Coronavirus rules and measures in Germany Germany has implemented various measures and regulations to combat the spread of COVID-19 since 27 January 2020. It mandated lockdowns, the closing of businesses and non-essential shops, strict border control, mandatory face coverings, and social distancing. However, the government amends these measures according to the infection and hospitalization rates. The government declared the first strict lockdown on 16 March 2020. It lasted about a year. On 22 April 2020, facemasks (FFP2, FFP3, or OP) became compulsory, but the obligation differed between states. In all states, masks are mandatory on public transport. However, only some states mandate wearing masks inside shops and other enclosed spaces. In Germany, the safety distance between people was established at 1.5 meters. Furthermore, health campaigns discouraged handshakes and advised elbow bumps, frequent handwashing, and sneezing or coughing in your elbow. Principally, the federal government has passed a Protection Against Infection Act, approved by all Bundesländern. It includes providing up-to-date infection protection information by the Federal Center for Health Education (Bundeszentrale für gesundheitliche Aufklärung – BZgA). Germany was one of the last countries to close its borders on 16 March 2020. Subsequently, Germany imposed strict border control restrictions for travelers. Nowadays, these may include being fully vaccinated, showing proof of a negative test, and completing a person locator form. In some cases, you may even need to quarantine. The requirements depend on your country of departure. Non-essential shops and businesses largely reopened on 22 March 2021, with hairdressers, gyms, and theatres opening a few days earlier. Simultaneously, the government eased restrictions for socializing inside and outside the home.

Apps for COVID-19 in Germany The Coronavirus Warn app (CWA) has become increasingly popular with Germans as a contact-tracing device. In addition, the CovPass App digitally presents your vaccination certificate and passport.

Coronavirus testing in Germany Health professionals use diagnostic tests to detect if a person has an active coronavirus infection. A tester will swab the upper respiratory tract (back of the throat and nasal passage) and test the sample for the presence of the virus. Types of COVID-19 tests There are three types of tests in Germany: the polymerase chain reaction test (PCR), the rapid antigen test, and self-testing kits. You can decide which test is right for you, depending on its purpose (e.g., travel or restaurant visits). PCR test Generally, you use this test if you need proof of a negative result for travel, have symptoms, or have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive. In Germany, you can access PCR tests at test centers, laboratories, and hospitals. You have to make an appointment, and the cost is around €130, depending on the laboratory and the Bundesland. Residenz München (coronavirus test center) Only trained personnel, usually in protective gear, take a nose and throat swab. However, the PCR test is the most reliable and you get a certificate, which is mandatory for travel to and from Germany from some destinations, even if fully vaccinated. Antigen (rapid) test As the name indicates, the antigen test gives test results quicker than the PCR test but is less sensitive. First, a qualified technician or healthcare worker takes a nose or throat swab. Thereafter, they test the mucus for the presence of COVID-19 antigens. Antigens are pieces of the virus (proteins) that can produce an immune response in the body. You must book an appointment at a test center or consultant. These tests are available in Germany at specially created test centers, chemists, or doctor’s consultancies. After 11 October 2021, you have to pay for these tests (with some exceptions). Moreover, the tests cost between €18 and €40, depending on the price set by the chosen test facility. Self-testing In addition, you can buy self-testing kits from German supermarkets or pharmacies. When you perform the test, make sure to follow the instructions carefully and thoroughly swab your tonsils and inside of your nostrils. You should have a result within 30 minutes. You can also order a self-test kit online. Antibody test This test checks your bloodstream – with a fingerprick test – for antibodies against coronavirus. Your body may produce antibodies because of earlier infection or in response to the vaccine. These tests cost around €25 and are only available at some centers. What to do if you test positive for coronavirus in Germany When you test positive, your symptoms can range anywhere from mild to severe. Conversely, you may even be asymptomatic. Start isolating at home immediately and notify all your recent contacts. Don’t leave the house, limit contact with your household members, and observe strict hygiene rules (i.e., washing and disinfecting hands and everything you touch.) Additionally, the laboratory or test center informs the local health agency (Gesundheitsamt) that supervises your isolation. Usually, quarantine lasts up to 14 days. The Gesundheitsamt – in cooperation with your doctor – will inform you when you can come out of isolation. Also, the RKI offers valuable information if you had contact with a person who must quarantine.

International travel during COVID-19 in Germany Before embarking on your trip to Germany, you must check the most recent travel restrictions by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. For all requirements in detail, visit this website of the Bundesministerium für Gesundheit (Ministry of Health) or the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for information in English. Note, if you violate any of these restrictions, you may be fined up to €25,000. Berlin Hauptbahnhof Restrictions depend on whether you have traveled from a high-risk country or not. However, all travelers (above 12) must provide proof of one of the following: Vaccination certificate

Recovery certificate

Negative test certificate Antigen (no older than 24 hours before entry) PCR (no older than 72 hours before entry)

In addition, if you traveled from a high-risk area or from an area with variants of concern, you are also obliged to: Register at the German travel portal before entering the country. Keep proof of your registration for inspection by the federal police.

Quarantine immediately at your home or suitable accommodation for 10 days. You can only leave quarantine early (on the fifth day) with proof of vaccination or a negative test. You have to submit the certificates on the German travel portal. Children under 12 only have to quarantine for five days.

Quarantine is extended to 14 days if you travel from an area with variants of concern. This rule also counts for vaccinated and recovered persons.

If you develop coronavirus-related symptoms, contact your GP or health office immediately. You can visit the government’s official portal to find out about exceptions and any frequently asked questions about the international travel restrictions to Germany.