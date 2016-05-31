What happens if I don’t have insurance? Although you are legally required to take out health insurance, you’re not committing a crime if you don’t. You might get tired looks and face heftier bills down the line, but you won’t be prosecuted. Photo: Westend61/Getty Images That said, the health insurance scheme is a mandatory part of the German social security system. Even without insurance, you must still make social security contributions. If you don’t and sign up at a later date, you must pay the outstanding contributions over the period of time you didn’t have health insurance. In other words, you will face a lot of debt if you choose to remain in Germany. Moreover, while you can still see a doctor if you’re not insured, you will only be treated in case of a life-threatening emergency. In other medical cases, you will likely be sent packing.

Private health insurance in Germany (PKV) Only a select few people are allowed to switch from statutory to private health insurance. Generally, if you earn more than €66,600 per year (as of 2023), you can go private. Others that can or must get private insurance: Freelancers and self-employed people

Civil servants

Students over 30 years old or pursuing a PhD

Those who can’t register for public health insurance While private healthcare does come with a lot of perks (including shorter waiting times), switching from public isn’t always advisable. For example, your monthly premium is based on personal factors and prices increase with age, health risks, and additional family members. Those with certain medical conditions might also have difficulties getting accepted into a private scheme in Germany. However, if you want private insurance regardless, you can go for a basic tariff (Basistarif). This obligates insurance companies to accept all cases under the same conditions as the statutory system. Pros and cons of private health insurance Private health insurance often offers more choices, including more specialist treatments, better accommodation, and English-speaking doctors. The waiting times are shorter, and you won’t need to make any additional co-payments for prescription medication. Then again, it’s usually more expensive than the statutory insurance scheme. Not all treatments are covered, and, as said before, pre-existing conditions are often not covered by private health insurance companies. Plus, insurance memberships typically run for 18 months. You can only switch with a two months notice before the expiration date or a price hike. So if you’re planning to stay in Germany for less than that, or you have trouble committing long-term, private insurance might not be the best option. Private German health insurance companies Around 1 in 10 residents has private insurance, with about 40 companies making up this side of the market. Private insurers offer a wide array of packages to suit every budget and lifestyle. Photo: Luis Alvarez/Getty Images The best insurance companies in Germany with expat-friendly policies include: Allianz Care

Cigna Global

Embea – covers critical healthcare such as heart attacks and cancer

Feather Insurance If you need help choosing a health insurance plan, it’s worth reaching out to a broker who can guide you through the process. Insurance brokers operating in Germany include KLforExpats, who specialize in helping internationals organize their health insurance.

How much is German health insurance? In 2019, Germany spent around 11.7% of its GDP on healthcare (or €4,505 per person). That is more than any other country in the EU, where the average is 9.9% of the GDP (or €3,523 per person). Moreover, out-of-pocket spending amounts to only 12.7 %, well below most other EU countries. Although you won’t get a hefty medical bill, German healthcare isn’t free either. Health insurance fees are part of your social security contribution and are deducted from your salary before it even gets to your bank account. The contribution is 7.3% of your net income, with your employer paying an extra 7.3%. Your total contribution is then 14.6% of your net income per year. Some public insurers also charge an additional contribution, which can fluctuate year-to-year depending on healthcare expenditure. In 2021, the average additional contribution rate across all public insurance companies was 1%. Reimbursements and co-payments With statutory health insurance, your medical bill will be sent directly to the insurer. In other words, you won’t have to pay for the treatment yourself. However, if you have private insurance, you will usually pay your bills first after which you can ask for reimbursement from your insurance company. In recent years, the German government has come under pressure to cut healthcare costs. So in some areas, such as dentistry, orthodontics, and vision care, statutory health insurance only covers a portion of the cost. Co-payments currently stand at around 10% for treatments and medicines, but they may increase again in the future. There are also some exceptions for people who are chronically ill and require a lot of medical treatment and prescription drugs. The healthcare system places a co-payment limit of 1% of their gross annual income on anyone with reduced earning capacity due to medical impairment. Health insurance deductibles in Germany Some insurance companies allow you to pay less premium in exchange for an insurance deductible. That means you’ll get more money in your bank account every month, but will have to pay (part of) the costs of any medical treatment you might need. Photo: Deepak Sethi/Getty Images If you have statutory health insurance, the deductible is called an optional tariff (Wahltarife). Available optional tariffs include: Deductible (Selbstbehalt) – save up to 20% on your annual fee and risk paying up to €600 for treatment

– save up to 20% on your annual fee and risk paying up to €600 for treatment Premium refund (Beitragsrückerstattung) – if you don’t use any healthcare services during the year, you can get your premium back

– if you don’t use any healthcare services during the year, you can get your premium back Waiver of benefits (Leistungsverzicht) – get a bonus if you waive your right to benefits, such as the childcare benefit or sick pay

– get a bonus if you waive your right to benefits, such as the childcare benefit or sick pay Deductible, premium refund, and benefits waiver (Kombination) – this is a combination of extra risk, premium refund, and benefits waiver

– this is a combination of extra risk, premium refund, and benefits waiver Reimbursement (Kostenerstattung) – you agree to pay the healthcare costs yourself first, after which you ask for reimbursement from the insurer If you have private health insurance, the deductible is called Selbstbehalt or Selbstbeteiligung. Available options include: Fixed (Fest) – same as the deductible above, you risk paying a fixed amount for medical treatment in exchange for a discount

– same as the deductible above, you risk paying a fixed amount for medical treatment in exchange for a discount Percentage (Anteil) – you’ll only pay a percentage of the costs of medical treatment and save on your monthly fees

– you’ll only pay a percentage of the costs of medical treatment and save on your monthly fees Modular (Modulare) – you’ll pay for selected procedures (e.g., dental treatment) and get a discount on your premium Be sure to check with your health insurance company to see which deductible they offer in Germany.

Insurance for long-term care Long-term care insurance is also compulsory in Germany. So in addition to the 14.6% premiums paid for state healthcare, you must join a separate public nursing care scheme (Pflegepflichtversicherung). This will cover the costs of long-term care would you need it (e.g., bathing or feeding if living with a disability). Those with private health insurance must add long-term care to their policies, either with the same provider or a different one.