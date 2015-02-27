Starting your own business in Germany

Who can start a business in Germany? Citizens from EU/EFTA countries don’t need to meet any residency requirements and can start a business in Germany on the same basis as a German resident. However, non-EU/EFTA nationals need a German residence permit, which may mean applying for a visa for self-employment purposes and convincing the German authorities of the viability and value of your business idea. Financial requirements for starting a German business generally depend on the type of business you set up. The German government business start up portal has a section on financing to help you work out what you’ll need. You may also need to acquire a license for your specific trade or field, which may mean meeting minimum qualification requirements (more information below).

Legal structures for businesses in Germany There are many different legal forms that German businesses can take, which can roughly be split into three categories: Sole proprietorships (Einzelunternehmen) These are German businesses run by a single individual, where the business doesn't exist as a separate legal entity. The owner's personal and professional income are treated as singular and the owner is personally liable for any business debts. Sole proprietorships in Germany generally come in two forms: Self-employed tradesperson, or business person (Gewerbetreibender)

– which applies to most commercial activities – for example, skilled trades, retailers and goods producers. Tradespeople need to enter the commercial register in Germany. Freelancer (Freiberufler) – this applies to certain "liberal professions" such as medical, legal, financial, scientific and linguistic professions. You can consult the Institute of Liberal Professions for a list of qualifying professions. Freelancers only have to register with the tax office, and not the commercial register. It's ultimately the tax office that decides which category your business falls into. Some liberal professions require membership of a professional association. Partnerships (Personengesellschaften) Partnerships have two or more owners. They can usually be formed with minimal formalities (for example, a simple business agreement), and there is no minimum capital requirement. There are various different forms of partnership agreement. Unless the business is a form of limited partnership, liability is the same as with sole traders, and each owner is personally responsible for their share of business debt. Two common German partnership forms are: General partnership, or civil law partnership (Gesellschaft bürgerlichen Recht – GbR)

– the most common type of partnership in Germany. Each owner pays income tax on their profit share. GbR businesses only have to enter the commercial register if annual turnover exceeds €250,000, in which case they have to become a general commercial partnership (offene Handelsgesellschaft – OHG). Limited partnership (Kommanditgesellschaft – KG) – agreement where at least one partner is fully liable and at least one partner with limited liability who doesn't partake in the management of the business (usually an investor). The KG needs to enter the commercial register and have articles of association. Corporations Corporations are businesses that exist as separate legal entities. As such, they are taxed separately through corporate tax. They can have one or more owners, but each one is legally classed as an employee (e.g. director) whose liability is limited to assets they've invested in the business. All corporations need notarized articles of association, a managing director/management board, entry into the commercial register, and a minimum share capital. The main types of German corporations are: Limited Company (Gesellschaft mit beschränkter Haftung – GmbH)

– this is the most common form of German business. The GmbH needs at least €25,000 share capital, half of which needs to be in a business bank account at the time of registration. Provisional Limited Company (Unternehmergesellschaft – UG)

– also known as the Mini-GmbH. It’s essentially the same as the GmbH but with an initial minimum share capital of €1. Business profits are then held in a reserve until €25k is reached and the business converts to a GmbH. Public Limited Company/Joint Stock Corporation (Aktiengesellschaft – AG) – a company where shares are traded on the stock market. AGs are usually larger companies. Minimum share capital is €50,000, with at least 25% in the account when registering.

Foreign companies opening up a branch or subsidiary in Germany Foreign businesses that want a presence in Germany can choose to open up a branch (zweigniederlassung) or a subsidiary (töchtergesellschaft). The key difference between the two is that a subsidiary, while still being under some level of control by the owning company, is a legally independent entity. Branches of foreign businesses in Germany can set up quite easily. As they are legally dependent on the parent company, they don’t need to go through the full incorporation process. They can use existing articles of association, and only need to enter the trade register. The branch maintains separate accounts and pays tax on its German income. Parent companies should appoint a representative who will then be the account signatory and take care of management of the business. Subsidiaries, as separate legal companies, have to go through the same processes and meet the same requirements as German corporations. This means entering the commercial register, providing share capital and also paying taxes as a German company. The parent company usually retains a degree of control through board membership and owning shares.

Starting up a non-profit company in Germany German citizens and foreign residents can set up a non-profit company (Gemeinnützige GmbH – gGmbH) in Germany. This takes much the same form as a private limited company (GmbH) in terms of requirements, registrations, and share capital. The chief difference is that the objectives of the company, as laid out in the articles of association, need to serve a social or charitable purpose and any money made needs to be put back into the organization to serve this purpose. Refugee children with volunteers from a German non-profit Non-profit companies are exempt from many business taxes such as trade tax and corporate tax, plus they usually pay reduced (or sometimes no) VAT. However, their charitable objectives need prior approval from the Tax Office. The two other main types of non-profit organisation are: Association (Verein)

– these are similarly structured to non-profit companies, and need articles of association and a management board or committee. They generally need seven founding members and enter the Register of Associations (Vereinsregister) rather than the Commercial Register. There is no minimum investment amount. Foundation (Stiftung) – a charitable organization set up to provide money or assets according to a defined purpose laid out by its founder, in accordance with sections 80-88 in the German Civil Code. Foundations need a minimum capital investment of €50,000. They often form part of a German will.

Corporate social responsibility in Germany Germany has a relatively strong tradition of corporate citizenship underpinned by Federal Government legislation. The National Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Forum launched in 2009, leading to the National CSR Action Plan 2016-20 (in German) focusing on sustainable business practices. In recent years, the focus has switched to due diligence in global supply chains. A new Supply Chain Act is due to start coming into force from 2023. In practice, Germany ranks 17th out of 49 European countries on CSR Hub ratings with a score of 54/100. Businesses in Germany can promote CSR in a number of ways such as improving worker rights and adopting staff-oriented human resource management, adopting environmentally sustainable practices, getting involved and giving back to local communities, and committing to ethical global supply chains. The BMWK has a CSR section on its website (Unternehmens Werte) which outlines CSR, national policies and minimum global standards. You can also find general advice on developing a CSR policy for a multinational company on the OECD’s website and for SMEs on Micro Startups.