also a growing number of expat-friendly, English-speaking online platforms that help you file your German tax returns. These include: BuchhaltungsButler

Finom

H&R Block

prinz.tax

Taxfix

Wundertax In addition to income tax, Germany has a compulsory social insurance scheme – and income tax takes this into account. Who pays income tax in Germany? If you’re a resident in Germany, you must pay income tax on your German and worldwide income, regardless of whether or not you’re an expat. The rules are only different if you’re not a German resident; in this case, you’ll still need to pay income tax, but only on the income you earn in Germany. Who is exempt from income tax in Germany? No one is exempt from paying tax in Germany if their income exceeds the tax-free personal allowance (€10,347 in 2023). However, some people can get additional allowances and tax rebates. For instance, some disabled people can get things like car tax reductions, state care allowances, and special protection against dismissal. This all works to help reduce their tax bill. Retired workers in Germany are also liable to pay tax if their German pension benefit income exceeds the personal allowance.

Earnings subject to income tax in Germany Taxes on income and salary in Germany Any income from the following categories counts as taxable income: Employed income, as well as compensation from past employment

Capital investment

Self-employed income

Business income

Immovable property and certain tangible movable property

Royalties

Gains from private transactions, alimony, or annuities Some types of income are tax-exempt but are used to determine the tax rate – such as unemployment benefits, maternity leave payments, and income that has been taxed in another country due to a double tax treaty. Taxes on employment benefits As a general rule, all types of benefits and remuneration you receive as an employee are considered taxable income. These include things such as: Payments of school tuition fees

Cost of living allowances

Expat premiums

Housing allowances or housing provided by an employer

Benefits-in-kind Taxes on savings and investments in Germany Savings and investments are subject to tax in Germany. Worldwide investment income is taxed at 25% plus a solidarity tax of 5.5% for a total of 26.375%. A church tax may also be applicable. Finanzamt office in Düsseldorf. There’s a standard annual deduction that can be offset against worldwide investment income; for single taxpayers, that’s €1,000 as of 2023, and for couples, it’s €2,000. Taxes on rental income Income from renting out a property is subject to German income tax unless it’s exempt under a double tax treaty. Landlords must submit a tax return detailing how much rent they received during the year. In addition to rental income tax, you may need to pay a solidarity surcharge of 5.5% on rental income. Expatica’s guide to Learn more about buying property in Germany Read more You can deduct expenses such as mortgage income, maintenance, improvements, and repairs from the rental income you receive. If you come to sell a buy-to-let property, you may have to pay capital gains tax on any profit you make from the sale if you’ve owned the property for 10 years or less.

How to file your tax return in Germany Employed workers don’t have to submit a tax return unless they receive income from sources other than their main form of employment. Payroll tax is taken out of employed workers’ salaries, which means their income is taxed automatically. The same goes for social contributions for various types of mandatory insurance. Self-employed workers in Germany, however, must submit a tax return each year. Income tax deadlines in Germany German income tax returns are due after the end of the tax year – which is the same as the calendar year. The normal deadline is 31 July, so you must submit your 2023 return by 31 July 2023. If your tax return is prepared by a tax professional, it is due on 29 February 2024. Two to six months after submitting your return, you will receive a tax assessment from the tax office. This is a document detailing whether you should expect a refund. If you are owed money back, it will be paid directly into your bank account. If you owe tax, you’ll be given four weeks to pay it. Income tax forms in Germany You can complete your German tax declaration on paper or online using BZSt’s official software. Everyone submitting a tax return must fill out a general tax form (Mantelbogen). There are multiple additional forms that you might have to fill out, depending on your circumstances. Photo: Daniel Lozano Gonzalez via Getty Images To file online, you can visit Mein ELSTER (in German) for submissions. If you need some extra help, there are also some online explanatory forms (in German) for online filing.

Income tax rates in Germany Income tax in Germany is progressive. Rates start at 14% and incrementally rise to 42%. A top rate of 45% is also present for those with very high earnings. The German government reviews income tax bands every year. The bands for 2022 and 2023 are the following: German income tax rates for 2022 German income tax bands German tax rate Up to €9,984 0% €9,985–58,596 14–42% €58,597–277,825 42% €277,826 and above 45% German income tax rates for 2023 German income tax bands German tax rate Up to €10,347 0% €10,348–61,971 14–42% €61,972–277,825 42% €277,826 and above 45% Solidarity tax Historically, German taxpayers have also been required to pay a solidarity tax (Solidaritätzuschlag), but rule changes introduced in 2021 mean the vast majority of workers are now exempt. Solidarity tax is charged at 5.5% of your income tax bill, but you’ll only need to pay if you earn more than €73,874 in the calendar year. Church tax If you are a member of a registered church in Germany, you’ll need to pay church tax (Kirchensteuer) on your income. The exact amount depends on which federal state you live in; Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg charge 8%, while other states charge 9%. Tax classes To file your tax return, you’ll first need to know your tax class (Steuerklasse). This should have been assigned to you by the tax office when you first registered for tax, but it is largely dependent on your marital status. The tax classes are as follows: Steuerklasse (tax class) Status Steuerklasse 1 Single, widowed, divorced, long-term separated Steuerklasse 2 Single parent Steuerklasse 3 Married with a higher income than a partner in Class 5 Steuerklasse 4 Married with equal income Steuerklasse 5 Married with a lower income than a partner in Class 3 Steuerklasse 6 Second job or tax deduction Married couples in Steuerklasse 3 or Steuerklasse 5 who have unequal salaries can save money on their overall tax bill. To calculate the German income tax you owe on your wages, you can use the SteuerGo tax calculator. Personal tax allowance and deductions in Germany Making the most of the tax allowances and deductions available increases your chances of getting a tax refund. In 2023, the first €10,347 (or €21,264 for married couples submitting a combined tax return) earned is tax-free. Any amount over that is subject to income tax. Charitable donations to German charities are deductible up to 20% of gross income. If you make alimony payments to an ex-partner, up to €13,805 can also be deducted. Federal Ministry of Finance, Berlin (Image: Jesse Bauer via Unsplash) Taxpayers with children can claim education expenses if the child attends a private school in Germany. Allowable expenses are equivalent to 30% of tuition fees, along with child allowance and childcare costs for children under the age of 14. If you are employed, you can deduct certain income-related expenses that are documented and haven’t already been reimbursed by your employer. These are usually capped at €1,200 a year, and can include the following: Your job causing you to move house

Traveling or commuting

Further training expenses

Professional equipment

Costs if you need to run two households as a result of work Home workers can claim an additional €6 per day for any day they’ve had to work from home, up to a maximum of €600 per year. You can also make insurance contributions, including: German health insurance: 100% deductible for statutory health insurance and private health insurance for primary healthcare

100% deductible for statutory health insurance and private health insurance for primary healthcare Long-term care insurance contributions: 100% deductible

100% deductible Unemployment insurance contributions: up to €2,800 per year

up to €2,800 per year German pension scheme contributions: up to €25,639 Self-employed income tax allowances in Germany In Germany, self-employed workers are subject to the same €10,374 allowance as other workers, but they also get a €2,800 allowance for health insurance. Another way self-employed workers can reduce their tax bill is to offset work-related outgoings against their overall tax bill. Expatica’s guide to Learn more about taxes for freelancers in Germany Read more Depending on your business, this can include things like work-related travel, stationery, and the services of an accountant. Some people, such as journalists, can write off expenses in a lump sum without the need for separate receipts up to 30% of their revenue, or €2,455 – whichever amount is lower.

Income tax in Germany for foreigners There aren’t any notable deductions for expats when it comes to income tax in Germany. The main thing expats need to consider is whether they’re at risk of paying tax twice – both in Germany and in their home country. Germany has bilateral tax agreements with many countries including Ireland, New Zealand, Australia, the United States, and the United Kingdom. If you’re looking for professional help, the Bundeszentralamt für Steuern (in German) has a search feature to help you find your local tax office that may be able to offer advice. However, there are also a growing number of expat-friendly, English-speaking online platforms that help you file your German tax returns. These include: Taxfix

Wundertax To find our more about your specific situation, read about filing your UK, Canadian, and US taxes from abroad.

Tax refunds in Germany As taxpayers have to pay their income tax throughout the year, it may be that, once they submit a tax return, they’ve already paid too much. If this is the case, you can expect to receive your refund directly in your bank account. If you are submitting a tax return voluntarily, you can apply for refunds for up four previous tax years. It generally takes two to six months to find out if you’ve been successful in getting a refund. One way to simplify the process is by using a service like Taxback that can assist you with claiming your refund.