Movie Park Germany If your little ones are movie buffs, they will no doubt love a visit to Movie Park Germany in Bottrop. The park boasts seven areas, each filled with a collection of fun attractions based on popular movies and TV shows. Kids can soar through the air on the thrilling Avatar Air Glider, or get beamed up to space in the Star Trek: Operation Enterprise. They can even hunt vampires in Van Helsing’s Factory. During their visit, they might even bump into their favorite TV and movie characters such as SpongeBob, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and Dora. And because the attractions are categorized as intense, moderate, and soft, you can help them choose the most appropriate ones. Movie Park Germany, Warner-Allee 1, 46244 Bottrop, Germany

Phantasialand With six exciting worlds to explore at Phantasialand, your family will feel like they’ve been around the world in one day. At this magical park, you can wander beneath the pagodas of China Town or ride a log flume through a Mexican town. You can even explore Africa upside-down on the nail-biting rollercoaster! There are more than 40 exciting attractions to squeeze into your visit, as well as seven breathtaking shows that feature aerial acrobats and dare-devil stuntmen. The park attracts approximately two million visitors each year and is always adding more rides to keep the crowd coming. So watch this space for more thrilling ones to come! Phantasialand, Berggeiststraße 31-41, 50321 Brühl, Germany

Europa-Park Located in Rust, in southwestern Germany, Europa-Park is the second most popular theme park resort in Europe; following Disneyland Paris. With more than 100 attractions and shows, 13 roller coasters, and 15 European-themed areas, this is undoubtedly one of the best things to do with kids in Germany. Whether they want to sail with the African Queen and discover exotic animals, dodge gruesome creatures in a spooky Ghost Castle, or give their senses a tingle in the 4D Magic Cinema, the opportunities are endless. And because the park is located in the border triangle of Germany, France, and Switzerland, it’s also very convenient to get to. Europa-Park Straße 2, 77977 Rust, Germany

LEGOLAND Deutschland Little engineers will love exploring 107 acres of fun attractions at LEGOLAND Deutschland. The popular adventure park, built almost entirely out of Lego, boasts dozens of rides and themed exhibits. Kids can fly in life-size Lego airplanes at the park’s airport and spot more than 2,000 fish at Legoland Atlantis. There are 10 themed areas to explore and you can hop on the Legoland Express to get around or enjoy a full tour of the park. Look out for the famous European landmarks constructed entirely out of Lego in Miniland. Families wanting to extend their visit can stay at one of the LEGOLAND hotels. These fall under fun themes like pirate islands, castles, and camping barrels. LEGOLAND, Allee 3, 89312 Günzburg, Germany

Deutsche Märchenstraße If you’ve raised your children on the famous tales of the Brothers Grimm, then a family trip along the Deutsche Märchenstraße (or the German Fairy Tale Route) will be a magical adventure. This is one of Germany’s most scenic drives which takes you through 600 kilometers of beautiful countryside; much of which inspired the many fairy tales we know and love today. Photo: Ewkaa/Wikmedia Commons Along the way, you will discover sleepy villages, enchanting castles, and numerous attractions. And if you time your visit well, you might even catch an open-air performance of The Pied Piper in Hemeln or Cinderella in Polle. Now, who said fairy tales can’t come true? Deutsche Märchenstraße, Germany

Speaking of fairy tales, if your kids love Disney movies they will never forget a trip to the palace that inspired Disneyland's Sleeping Beauty Castle. Nestled in the Bavarian Alps, Neuschwanstein Castle is one of the top attractions in Germany to visit with your kids – and for good reason. The breathtaking castle was commissioned by Ludwig II of Bavaria in 1869 and built entirely for pleasure. It is famous for its elegant spires that jut up from the treetops. Your children's imaginations will run wild as they explore the castle and discover the magical grotto and throne room with its giant crown-shaped chandelier. And if you don't fancy walking uphill for 30 minutes to get there, you can always hop on a charming horse-drawn carriage to reach the top. Neuschwanstein Castle, Neuschwansteinstraße 20, 87645 Schwangau, Germany

Haribo Factory Outlet Haribo Goldbären (gold bears) have been putting smiles on little faces since 1920. Well, now candy lovers can meet them and the whole gang at the Haribo Factory Outlet in Bonn, Germany. Although the Haribo factory itself is not open to the public, you can still visit the factory store which features an exhibition, photo wall, and play area. There is also an impressive candy bar where kids can pick and mix from a wonderful variety of gummy bears for sweet prices. With so many delicious gummies on offer, their only problem might be deciding which ones to choose! Haribo Factory Outlet, Am Neutor 3, 53113 Bonn, Germany