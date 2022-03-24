Becoming a freelancer (Freiberufler) in Germany

Who can become a Freiberufler in Germany To become a Freiberufler in Germany, you need to practice one of the liberal professions (freie Berufe). These include: Medical professions , such as doctors, dentists and physiotherapists

, such as journalists, teachers and interpreters Artistic professions, such as actors, musicians and fashion designers You can check a full list of liberal professions here (pdf). You can also consult the Institute of Liberal Professions or your local tax office. Ultimately, it is the tax office that determines whether you need to register as a Freiberufler or a Gewerbetreibender according to German income tax law (in German). To give you a clearer idea of which category you fall under, you can use this quick tool. To become a Freiberufler, you will also need to meet German residency requirements. EU/EFTA nationals can take up freelancing on the same basis as German citizens. However, those from outside the EU/EFTA will need a German residence permit. This could mean having to apply for a German work visa for self-employment purposes. It’s also worth noting that many of the liberal professions in Germany require specific licenses or qualifications before you can practice them. This may involve getting education certificates recognized, and paying a membership fee to a professional body.

How to become a freelancer in Germany as an expat Getting a work visa as a Freiberufler in Germany If you want to work as a Freiberufler and need a German visa, you’ll need to apply for a work visa for self-employment. This is valid for three years and is renewable. EU/EFTA citizens plus any non-EU/EFTA nationals already permanently settled in Germany don’t need any visas or permits for freelancing. If you’re already in Germany on another visa and temporary residence permit, check to see whether you’re allowed to take up self-employment. You’ll need to apply for change of visa purpose at your local migration office if not. Expatica’s guide to All you need to know about work visas and permits in Germany Read more Those from outside the EU/EFTA wanting to move to Germany to become a Freiberufler will need a visa and residence permit. Nationals from Australia, Canada, Israel, Japan, New Zealand, the US and South Korea don’t need a visa to enter Germany, but must apply for a residence permit once inside the country. To be granted a visa and permit, you’ll need to show evidence of relevant professional qualifications, proof that you can financially support yourself, and demonstrate that there’s a need for your skills in Germany (e.g. details of prospective clients or evidence of established business relationships). Registering as a Freiberufler in Germany The registration process for Freiberufler is fairly straightforward. Unlike self-employed tradespeople and corporations, you don’t need to register with the Trade Office or go through any lengthy incorporation procedures. The registration process is twofold. Firstly, you’ll need to register your address with your local Foreigner’s Office (which all foreign residents who move to Germany need to do anyway). Once you’ve done this, you need to register with your local Tax Office (Finanzamt). To do this, you’ll need: Personal ID, such as passport

Tax ID (Identifikationsnummer) which you should receive after registering your address

Bank account details, which can be a personal or professional account

Details of your planned freelance activities, along with any required qualifications, licenses or memberships

Estimated revenue and expenses for at least the first year During the registration process, you’ll need to decide if you want to register for VAT. You’ll have to do this if your revenue is more than €22,000 a year. If it’s below this, you can claim exemption as a small business (Kleinunternehmer). You can visit the tax office in person. However, the forms you need to complete are in German, and there may not be any English-speaking staff. Unless your German language is good, you might want to travel with an interpreter. Alternatively, you can register online with Sorted’s English-language accountancy software. It is the tax office that determines whether you qualify as a Freiberufler. If you meet all the requirements, you’ll get a Freiberufler tax number (Steuernummer). Legal structures for freelancers in Germany Most Freiberufler work as a sole proprietorship (Einzelunternehmen) which is a simple arrangement where the individual is the business, pays income tax on their profits, and is fully liable for any professional debts. However, a group of two or more Freiberufler can come together to form a partnership company (Partnerschaftsgesellschaft – PartG). This is similar to a general business partnership where the owners share full liability. All you need to establish a PartG is a basic written partnership agreement and entry into the Partnerships Register (Partnerschaftregister). Freiberufler can also set up a corporation (Kapitalgesellschaft), either on their own or with others. However, they will then be treated as a German business rather than freelance individuals.

Administration when freelancing in Germany As a Freiberufler, you are only required by law to keep simplified accounts for your business activities. This means a record of your professional income and expenses. You’ll need to file an annual tax return so it makes sense to keep things well organized to avoid last-minute headaches. German tax authorities can ask for accounting records going back ten years, so you should keep everything on file for this period. There are a number of accounting software packages than can help freelancers with their finances. For example: BuchhaltungsButler

Taxback

Taxfix Other useful administration software and apps include Bonsai and Fiverr Workspace. You don’t have to have contracts in place with clients as a Freiberufler. However, you may find it useful. This article explains what to include in a German contract, with access to a contract template. Expatica’s guide to Look for financial and administrative support in our German business directory Read more You can also employ the services of a tax advisor (Steuerberater) in Germany who will help you plan your accounts and taxes, as well as inform you about tax allowances and deductions for freelancers. One thing you should beware of is the German concept of false self-employment (Scheinselbstständigkeit). This is where freelancers are dependent on one client for work, to the point that they are barely distinguishable from employees. To avoid this, you should make sure that no clients ever make up more than 83% of your contracted work. Business invoicing in Germany Any invoices to clients should include the following: Name and address of both you and the client

Invoice date

Your tax number, plus VAT number if applicable

Unique invoice number

Brief description of the work carried out

Overall net amount, including breakdown of costs if you have provided multiple services or products

VAT amount if charged

Due payment date

Taxation for Freiberufler in Germany The German tax system taxes personal and business income together for Freiberufler. This means that freelancers pay income tax (Einkommensteuer) on their earnings, the same as employees. Tax rates in Germany are progressive. For 2022, you can earn up to €9,984 tax-free. You pay 14% on earnings above this, rising to a maximum of 45% on earnings over €277,826. You can deduct certain expenses from your taxable income, which will lower your income tax bill. These include equipment expenses, business travel expenses and accommodation expenses (up to €1,250 annually if you work from home). Expatica’s guide to Discover what you’ll pay in tax as a freelancer in Germany Read more If you earn above €22,000 in any financial year, or are projected to earn over €50,000 in the forthcoming year, you will also need to register for and pay VAT (Umsatzsteuer). This is 19% on most goods and services, although certain businesses pay a reduced rate of 7%. Medical professionals such as doctors, dentists and specialists are exempt from VAT in Germany. If you are a tradesperson (Gewerbetreibender) rather than a Freiberufler, you will also have to pay Trade Tax (Gewerbesteuer) on profits if you earn more than €24,500 a year. You need to pay any tax you owe as a Freiberufler quarterly to your local tax office. Businesses earning over a certain amount pay their VAT monthly. You can now file your German tax return online through ELSTER (in German).

Earning a secondary income from freelancing in Germany You can earn a secondary income as a Freiberufler in Germany if you have a regular job. This is known as a ‘side hustle’ (Nebenberufliche Selbstständigkeit). However, there are a few things you need to take into account. Firstly, make sure that there is nothing in your employment contract or work visa/permit that says you cannot do surplus self-employed work. You may need to get written permission from your employer, and/or contact your local migration office for change of visa purpose. Secondly, you need to make sure that your freelancing doesn’t become your main source of income. You can do up to 18 hours of freelancing a week on top of work in regular employment. Additionally, your self-employment earnings cannot exceed your regular earnings by more than 20%. If this happens, you will be legally classed as a Freiberufler for tax and social insurance purposes. This will have implications in terms of your health insurance and social security contributions. You will also need to declare all secondary income on your annual income tax return. This will increase your income tax percentage rate under Germany’s progressive taxation system. Your tax return form should include appendix form S for Freiberufler. Read this article on starting up a side hustle in Germany for more information.

Finding office space when freelancing in Germany An alternative to working as a Freiberufler from home is to look for office space. The co-working model is becoming a popular option for freelance entrepreneurs. Co-working spaces provide shared facilities and spaces for multiple freelancers and self-employed workers who sometimes group together in informal communities. Co-working can offer great networking opportunities which help to grow businesses. You will also be able to deduct any rent or office fees from your tax bill. Check out available spaces in Germany on sites such as WeWork, CoWorker and ServCorp. If you want a more traditional independent workspace, for example if you are an accountant or medical professional, contact your local municipal authority or professional association for information on what is available in your area.