After spending the first couple of decades in the US, Naomi moved to Germany where she has now lived for many years, working as a freelance writer. She has studied literature, dance, and history and has a master’s in Social Work. Her work has been published in TimeOut, Lonely Planet, The Local, and TripSavvy. She has two young boys who keep her very busy, but in her (rare) spare time she loves a great book, live music, yoga, and, of course, hiking and traveling.