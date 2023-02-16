Family visas in Italy

Short-term visits to family members in Italy If your relative is traveling to Italy for a short visit, they can apply for a short-stay Schengen C Visa. This visa is valid for 90 days during any 180-day period. Standard costs are €80 for adults and €40 for minor children under the age of 18. Certain nationalities are eligible for discounts or fee waivers. Your family member can also ask for a short-stay Schengen multiple entry visa. This is the same as the standard short-stay visa, but the 90-day visiting period can be split over periods of one (C1), three (C3), or five years (C5) instead. More details are available at the Italian embassy or consulate.

Joining relatives who have a temporary visa Those on a temporary residence permit that is valid for more than a year, can also request certain family members to join them in Italy. Your relative’s residence permit will be valid for the same duration as your permit. Costs and processes are the same as outlined above.

After your family members arrive in Italy All foreign nationals must register with the local municipality they’ll be staying in. Third-country relatives must also apply for a residence permit within eight days of their arrival. If your family members intend to make Italy their long-term or permanent home, they should also apply for an Italian tax number and register with the National Health Service. Other things they might consider doing: Opening a bank account

Buying an Italian SIM card

Getting or exchanging a driver’s license

In the event of divorce or death A change in family setup does not necessarily mean that your relative loses their residency rights in Italy. For example, in the event of divorce or your death, your spouse or partner can update or convert their residence permit, depending on the situation. If your marriage didn’t work out, your spouse can stay in Italy when: You were married for at least three years and they have been living in Italy for at least one year

Your partner has custody of the children and wants to stay in Italy

Your partner doesn’t have custody of the children but a judge has awarded them visitation rights in Italy

You have been charged or found guilty of familial crimes (e.g., domestic abuse) In these instances, your family member will need to have a job or sufficient income to support themselves and any children living with them. Photo: NoSystem images/Getty Images In the event of (your) death, your relative can continue to live in Italy by converting their visa to a work visa or study visa. If they have legally resided in the country for more than five years, they can apply for a permanent residence permit.