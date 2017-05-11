Doctors in Germany According to Destatis, Germany has 4.5 physicians per 1,000 residents, all providing a vast range of services, including women’s, children’s, mental, and sexual healthcare, as well as dental care. Doctors work in a variety of settings, including GP surgeries, hospitals, healthcare clinics, hospices, rehabilitation centers, and senior residences. Generally, doctor surgeries operate from 08:00 to 17:00, while doctors working in hospitals or rehabilitation centers rotate on 24-hour shifts.

Registering with a doctor in Germany In Germany, patients have the right to choose their doctors, such as general practitioners, pediatricians, and gynecologists. Therefore, they don’t have to register with a particular surgery and can see several different doctors throughout the year. This means that if you don’t like a doctor, you are not obliged to stay with that practice. That said, an advantage of staying with one practice is that the doctors and team get to know you, your family, and your medical history which can help in the long run.

Making an appointment with a doctor Fortunately, making an appointment with a doctor in Germany is a straightforward process. You can call the practice directly, or, if the surgery offers it, book an appointment online via Doctolib, Jameda, or Doctena. You can also book a follow-up appointment directly with the receptionist. Depending on the medical situation, the next appointment could be anywhere from a week to six months in the future. Notably, doctors’ surgeries have walk-in hours for urgent medical situations, which are known as Sprechstunden. This is similar to duty-doctor hours in the UK, where you don’t need an appointment. Still, it is best to call the practice first and see if you can schedule an appointment for that day. Otherwise, you can expect to face a long waiting time. What to expect when visiting a doctor in Germany When you arrive at the doctor’s surgery for your appointment, you first need to check-in at reception. You will need to show your Krankenversicherungskarte (health insurance card). If it is your first visit, you will also need to complete more paperwork. It is important to be aware that waiting times can be between 10 and 30 minutes. However, these vary depending on the practice, the time of day, and the number of doctors. For this reason, it is best to call in advance to ask about expected waiting times. A receptionist or doctor will summon patients from the waiting room. You will then follow them to an examination or consultation room. For a routine checkup, such as a child’s well-being exam, the doctor will proceed with the examination while explaining what is going on. Doctors in Germany tend to be direct and not waste a patient’s time with small talk, so it is best to arrive prepared with any questions you may have. After the consultation, the reception team can schedule the next appointment, if necessary. Notably, some doctors in Germany offer online services which are covered by insurance. It is best to call an individual practice and ask. Although home visits are not common, doctors are occasionally dispatched for emergency home visits. In this case, private insurance may cover all the costs. You can also contact the on-call medical service at 116117. Some pediatricians can also perform the U2 examination for newborn babies at home if the baby was born at a Geburtshaus (birth center) or at home. U2 refers to the postnatal check-up within the first week of giving birth.

Medical specialists in Germany Germany has a well-developed healthcare system with many medical specialists in all branches of medicine, as follows: 19,151 gynecologists

6,223 dermatologists

9,313 radiologists

7,901 optometrists Any insured resident of Germany can obtain specialist care. For many specialist doctors, patients can call the practice directly or use a website to make an appointment. However, sometimes a referral is necessary to see a specialist, such as an oncologist. Waiting lists vary, depending on availability and urgency, so you can expect to see a specialist within a week or have to wait months. Most specialists belong to professional bodies that govern their particular Bundesland (region), such as the Bundesärztekammer in Berlin or the Landesärztekammer in Bayern. Finding a specialist in Germany Finding and visiting a specialist is similar to visiting a general practitioner. You can ask for personal recommendations or search online platforms such as Jameda, Doctolib, and KBV. Alternatively, you can search English-speaking expat forums or check embassy listings, such as the US or Irish consulate, as mentioned earlier. Visiting a specialist in Germany Patients can register and book appointments with specialists online or by calling the practice directly. Specialists include gynecologists, pediatricians, urologists, entomologists, orthopedists; as well as Ear, Nose, and Throat (Hals-Nasen-Ohren or HNO) specialists. Notably, some specialists provide online consultations, so it’s worth checking with the individual practice. However, for specific specialized fields, a patient will need a referral (Uberweisung) from a doctor. The doctor writing the referral will also recommend a particular practitioner. These highly specialized fields include radiology, human genetics, laboratory medicine, and oncology. Appointment procedures for specialists are similar to doctor appointments. Likewise, waiting times also vary, depending on the urgency or the availability of the specialists. Therefore, it could take days, weeks, or even months before you have an appointment.

The costs of doctors and specialists Most doctor visits in Germany, including pediatric examinations and annual health check-ups, are covered by health insurance. Generally, health insurance also covers all urgent medical care. However, typically, an uninsured visitor to Germany would need to pay upfront for treatments, but there may be exceptions on a case-to-case basis. These costs also vary depending on the required treatment. Importantly, some healthcare services are not covered by health insurance. These include an HPV test, measurements of joint thickness, a hearing test, and toxoplasmosis testing during pregnancy. To clarify, neither public nor private insurance will pay for these tests. That said, it is always a good idea to call your insurance and ask, as there may be exceptions. Additionally, if a patient wants to visit a Heilpraktiker (naturopath) for an exam or treatments such as acupuncture or craniosacral therapy, public insurance does not cover these costs; except if a doctor refers a patient to an acupuncturist. Privately insured patients, on the other hand, may have part or all of these costs reimbursed. In some cases, patients need to pay the costs of these procedures directly after the doctor’s visit at the reception desk. Otherwise, they will receive a bill by post, which needs to be paid via bank transfer within a specific time frame.

It is mandatory for residents in Germany to have health insurance. The two types of health insurance available in the country are public (gesetzliche Krankenversicherung) and private (private Krankenversicherung). As of 2020, just over eight million people in Germany were privately insured. However, there are no official statistics available to show what percentage of these patients are expats. Fortunately, you can get public health insurance through your employer in Germany. This will usually also cover your spouse or partner and children. Students and apprentices can also access public insurance. Residents of Germany with health insurance, be it public, private, or a combination, can visit doctors and specialists. Their health insurance will fully or partially cover the majority of visits and procedures in the country. Just be mindful that private doctors may not accept public-insured patients. You can find more information about this in the section on private doctors. Similar to general medical treatment, public and private insurance also cover most specialist treatment, such as radiology, urology, and immunology. That said, only private insurance will cover alternative medical specialists such as osteopaths, acupuncturists, or chiropractors. Those not eligible for public health insurance (e.g., employees of a foreign corporation or temporary visitors) or residents wanting a higher level of coverage can supplement with private health insurance. Some of the main international health insurance companies operating in Germany include: Allianz Care

Cigna Global

Embea – covers critical illnesses

Private doctors and specialists in Germany Germany has private doctors and specialists in the healthcare system. Some private doctors and specialists will only see privately insured patients. Therefore, a patient with public insurance cannot access these doctors. Likewise, some expats with private insurance choose to see private doctors, including general practitioners, pediatricians, and psychologists. Notably, these doctors tend to have shorter waiting times and may provide more alternative medicine options that are covered by private insurance. You can use the Privatärztlicher Bundesverband – PBV (federal association of private doctors) search tool to find private doctors in the country. Additionally, there are private clinics, such as rehabilitation centers and private hospitals in Germany. However, the system can be complicated as private clinics and hospitals may also take patients with public insurance. Therefore, it is best to contact the facility directly to enquire about their admission policy. Generally, public healthcare does not cover alternative practitioners, such as a Heilpraktiker (naturopath) or an Osteopath (osteopath). However, most private health insurance will reimburse these visits, but the patient must clarify it in their claim. However, if a doctor refers a patient to an alternative practitioner for something like back pain, public health insurance may cover part of it. Notably, paying out of pocket for these can be expensive, ranging from €80 to €120 per visit.

Doctor prescriptions While doctors in Germany will always prescribe necessary medication, most try to find solutions that don’t require a prescription. Therefore, many only prescribe antibiotics as a last resort. In contrast to countries like the US, doctors occasionally recommend alternative, herbal, or home treatments, too. A German doctor will write a paper Rezept (prescription) when medication is necessary. However, E-Rezept (electronic prescriptions) will also be available from January 2022. A patient can then take this to an Apotheke (pharmacy) to be filled. An E-prescription can potentially be filled by an online pharmacy. German health insurance will cover the costs of most prescribed medications, but the doctor should inform you if health insurance may not fully cover the costs. An example of this would be birth control pills, which are only partly covered by insurance and require a prescription. Out-of-pocket costs for birth control pills are typically between €4 and €15 per month. German residents can purchase over-the-counter (OTC) medications, such as paracetamol, aspirin, ibuprofen, or cough syrup, in their local pharmacy without a prescription. Again, these are out-of-pocket costs. However, these medications are usually inexpensive with paracetamol costing less than €2 for a pack. Sometimes, a doctor may prescribe an OTC medication in which case, public health insurance will cover the cost.

Medical tests in Germany Medical testing in Germany is different from some other countries. For instance, there may be fewer tests or they may not be done upon the patient’s request if the doctor does not deem them necessary. As an example, it is relatively standard for infants around 12 months to have a blood check for anemia in the US. However, in Germany, pediatricians will not recommend this unless there are significant concerns for anemia. That said, if they think it is required, doctors and pediatricians can perform several medical tests on location, such as specific blood tests, newborn hip ultrasound, and urine sample testing; the latter checks for urinary tract infections or pregnant women’s iron levels. If a patient insists on further testing, they may need to self-advocate; hence, insurance may not fully cover the requested tests. Some medical test results can be available immediately during the doctor’s visit. Conversely, an independent laboratory may need to analyze other samples. The patient will receive the results by mail, or the doctor will call them directly.

Emergency doctors in Germany In a medical emergency in Germany, you have two options. You can call, 112 (the European emergency number) in critical situations such as heart attacks, excessive bleeding, severe burns, drowning, or anything that warrants immediate treatment and can be life-threatening. Expatica’s guide to Make a note of these emergency numbers in Germany Read more However, if you or your family have an urgent medical issue that is not life-threatening, you can go to the nearest accident and emergency department (Notaufnahme). The patient navigation portal – Patienten-Navi – will guide you step-by-step on what to do next. Alternatively, when you don’t know how to proceed or where to seek treatment, you can call 116117. In some situations, a doctor may also conduct an emergency home visit. Again, it is illegal for German residents to be uninsured. Therefore, paying upfront would likely only apply to tourists who don’t have full travel insurance.

Making a complaint about doctors or specialists in Germany Patients in Germany have the legal right to file complaints about doctors, specialists, or hospitals. The first recommended step is to talk directly to the practitioner or facility. The issue could have been a misunderstanding or a miscommunication due to a language barrier. However, if the situation can’t be resolved, the next step is to have a free-of-charge Beschwerdegespraech (complaint consultation) with a medical complaint organization such as Patientenberatung or Kassenärztliche Bundesvereiningung (KBV). Additionally, a patient can file a written complaint to the practitioner or hospital or talk to their health insurance provider about the proceedings. Usually, a hospital or practice website clearly explains the complaint procedure. Depending on the complexity of the situation and the parties involved, feedback on patient complaints can be prompt or take weeks or months to resolve. However, a complaint of malpractice is serious and will require legal involvement.

Useful German medical phrases German English Das tut weh This hurts Ich wuerde gerne einen Termin abmachen I would like to make an appointment Ich bin in der gesetzlichen/privaten Krankenversicherung I am publicly or privately insured Einige meiner Symptomen sind… Some of my symptoms include… Durchfall Diarrhea Erbrechen Vomiting Kopfschmerzen Headache Bauchschmerzen Stomachache Juckende haut Itchy skin Schlaflosigkeit Insomnia Ich habe Fieber I have a fever Meine Krankheit ist dringend My illness is urgent Ich brauche einen Krankenwagen I need an ambulance Jemand atmet nicht Someone is not breathing Ich habe mich verbrannt I have gotten burned