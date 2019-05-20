The German vaccination system The Robert Koch Institute publishes the guidelines for the German vaccination system. They also provide relevant and up-to-date information on vaccines that help prevent the spread of contagious diseases. Florence Nightingale Hospital in Düsseldorf All public health insurance firms pay for the vaccinations recommended by the Permanent Vaccination Commission according to the official vaccination guideline. Some health insurance plans in Germany also pay for vaccinations against diseases that you might catch while on holiday abroad (Reiseimpfung). You and your children are entitled to receive inoculations free of charge via your statutory health insurance package. Public opinion on vaccinations in Germany is positive; as a result, the current national vaccination rate is 93%. However, authorities report that this is still slightly below the official goal of 95%. German Health Minister Jens Spahn has recently put forward a proposal to encourage vaccinations and has suggested implementing fines of €2,500 and kindergarten bans on unvaccinated children.

Vaccinations for children in Germany Vaccinations for children in Germany are free. When you are vaccinated for the first time, you receive a yellow booklet called a vaccination record (impfpass, impfausweis, or impfbuch) that gives a record of your immunization schedule. You should bring your vaccination record along to all your medical appointments. Up until the age of six, all children’s medical appointments and exams are documented (in German) to recognize and track any potential infectious illnesses. In Germany, the national routine childhood immunization schedule comprises the following vaccinations: Chickenpox (varicella) vaccine: at 11–14 and 15–23 months old

COVID-19 vaccination in Germany COVID-19 vaccinations are available throughout Germany free of charge. You may be vaccinated at a doctor’s surgery, a vaccination center, or by an in-house doctor at your company. To arrange your COVID-19 vaccination, contact your doctor’s surgery. In some cases, it is possible to be vaccinated at a vaccination center without an appointment – check the website of your federal state government to find out dates. For general information on COVID-19 in Germany, check our guide to the COVID-19 pandemic in Germany. You can find out about vaccination schedules, as well as the latest government restrictions.

