Getting a driving license in Italy

Driving tests in Italy Exam on driving theory The theory exam (esame di teoria) tests your knowledge about the rules of the road, including civil responsibilities, speed limits, and the mechanics of a vehicle. Milan, Italy (Photo: Claudio Divizia/EyeEm via Getty Images) The test has 30 true or false questions, and you have 20 minutes to complete it. If you have more than three answers wrong, you have failed the exam and will have to wait a month before you can retake it. The test is only available in Italian, so you’ll need to speak a basic level of Italian to pass. That said, some driving schools will help English speakers to prepare for their tests. Practical driving test After you’ve passed your theory test, you will get a pink sheet that allows you to practice driving on the open road. Legally, you have to have at least six hours of driver’s lessons accompanied by a qualified and authorized instructor. A lesson cannot exceed more than two hours per day. You’ll need to practice the following: Two hours of driving at night

Two hours of driving on urban roads or rural roads (strada extraurbana secondaria)

Two hours of driving on highways (strada extraurbana principale) or motorways Once you are ready, the driving school will apply for a date for the practical exam (esame di pratica). This test can take the better part of a day, and costs between €120 and €180, including the admin fee of the driving school.

Driving with a foreign license in Italy EU or EEA nationals looking to move to Italy can use their license until it expires. After that, you can request an Italian driver’s permit. If your license does not have an expiry date or a date that is longer than the EU standard (e.g., 20 years), you must exchange it for an Italian one after two years of residency. Florence, Italy (Photo: Steve Burnett Photography/Getty Images) Expats from outside the EU/EEA can use their driving permit for one year before exchanging it for an Italian license. During that first year, you also need an International Driving Permit (IDP – permesso di guida internazionale) or a sworn translation of your permit into Italian. Note that the IDP serves as an official translation, rather than replacing your driver’s permit. If you’re looking for a translator for your permit, you could try a service such as lingoking.

Renewing a driving license in Italy When you already possess an Italian driver’s permit, getting a new one is relatively easy. A qualified doctor or CML, who perform the obligatory medical check, will submit renewal requests. During the doctor’s visit, you’ll have to provide the following: A recent passport photo

Proof of payment for the medical examination

Proof of payment for the license renewal Photo: lordn/Getty Images The cost depends on your location but generally includes €10.20 for motor vehicle rights and €16 for the renewal. Some regions can have different tariffs. You will also pay the postage when the licensing department sends your driver’s permit via insured mail. The permit will take around two weeks to arrive. During this time, you can legally drive in Italy by showing your doctor’s receipt confirming your license validity. If you do not receive your license after 15 days, you could contact the Ministry. When does it need to be renewed? Obviously, if you want to continue driving legally, you have to renew your permit shortly before it expires. However, Italian driving licenses have different expiration dates, and factors in the age of the license holder. Category A and B permits can be renewed: Age group How often Aged 18–50 Every 10 years Aged 50–70 Every five years Aged 70–80 Every three years Aged 80 and older Every two years Category C licenses (i.e., trucks) can be renewed: Age group How often Aged 18–65 Every five years Aged 65 and older Every two years Note that between the ages of 65 and 68, you’ll need an annual medical certificate to drive trucks and articulated lorries with a total mass of 20 tonnes. After the age of 68, you are no longer allowed to drive these vehicles. Category D licenses (i.e., buses) can be renewed: Age group How often Aged 18 – 60 every five years After the age of 60, your D license will only allow you to drive B vehicles. In other words, you’re no longer allowed to operate a bus. Provisional driving permits If your license expires before you can attend the mandatory medical exam, you can request a provisional driving permit (permesso provvisorio di guida). This allows you to drive in Italy while you wait for the new one. Remember that you cannot request a temporary license if yours is subject to impediments (obstativi) such as license revision, suspension, or revocation. You can apply for a provisional driving permit at: CML

Driving school (scuola guida)

UMC

Lost or stolen driver’s licenses If your driving permit is permanently misplaced or stolen, you’ll need to report it to the Italian police within 48 hours. If it happened abroad, you must report it to the local police, and again when you are back in Italy. The police will issue a provisional license that allows you to drive while you wait for your new one. They will also check whether they can reprint your driver’s permit or if you must apply for a new one at the UMC. Photo: JannHuizenga/Getty Images If the police can replicate your license, you will need to provide: Two recent passport photos

Proof of payment If they cannot reprint your permit, you will need to make an appointment with the UMC and supply the following: Filled out form TT2112

Italian police report

Proof of payment

Two passport photos

Valid ID plus a copy

Original of the provisional driving license issued by the police Non-EU/EEA nationals might also be required to provide additional information, such as an Italian residence card. The cost for a replicated license is €10.20, though prices can differ in certain regions. When the police issue your new permit, it can take up to 45 days to arrive. The wait time for the UMC is approximately 15 days.

Damaged driving permits Driver’s licenses that are damaged must also be replaced. For example, when you cannot read or see the following: Your license number

Your personal data

Your photo

The expiration date The cost of replacing your defaced permit depends on your location. Generally, expenses include €10.20 for motor vehicle rights and €32 for the replacement. You can request a new license at the UMC. Be sure to bring the following: Completed form TT2112

Proof of payment

Original license plus a copy

Two passport photos (if your license has not expired and will not expire within six months)

Medical certification (if your license has expired or will expire within six months) Non-EU/EEA nationals might also be asked to provide additional information, such as an Italian residence card.

Italian driver’s licenses for other vehicles In Italy, driving a motorized vehicle starts at the age of 14. That is when they can get an AM-driving permit to operate a moped legally. Rome, Italy (Photo: Andrew Bret Wallis/Getty Images) The age limit of vehicle category licenses is as follows: Category Type of vehicle Age limit AM Moped 14 A1 Motorcycle (under 125 cubic centimeters (cc), and less than 15 horsepower (hp)) 16 A2 Motorcycle (less than 47 hp) 18 A Motorcycle (any that are not mentioned under A1 or A2) 20 (if you have had an

A2 license for at least two years);

24 B1 Quadricycle 16 B Car 18 C1 and C1E Light transporting vehicle ‘goods’ (i.e., a truck) 18 C and CE Heavy transporting vehicle ‘goods’ (i.e., a truck) 21 D1 and D1E Light transporting vehicles ‘people’ (i.e., a bus) 24 D and DE Heavy hauling vehicles ‘people’ (i.e., a bus) 24 As with category B, you can apply for any of these licenses at the UMC after taking driving lessons and passing the tests.