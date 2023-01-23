Work permits and visas in Italy

Who needs a work visa for Italy? EU/EFTA nationals Citizens from the EU/EFTA region don’t require a visa or residence permit (permesso di soggiorno) to work or live in Italy. If staying for more than three months, they only need to enter the civil registry (anagrafica) with the local municipality (comune) . Other requirements include: Valid passport or ID

Sufficient income (to not depend on social security)

Adequate health insurance Non-EU/EFTA citizens In general, third-country nationals from outside the EU/EFTA area need a visa and residence permit to come to Italy. That said, there are some exceptions. Photo: nautiluz56/Getty Images Citizens from just over 60 countries – including Australia, Brazil, Canada, Japan, the UK, Ukraine, and the US – can travel to Italy without a visa for a maximum of 90 days. If you extend your stay, you must apply for a work visa and residence permit. You can check the exact requirements on the government visa portal. UK nationals since Brexit Following Brexit, United Kingdom (UK) nationals have become third-country nationals. That means that from 1 January 2021 onwards, they too are subject to immigration controls in Italy and other member states. The UK is among the list of over 60 exceptions that can enter the country without a visa for up to 90 days. However, if you want to relocate to Italy for long-term work purposes, you will need a visa and residence permit. If you have been living in Italy before 1 January 2021, you can benefit from the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement. This gives you broadly the same rights as EU/EFTA residents, meaning you do not need a visa to work there. You can find more information on the UK government website.

Types of Italian work visas The length of your stay in Italy determines the type of visa. You can either apply for a: Short-stay visa: also known as a Schengen type C visa, for visits that last up to 90 days within any 180-day period

also known as a Schengen type C visa, for visits that last up to 90 days within any 180-day period Long-stay visa: also known as a Schengen type D visa, for stays that last longer than 90 days (i.e., three months) Depending on the type of job, you can apply for the following short-stay work visas: Business visa

Research visa

Salaried-employment visa

Salaried-employment – Entertainment field (artists)

Salaried-employment – Sports activities

Self-employment visa

Self-employment – Entertainment field (artists)

Sports competition visa

Transport visa Photo: Westend61/Getty Images There are also several long-stay work visas available, including: EU Blue card

Investor visa

Research visa

Salaried-employment visa

Salaried-employment – Entertainment field (artists)

Salaried-employment – Maritime

Salaried-employment – Sports activities

Seasonal work visa

Self-employment visa

Startup visa

Voluntary work visa (European Voluntary Service)

Voluntary work visa (national quotas)

Working holiday visa

Work permits in Italy To get a work permit, your employer can apply for entry clearance for work purposes at the SUI. They will need to provide: Your personal details

Copy of the employment contract or the terms of employment

Company/organization details (e.g., name, address, legal status, Chamber of Commerce number) In theory, it takes up to 40 days to process, but it can often take longer. After it’s been issued, you have six months to apply for your work visa.

Work visas for family members in Italy Foreign nationals with a residence permit for at least one year can invite selected relatives to join them in Italy on a family visa. Ostuni, Italy (Photo: Oscar Wong/Getty Images) Eligible family members include: Spouse/registered partner

Minor children under the age of 18

Dependent children over the age of 18

Dependent parents aged over 65 Your relative’s visa is usually valid for the same duration as yours. They must apply for a separate residence permit within eight days of arrival. Their residence permit also includes the right to work if your employer has notified the SUI during your work permit application. Your family member may also do freelance work after getting the proper authorization from the ANPAL.

Appeals and complaints If your Italian work visa is denied, you would receive the decision with the reason for the refusal in your native language. Failing that, the letter will at least be in English, French, Spanish, or Arabic. You can then submit additional documents and request your local embassy or consulate to reconsider. If the decision stays the same, you have 60 days to take the case to the Regional Administrative Court (Tribunali Amministrativi Regionali – TAR). However, this can be expensive as you usually have to pay legal fees.