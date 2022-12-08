Public transportation in Italy You’ll be delighted to hear that public transportation in Italy is, broadly-speaking, fantastico. The variety of transport modes, cost of tickets, and efficiency make Italy’s transit network a top contender for getting around this beautiful country. Although travel by car remains the most dominant method of transit in Italy, in most years, around a third of Italians consider high fuel prices (PDF in Italian) as a reason to change their transport habits. A busy tram stop in Rome (Photo: Serena Repice Lentini/Unsplash) There are plenty of ways to get around Italy. For example, high-speed and late-night rail services mean you can explore the country conveniently and speedily. Several bus routes run by numerous companies can take you from A to B within cities, and seven Italian cities have metro systems. All cities have taxi services, and it’s generally easy to reach airports if you’re travelling further afield.

Italian public transportation apps and websites One of the easiest ways to plan your commute or trip in Italy is to download a smartphone app onto your mobile phone. Some of the most useful ones include: General journey-planning apps: Like in many other countries, you’ll find that Google Maps offers route suggestions with public transport options across Italy. CityMapper also covers eight Italian cities, including Rome (Roma), Milan (Milano), and Naples (Napoli), so you can plan your route and check the status of the line you need. If you’re looking for an Italy-specific transport app, try myCicero for journey planning, booking tickets, and parking.

Trains: For travel around the country, your best bet is to download the Trenitalia app from Italy's official train operator. This application includes route planners, ticket-booking, service updates, and special officers. Italotreno is another handy app to find discounts on your train tickets and special offers.

Apps for specific cities: Most of the apps mentioned above will help you get around your city. Still, it's also worth knowing about local apps, as these can save you time and money. For example, if you're living in Milan, ATM Milano lets you buy your tickets online and by SMS. TicketAppy is Rome's local transport and ticketing app, and if you're looking to get around the canals of Venice, download CheBateo.

Long-distance travel: You'll need a transport option that fits your budget and timetable for longer journeys. Omio lets you explore and book buses, trains, and flights, while Rome2Rio can help you mix modes to find the cheapest and fastest ways to get to destinations worldwide. Once you've got these apps and websites stored, you should be good to reach almost anywhere in Italy on public transportation.

Italian buses Getting the bus is a great option for short journeys around your city or region. Most cities have regular bus services, but no single bus company oversees the whole country. The downside to city buses in Italy is that they are slow. This is because traffic can be painful in urban centers. However, they can be a cost-effective and comfortable way to travel between regions. They have fewer stops and avoid the narrow roads and traffic common in major cities. Bus tickets and costs If you plan to use the bus frequently, you can get an abbonamento (bus pass). This can save you a lot of money – you can usually choose a monthly or annual option and order it through your local public transport company. Most bus services give discounts to young people and the elderly. A bus station in Venice, Italy (Photo: DarthArt/Getty Images) You can purchase regular bus tickets from local tabaccheria (convenience stores). Check beforehand whether you can buy a ticket on board the bus, and remember to validate your ticket. Also, most bus companies have apps, so you can sometimes buy your ticket directly using your phone. Italian bus timetables and maps You can usually find maps, routes, and timetables on the website of your local travel authority. For example: Rome: ATAC

ATAC Milan: ATM

ATM Naples: ANM

ANM Turino: GTT Buses in big cities usually start around 06:00 and finish between 23:00 and midnight. Several cities run night buses, especially at weekends. Bus stations and stops in Italy You’ll recognize the bus stops in Italy as they’re similar to bus stops elsewhere. There’s usually a bench with a cover and information showing the bus route and a timetable. You’ll need to depart from a bus station if you’re traveling long-distance. In Italy, these are often near train stations. They usually have a central ticket office with electronic sign boards for each bus, destination, and departure time. As with trains, you’ll need to validate your ticket once aboard the bus (unless you have a pass or an electronic ticket). You can find the machines on the bus, and they will stamp your ticket.

Taxis, Ubers, and other car services in Italy If you can’t use public transportation in Italy to get somewhere get, you’ll find taxis readily available all over the major cities. One of the easiest ways to get around larger cities is by downloading a taxi app such as FREE NOW, which is used worldwide, so you might already be familiar with it. Another option is the Italian itTaxi. You can agree on the price and pay through the app, so you don’t have to worry about carrying around cash or getting ripped off. Many cities in Italy also have metered taxis, which you can catch at a rank – they should have the official emblem of the city council on the side. There’s no guarantee that your driver will speak English, so unless you’ve learned some Italian, it’s always a good idea to have your destination written down. Expatica’s guide to Learn how to buy a car in Italy Read more Uber has faced backlash in Italy in recent years. Once only operating in Milan and Rome, recent changes mean that it will be more readily available, as it will integrate with itTaxi. Car sharing is another option, with services like Carpoolworld and BlaBlaCar making your drive between cities more sustainable.

Long-distance coaches in Italy If you are looking to travel on the cheap but with maximum comfort, a long-distance coach might be your best bet. Italy has several long-distance bus companies, including Cilento, Marozzi, Terravision, and Miccolis. You can book most of these bus routes through Omio, which is consolidated into one easy booking system and sends the tickets directly to your mobile phone. Passengers waiting to board a Flixbus in Torino (Photo: Stefano Guidi/LightRocket via Getty Images) Now, for the comfort factor. Many long-distance buses have toilets, WiFi, and food and beverage options. So, coaches have the same facilities as modern trains for a fraction of the price. As well as routes between Italian cities, there are plenty of options for international travel by coach. For destinations like Barcelona, Prague, or Vienna, Flixbus offers reasonable rates. You can also look into BlaBlaBus for even more routes.

Other methods of public transportation in Italy Traveling by boat is not just for Venice. Ferries are a wonderful way to see the islands of Sicily and Sardinia or to go between the scenic port towns of Italy’s seemingly endless coastline. Ferries can be seasonal – Naples to Positano runs from May to September, and Salerno to Amalfi ferries go between April and October. Meanwhile, ferries from Naples to Capri run year-round, as does the route from Rome Civitavecchia to Cagliari. Venice, Italy (Photo: Annie Spratt/Unsplash) There are many more routes to discover, and the ferry can be an exciting way to go. Don’t discount traveling by sea when you’re planning your route. Ferry Hopper provides an easy way to book tickets and check out destinations. And you’re not limited to Italy! You can also take ferries from international destinations like Croatia, Spain, Corsica, Greece, and Tunisia.

Italian public transport discounts and financial aid If you travel by train, you’ll be happy to know that plenty of discount cards are available. For example, if you’re between 12 and 26 years old, you can use a Green card (Carta verde), which saves 10% on national trains and 25% on international routes. Over-60s can apply for the Silver card (Carta d’Argento). The card is valid for one year and costs €30 (free if you’re over 75). This saves you 15% on train tickets within Italy and 25% on international rail routes. Typically, children under four ride free on both trains and buses, while those four to 11 can purchase a child ticket. There are often family discounts, so look out for those when purchasing your tickets. Expatica’s guide to Get to know Italy’s social security system Read more There aren’t usually discounts for disabled persons when purchasing tickets. However, you can apply for a Blue card (Carta Blu) which provides reductions for Italian residents receiving mobility allowance. Italy also offers €60 public transport bonus for students and workers earning below €35,000 as part of an aid package to mitigate the ongoing cost of living crisis.

How disability-accessible is public transportation in Italy? Italy doesn’t fare well overall for its accessibility for people with disabilities, particularly Rome, with its sporadic accessible buses and difficult-to-navigate cobbled streets, which are often narrow and strewn with parked cars and scooters. In addition, many Metro stations still lack access for people with limited mobility, and elevators are often out of order. However, many larger stations offer assistance for disabled people, so it’s always worth contacting them before traveling. Photo: Scacciamosche/Getty Images Italy has taken small steps, such as installing ramps at museums and other tourist attractions in cities like Rome, Venice, and Milan. There is still a long way to go before Italy gets an accessibility stamp of approval, but gradually, things are improving. Accessible Italy is a non-profit that provides tours and other services for people with disabilities, including equipment rental and information services.

Public transportation safety tips in Italy Italy is generally a very safe country where violent crime is decreasing. However, petty crime is common, especially in busy tourist areas. Keep an eye on your bags, as pickpocketing and bag snatching occur often. The risk of being harassed on crowded buses does exist, so traveling with others and staying aware of your surroundings is a good idea on public transport in Italy.

Making a public transportation complaint in Italy Similar to other European countries, to make a complaint, you will contact the individual transport company and lodge your complaint with them. You may also be eligible for a refund or other discounts if your train is late by a certain amount of time, particularly on sleeper trains, but policies differ between companies. If you are unhappy with the response, you can escalate it to the National Enforcement Body or the European Online Dispute Resolution platform.