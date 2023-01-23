The codice fiscale: ID numbers in Italy

What information does the Italian Revenue Agency keep about me? Your specific 16-digit codice fiscale number is generated based on your name, and date and place of birth, and is totally unique to you. This use of your personal information means the Italian Revenue Agency and official government bodies can easily identify you when you carry out legal actions such as commencing work and paying taxes. The unique number can also be cross-referenced by other organizations, such as banks and companies.

Who needs a codice fiscale? Technically, a codice fiscale is required by anyone planning to stay in Italy for longer than three months. In practice, anyone who lives in Italy for a meaningful amount of time will need one. This includes students moving to the country to study and children relocating with their parents.