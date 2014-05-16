Driving licenses in Germany A German driver’s license (führerschein) follows the EU standard. It is a plastic card, similar in size to a credit card. It contains your information, including which vehicles you are allowed to drive. All licenses that were issued after 2013 are valid for 15 years. Photo: Bundesdruckerei GmbH/WikiCommons On the front of the card you’ll find the following: your full name

your picture

your date of birth

the date of issuing and date of expiration

the license number

the issuing authority

your signature

your license class (e.g., B for cars) On the back of the card, you can find a table on the back with information on the different driving classes. Germany has five main classes of driving licenses, which are: A – motorcycles and mopeds

B – cars

C – any light or heavy commercial trucks

D – buses with 8 seats or more

Getting a German driver’s license If you’re registered as a driver in Germany, and you’re over 18, you can apply for a new license through your local driver’s license authority (Fürhrerscheinbehörde). In cases where the driving license issued by your home country isn’t recognized in Germany, you may have to attend driving lessons and pass both the written and practical German driving tests. Photo: Silvan Arnet/Unsplash When applying for a driving license, you will need to provide the following (PDF): An official identity document, such as an identity card or passport

A certificate of registration

A recent photo that adheres to German passport photo requirements

Certificates of any necessary medical exams – most licenses require a visual test, while bus and coach licenses need an additional examination.

Evidence that you have taken part in a first aid training course Some nationalities may also need to demonstrate that they have participated in a first-aid training course.

Causing danger or damage

Not stopping at a red traffic light, or equivalent police signs

Violating overtaking bans

Changing lanes without checking traffic first. You’ll find out the test results immediately, and if you’re successful, the examiner will issue you your driving license. If you do not pass the test, you can retake it up to two more times and only need to leave two weeks between each attempt. However, if you fail the third test, the intervals between them will get longer. There’s no limit to how many times you can take the practical driving test. Probation period After passing your driving test, you’ll receive your German driver’s license, and you’ll be able to drive in Germany. However, if you’ve received a permit for the first time, you’ll be on a probation period for the first two years of driving. During the probation period, you cannot drive after consuming any alcohol. You may also receive extra points on your license if you break any traffic violations. You might receive fines, an extension of the probation period, or have your license revoked for repeated bad behavior.

Driving with a foreign driver’s license If you have an EU, EEA, or international driving license, it is valid in Germany, and you won’t need to get it exchanged or translated. However, once it expires, you will need a new German driving license. If your driving license is from a non-EU or EEA country, it will typically be valid in Germany for the first six months. After that, you must get a German driving license. This also applies to licenses issued in the following countries: Andorra

Hong Kong

Monaco

New Zealand

San Marino

Switzerland

Senegal If the license was issued outside of the EU/EEA, you can use it to drive in Germany for the first six months. This starts when you register your residential address with the German authorities. In some instances, you will need to translate your driving license into German. If this is the case, it must be translated by a German, an internationally recognized automobile organization, or a sworn translator. This works slightly differently if you have a UK driver’s license. In this case, you’ll convert it to an EU/EEA license within six months. It’s currently possible to convert a UK license to a German driver’s license without a theory or practical test.

Exchanging a foreign license in Germany If you are from outside the EU/EFTA region, you need to exchange your driving license within six months of your arrival to the country. You can do so at the local driving license office (Führerscheinstelle), which you’ll find at your local authority or town hall. There’s usually a fee to pay, which varies between authorities. In Hamburg, for instance, it can cost €43–73. To exchange your license, you’ll have to provide evidentary documentation. This usually includes: Proof of identity, such as your passport

Proof of address

Passport photo

Your original license with a statement to show the foreign license is still valid

Certified German translation of your foreign driving license

Confirmation from the Office for Foreigners confirming your residency

Proof of completing a first-aid course There are also additional medical tests required, depending on the class of license you’re going for: For an A or B-class driving license, you need to undergo an eye test

C or D-class licenses require a medical certificate that confirms sufficient clarity of vision

If you are 50 years or older and applying for a D-class permit, you need an additional medical certificate that ensures that you are able to deal with stress, and that your orientation skills, concentration, attention, and reaction speed are reasonable

Renewing a German driver’s license If you have a German driving license, it’s valid for 15 years. After this time, you’ll need to renew it. To renew your license, you must be registered with a German local authority. Simply make an appointment at your local driving license authority four weeks ahead of expiry – you shouldn’t need to retake any part of the driving test to renew your license. Be sure to take your current driving license and a recent passport photo. The renewal usually costs around €24 and takes about four weeks to arrive. It’s not possible to renew foreign driving licenses. Instead, you’ll have to exchange it for a German one.

German driver’s licenses for other vehicles Germany has five main categories of driving licenses, each of which has a different age limit. Personal vehicles Passport label Type of vehicle Age limit AM Moped 15 (only domestically);

16 A1 Motorcycle

(cylinder capacity cannot be more than 125 cubic centimeters (cc), and power cannot exceed 15 horsepower (hp) 16 A2 Motorcycle

(power cannot be more than 47 hp) 18 A Motorcycle

(any other that does not fall under the above category) 20 (if you’ve previously had an A2 motorcycle for two years);

21 for tricycles with a power that exceeds 15 kilowatts (kW);

24 B Motorized vehicles (e.g., a car)

(anything not mentioned under class A, weighing no more than 3,500 kg, and designed to carry up to eight people) 17 (with supervision, also known as bf17);

18 BE B-class vehicles with a trailer or semi-trailer

(weighing between 750 and 12,000 kg) 17 (with supervision);

18 Professional vehicles Passport label Type of vehicle Age limit C1 Motorized vehicles (e.g., heavy goods vehicles (HGV))

(anything not mentioned under classes A and D, weighing between 3,500 and 7,500 kg, and designed to carry up to eight people. Permitted to tow a trailer that weighs less than 750 kg) 18 C1E C1-class vehicles with a trailer or semi-trailer

(weighing between 750 and 12,000 kg) idem C Motorized vehicles (e.g., heavy goods vehicles (HGV))

(anything not mentioned under classes A and D, weighing more than 3,500 kg, and designed to carry up to eight people. Permitted to tow a trailer that weighs less than 750 kg) 18 (only domestically and for training purposes);

21 CE C-class vehicles with a trailer or semi-trailer

(weighing between 750 and 12,000 kg) idem D1 Motorized vehicles (e.g., small buses)

(anything not mentioned under class A, designed to carry up to 16 people, and not longer than 8m. Permitted to tow a trailer that weighs less than 750 kg) 18 (only after completing vocational training);

21 D1E D1-class vehicles with a trailer or semi-trailer

(weighing more than 750 kg) idem D Motorized vehicles (e.g., buses)

(anything not mentioned under class A, and designed to carry more than 8 people. Permitted to tow a trailer that weighs less than 750 kg) 18 (for training purposes, no passengers allowed);

20 (after completing vocational training);

21 (after completing basic qualification);

23 (after accelerated basic qualification);

24 DE D-class vehicles with a trailer or semi-trailer

(weighing more than 750 kg) idem T and L Tractors 16 There are also special driving licenses to drive a taxi, forklift truck, passenger transport, and fire brigade vehicles. Driving schools around Germany offer courses for learning to drive all of these vehicles. Once you’re ready to get out on the open road, you’ll also need to purchase mandatory car insurance. Germany is home to multiple car insurance companies, including DA Direkt.