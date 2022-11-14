The best cities to live in Italy

Looking for somewhere to rent in Italy? Spotahome takes the hassle out of house hunting by doing the hard work for you. Their online platform lets you find, view, and book rental properties all from the comfort of your own home. Take the stress out of house hunting in Italy with Spotahome.

That said, finding out which city to live in is daunting. So, it’s important to think of your lifestyle and priorities, for example, are you starting a new family, do you want to enjoy a plethora of museums, or are you looking for a new job and a fresh start? If you have been dreaming calling Italy your new home and don’t know where to start, here are some tips for finding the right city to move to:

With its majestic landscapes , vibrant culture, and unique customs , many internationals fall in love with Italy . The country offers a colorful way of life, from international metropolises in the Alps to small beach cities on the Mediterranean islands.

Best cities in Italy

Rome

With its historical monuments and architecture, bustling nightlife, and a sizeable international community, Rome (Roma) is at the top of the list. It is the largest city in Italy and the third most populous in the European Union (EU), with 4.22 million inhabitants in 2023.

Rome (Photo: Cristina Gottardi/Unsplash)

The capital of Italy is located in the center of the country and is a popular stop for expats. The international community makes up 11% of Rome’s population. They tend to live in the neighborhoods of Trastevere and Centro Storico. These two neighborhoods are close to the city center and the Termini Train Station. They also attract many tourists and young people looking to enjoy Italian cuisine and the vibrant nightlife.

When talking about Rome, it would be amiss not to mention landmarks such as the Colosseum (Colosseo), the Trevi Fountain (Fontana di Trevi), and Saint Peter’s Basilica (Basilica di San Pietro). However, there is much more to the city. For example, it has multiple incredible museums and festivals, and big parades on public holidays like Festa della Repubblica (Italy’s national day).

Even though the city is seismic, it’s pedestrian-friendly to compensate for the lackluster public transport or to avoid the intense traffic jams during peak hours.

Although Rome is a capital city, it’s cheaper to live there than in other international hubs such as Milan (Milano), making it a primary destination for internationals looking to move to Italy. As it’s also close to the beach, you can easily reach Santa Marinella or Lido di Ostia by train for a day out.

Milan

Milan is the second largest city in Italy after the capital, and one of the biggest urban areas in the EU, based on its population (3.21 million in 2023). It follows Paris, Madrid, Barcelona, Berlin, and London.

Located in the region of Lombardy, this city is best known for its historical landscapes, cultural impact, and fashion. But Milan is also a hub for finance, technology, and architecture.

The Italian fashion city awes everyone who steps foot in the heart of the town: Piazza Duomo (Cathedral Square). From there, you can discover all the gorgeous stores in the shopping arcade Vittorio Emanuele II (Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II), the Duomo Cathedral (Cattedrale del Duomo), the opera house (Teattro Alla Scala), and the medieval Sforza Castle (Il Castello Sforzesco).

Milan (Photo: Nicola Marfisi/AGF/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

With yearly cultural events and festivals, Milan is one of the best cities in Italy for families, young entrepreneurs, and university students looking to expand their horizons. The QS World University Rankings (2022) rated Bocconi University sixth for Business and Management Studies. Milan also boasts many international schools.

The city is a central hub in Italy, well connected by train to Rome and Naples (Napoli) and internationally by plane with two airports (Milano Linate and Malpensa).

The only downside is the cost of living. Milan is the most expensive city in the country. For example, its rent is almost 20% more expensive than in Rome. Outlying areas (e.g., Varese and Monza) are more affordable, while an easy commute into the city.

Trento

Trento is located in the Trentino-Alto Adige region in northern Italy and sets itself apart from other Italian cities. German influences make it a diverse blend of culture, architecture, and food.

Known as the Silicon Valley of the Alps because of its impact on science, technology, finance, and politics, Trento provides multiple career opportunities.

This city can be an ideal choice for families as well. Residents enjoy a high quality of living, being prosperous and located in one of the wealthiest provinces. Still, on average, the rent is half of what you’ll pay in Rome and around 46% lower than in Milan.

Although smaller than some of its Italian counterparts, the city boasts multiple landmarks. Examples of these include the:

The heart of the city is Piazza del Duomo with its multiple cafes and bars.

Torino

The capital of Piedmont, Torino, is located in the north of Italy. It is a historical city known for its Baroque architecture. Its showpiece is the Residence of the Royal House of Savoy, a United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) site.

Torino is a historical and cultural center, featuring gems like Egyptian Museum (Museo Egizio). With 2.21 million inhabitants in 2023, the city bustles with energy. There are art galleries, gorgeous restaurants, opera houses, theaters, and much more to explore. Most notable would be the Mole Antonelliana, an iconic landmark.

The city also offers excellent education facilities with its Polytechnic and the University of Torino for those who wish to study abroad.

Torino (Photo: David Salamanca/Unsplash)

There are multiple great neighborhoods, including Quartiere Roma and Centro Storico, in the city center. For those looking for cheaper rent, Santa Rita is an ideal choice.

In 2022, the city hosted the Eurovision Song Contest. Torino also hosts the annual International Book Fair (Salone Internationale del Libro), one of the largest in Europe. For those looking to take a little break from eating gianduiotti (traditional chocolate), the French city of Nice is only a three-hour car ride away, and Milan is one hour by train.

Pescara

This lively and busy coastal city is a serious contender for anyone looking for the urban lifestyle while still being close to beautiful beaches. Located on the Adriatic Sea coast and in the Abruzzo region, Pescara is bustling with energy. The old town and seafront are the centers of social life, with multiple bars and restaurants for people to meet and eat tasty fish dishes.

Many events are happening in Pescara, including the yearly international jazz festival – Pescara Jazz – and the film festival, Flaiano International Awards.

Some of the most famous landmarks are Ponte del Mare, a bridge connecting the river Pescara’s banks, Marina di Pescara Port, and Parco d’Avalos.

Overall the city provides multiple entertainment possibilities, such as sailing clubs, shopping centers, and cruises to Croatian Islands. Pescara is also close to the Abruzzo National Park, the largest nature reserve in Italy.

Apparently, it’s also an affordable city to live in. Some recommended areas include Quartiere Colli, Quartiere San Silvestro, and Centro Storico. Although it can be pricier, Centro Storico is the heart of the city with multiple summer festivities and is close to historical monuments, restaurants, and bars. It’s also a coveted student neighborhood, as the university is nearby.

Cagliari

Cagliari, also known as the City of Sun (Città del Sole), is the largest city on the Italian island of Sardinia (Sardegna), with over 421,000 residents (2023). Home to one of the biggest ports in the Mediterranean sea, Cagliari is a cultural and historical hub.

Cagliari (Photo: Laura Lugaresi/Unsplash)

The Castello neighborhood is the center with some of the most well-known landmarks at the heart of the city:

Besides the tourist attractions, this neighborhood has small streets with artisanal and antique shops, all only 100 meters from the beach. Poetto, the main beach of Cagliari, is eight kilometers long and extends from La Sella del Diavolo to Quartu Sant’Elena.

Cagliari’s winter is mild with temperatures between six and 14 degrees Celsius. However, summers are hot and best enjoyed at the beach.

The low cost of living also makes it appealing to new residents. On average, rent is around €600 per month for a two-room apartment in the city center. Some other areas to consider are Colle di Tuvixeddu, Colle di Monte Claro, and San Michele (also good for students).

Pisa

The Leaning Tower of this beloved city is known internationally, but Pisa has much more to offer its residents. Located in Tuscany, it has over twenty historic churches and landmarks, for instance:

The city is small but bustling. Some of the most lively neighborhoods are Borgo Largo, Borgo Stretto, and Piazza delle Vettovaglie, which have multiple bars and are usually the center of student nightlife.

Pisa is the perfect choice for those who wish to live in Tuscany but save a little on rent and the overall cost of living. For example, the average rent in Florence (Firenze) is double that of Pisa.

Porta Lucca and Santa Maria are famous neighborhoods in the center. However, rent can be higher because of the central location. Porta a Piagge is a quiet, more affordable area, surrounded by greenery and close to the Arno river. If you don’t mind commuting, you will find even better value for money in the suburb of Cisanello.

During summer, the famous Forte dei Marmi beach is the perfect destination for a staycation. It is only 35 minutes away by car, or an hour by train if you prefer a more sustainable mode of transport.