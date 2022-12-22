Mobile phones and SIM cards in Italy

Can you use your own mobile phone in Italy? With a SIM card from another European Economic Area (EEA) country, you can use your mobile phone in Italy at no extra charge. Those without a European SIM card might face extra costs and should check prices with their provider in advance. Before you use your own device – with an Italian SIM card – first check with your current provider whether your phone is locked. In this case, you cannot simply change the SIM card. You would need to purchase a new phone in Italy to use an Italian network. If you are visiting Italy for a short time, you can buy a pre-paid tourist SIM card. These are available from Vodafone and TIM at train stations, airports, and tobacco shops (tabaccheria).

Italian mobile phone plans and contracts There is an abundance of mobile phone packages providing internet, messaging, and phone calls, so finding the best deal can be a challenge. You can compare different operators to find the best one using SOSTariffe. Using TIM as an example, here are some typical plan prices: Plan Services Cost TIM 5G Power Smart Unlimited minutes and SMS, with up to 50GB data €14.99 TIM 5G Power Top Unlimited minutes and SMS, with up to 100GB data €19.99 TIM 5G Power Family Unlimited minutes and SMS, with 5GB data €9.99

Some Italian mobile operators offer bundle deals if you also use their home Wi-Fi or your family members are on the same plan. Special discounts are often available for students, senior citizens, and young professionals. Contracts typically run for 24 months. How to get a mobile phone contract You can start a new mobile contract in person at the provider’s store or their kiosks in the mall. However, getting a phone contract can be difficult if you’re brand new to Italy because it takes time to obtain the required documents. In most cases, you will need the following: Valid ID or passport

Tax number (codice fiscale)

Bank account that allows auto-transfer setups Without a tax number, the best option is to get a pre-paid SIM card or keep using your current mobile operator until you can get it. Photo: Anchiy via Getty Images Contract activation takes from 48 hours to 10 working days. Once valid, you can use your new SIM card and the provider will debit your bank account each month.

Pre-paid SIM cards in Italy For those looking to stay in Italy short-term or who don’t yet have a codice fiscale, a pre-paid SIM card may be the right choice. Anyone can buy this from a newsstand, tabaccheria, or operator’s store, with prices from €5. Some examples of pre-paid plans and costs include: Plan Services Cost Notes TIM in Viaggio Pass 500 minutes and SMS, with 10GB data €20 Valid for 30 days Vodafone Holiday 300 minutes and SMS, with 2GB data €30 Credit must be available for a pre-paid SIM card to work. You can top up in stores, online, or even at the ATM (bancomat). Some pre-paid SIM cards cater to tourists and are only valid for 30 days. Keep in mind that these will not work if you travel outside of Italy even to another European Union (EU) country.

Mobile phones in Italy In 2018, Pew Research Center reported that only 8% of residents didn’t have a mobile phone. Additionally, in 2021, Data Reportal found that 97.1% of internet users in Italy owned a mobile phone. Smartphones With their impressive selection of apps and functions, smartphones have swept the competition to become the global standard. Italian residents prefer Apple and Samsung smartphones over this category’s other choices. Some of 2022’s best-selling smartphones in Italy were: Samsung Galaxy A13 (approximately €160)

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (approximately €230)

Oppo A16 (from €120–190) Other mobile phones Alternatives to smartphones (i.e., feature phones) are also available on the Italian mobile market. The most popular models are made by Brondi and start at €28 in stores. Photo: Westend61 via Getty Images While they may seem limited compared to smartphones, feature phones are valued for their simplicity. Customers who may prefer a feature phone include older adults and industrial workers, as these devices tend to be more durable and easy to use.

Italian mobile numbers Italian phone numbers are ten digits long, starting with the number three. The first three digits are specific to the network; for example, TIM numbers begin with 330 and Vodafone with 340. However, this is less predictable today since people use pre-paid SIM cards and frequently switch providers. If you want to call an Italian mobile from abroad, dial the country code (+39) before the fixed number. When calling a landline, you need to dial the country code plus the area code. Examples of area codes are: Milan – (02)

Rome – (06)

Naples – (081)

Florence (Firenze) – (055)

Bologna – (51)

Repairing a mobile phone in Italy With a mobile contract, you can take your phone directly to your network provider for repairs. Electronics stores in shopping centers also do repairs, including: MediaWorld

Unieuro

Euronics Manufacturers like Samsung and Apple, will repair a phone you purchased from them. Third-party repair services may be a good option because they are cheaper and available locally. The average cost to repair a smartphone is €25–175, according to Ernesto.it. Recycling your mobile phone Recycling old phones is a common practice in Italy. According to the Uno contro zero law, electronics stores must accept recyclable items, even if you’re not buying anything. Some stores, like MediaWorld, will recycle your phone in exchange for store credit or a discount on your new mobile. Alternatively, you can also take your old phone directly to the recycling center (Centro di Raccolta – RAEE, link in Italian).

How to complain about a mobile phone provider in Italy You should contact the Communications Regulatory Authority (Autorità per le Garanzie nelle Comunicazioni – AGCOM) to complain about a phone provider. The process usually includes the following: Submit a complaint to your provider

Write down the complaint identification code from the provider. They have a maximum of 45 days to respond to the complaint in written form.

Create a conciliation attempt on Conciliaweb or with another authorized entity to manage the dispute

If this is unsuccessful, request to settle the dispute via Conciliaweb

In some instances, you can apply for an interim ruling through Conciliaweb It can take up to 180 days for the Communications Regulatory Authority to make a final ruling. At this time it will be communicated to stakeholders and published on the AGCOM website.

If you don’t have a mobile phone in Italy While mobile phones may be extremely popular, some people still use landlines for making phone calls in Italy. In 2022, the estimated line rental cost (excluding call charges) is €18 per month, depending on the provider. Photo: Kypros via Getty Images Public phone booths are still fairly commonplace in Italy for those without a mobile phone or landline. Operated by TIM, you can make a call with coins or a pre-paid card.