How well do you know Germany? Here is a mix of informative and interesting facts to learn more about Germany or test your German knowledge. Test yourself with these top 30 German facts on how well you know the Germans.

Other German facts

Germany is the fifth largest country in Europe, covering an area of 357,022 square kilometers; only Ukraine, France, Spain and Sweden are bigger. Since reunification, there have been 16 länder or federal states. There are three city states – Berlin, Hamburg, and Bremen – and 13 regions: Baden-Württemberg, Bavaria, Brandenburg, Hesse, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Lower Saxony, North Rhine-Westphalia, Rhineland-Palatinate, Saarland, Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt, Schleswig-Holstein, and Thuringia.

Germany shares borders with nine other countries: Denmark, Poland, Czechia, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Luxembourg and the Netherlands.

About two-thirds of the population are Christian, split evenly between Protestant and Catholic, but you’ll find more Protestants in the north and more Catholics in the south. There are around 4 million Muslims and 100,000 Jews.

Germany has high levels of employment: in 2016, more than half of people aged 15–64 had a paid job (43.3 million people) and unemployment dipped to a record low of 4.2%. Youth unemployment was also one of the lowest in the EU at 7.7%. Men are primarily in full-time work, while women, especially those with pre-school children, often work part-time. However, Germany only adopted a minimum wage in 2015 for the first time.