How to run your business in Italy

Administrating your Italian business Financial administration and record keeping is essential to running any business in Italy and elsewhere. This is equally true for a small sole trader or freelancer as it is for a vast multinational enterprise. Not only will it make things easier when it comes to planning and developing the business, but it’s also a requirement when it comes to reporting to authorities such as the Italian tax agency. Legally, Italian companies must keep financial records for at least ten years. This means that you’ll need to be clear in recording all your financial transactions and filing them for future reference.

Italian business accounting All businesses in Italy need to keep accounting records for tax and administration purposes. However, what type of accounts you must keep depends on the type and size of your business. Photo: Westend61/Getty Images Freelancers and businesses with an annual turnover of less than €700,000 (reduced to €400,000 for businesses providing services) can submit simplified accounts to the tax authorities. This involves a simple recording of income and expenses. All other companies need to submit ordinary accounts, which usually means keeping the following records: Journal of business transactions

General ledger

VAT registers

Inventory register of assets and liabilities

Shareholder meeting books

Board of directors meeting books (if applicable)

Board of auditors meeting books (if applicable) Expatica’s guide to Find a bank in Italy in our Directory Read more By law, every business in Italy must keep accounts going back ten years. You can maintain accounts on the business premises or with third-party appointees elsewhere. If you’d rather keep your records electronically, you can do this with software and apps such as: Quickbooks

NetSuite

Freshbooks

xolo Keeping accurate financial records can seem like a daunting task for some. Fortunately, there are many financial advisors who can help you with Italian accounting and tax laws. Search our Business Directory for Italy for professional help. Filing annual accounts All companies with share capital, either private or public, also need to file annual accounts with the Italian Business Register. They should be prepared as a financial statement (bilancio d’eserzicio) consisting of: A balance sheet with information on all business assets and liabilities

An income statement detailing all revenue, costs, and the profit/loss for the financial year

An additional note containing any other important or relevant information Photo: Oscar Wong/Getty Images Some small businesses and micro-enterprises can submit simplified annual accounts that only consist of a profit and loss account and a statement of assets and liabilities. This is the case if your business is in its first financial year or if any two of the following apply for two consecutive years: Total business assets do not exceed €175,000

Turnover does not exceed €350,000

The average number of employees for the year does not exceed five The financial year in Italy runs from 1 January to 31 December. Companies need to file their accounts with the Business Register within 30 days of approval by shareholders, no later than the end of either May or July of the following year (depending on the business statute). Annual tax returns need to be filed by the end of November following the financial year. Auditing requirements Some large businesses need to undergo an annual statutory audit (revisione legale dei conti) to comply with Italian auditing laws and standards. Businesses requiring a full audit are: Public limited companies (S.p.A.)

Listed companies

Regulated financial institutions such as banks and insurance companies Private limited companies (S.r.l.) need an audit if they exceed two of the following for two consecutive financial years: Total assets of €4.4 million

Turnover of €8.8 million

Average of 50 employees for the year

If you run a business in Italy that needs an annual audit, you can appoint one of the following bodies to perform it: Board of Statutory Auditors (collegio sindacale)

Sole auditor (sindaco unico)

Audit firm (società di revisione)

External auditor (revisore) Auditors are appointed for three-year terms or nine-year terms for listed companies.

Sole auditor (sindaco unico)

Audit firm (società di revisione)

External auditor (revisore) Auditors are appointed for three-year terms or nine-year terms for listed companies.

Making an invoice in Italy Unless you’re a retail business that only deals with point-of-sale transactions, you need to send invoices to your clients and customers so that they can pay you. If you’re sending invoices in Italy, make sure that you include: Your company name and address (you can also include a brand logo if you have one)

Business tax number (or individual tax number if you’re a freelancer)

VAT number if you have one

Unique invoice number for reference purposes

Date of invoice

Customer name and address

Terms of payment: due date, methods of payment, your business bank details if you want payment direct to your account

Description of services or goods provided

Rate charged for goods/services plus quantity

Breakdown of applicable taxes According to Italian accounting regulations, you should send invoices within 15 days of supplying goods or services. All invoices should be filed and kept for four years. There are no strict rules on terms of payment, but most invoices have a due payment deadline of 15–30 days from the invoice date. Photo: FilippoBacci/Getty Images Since January 2019, all businesses making VAT payments need to submit electronic copies of all invoices to the Italian Revenue Agency (Agenzia Entrate) in either XML or PDF format. You can do this through the tax agency exchange system (Sistema di Interscambio – SdI). The tax agency has produced a guide to e-invoicing (in Italian)and an English-language video explaining what to do. What to do if a customer does not pay your invoice Occasionally when running a business in Italy, you may get a customer that doesn’t pay an invoice within the allotted time. If this happens, you should first send a written reminder by post or email. Make sure to include an attached copy of the original invoice or its full details in the body of the email. The notification should also indicate the next steps. This usually means commencing court proceedings if the debt is not settled within a set period (normally 7–14 days from the date of the reminder letter). The customer may contact you within this period to pay the debt in full or try to negotiate, for example, by offering an initial part payment or extending the payment period. It is up to you whether or not to enter into these negotiations. If you don’t get a response, or if you don’t want to negotiate, you can apply for a court injunction order (decreto ingiuntivo). This can consist of the original amount, interest accrued, and legal expenses. If the customer doesn’t pay the debt within 40 days of the court order, you have the right to engage a debt collection agency. This includes the right to pass on any agency fees to the customer.