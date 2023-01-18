Visas and immigration in Italy

Types of Italian visas There are two categories of Italy visas: Short-stay visas (also known as Schengen type C visas) – valid for up to 90 days within any 180-day period

Visas for digital nomads and remote workers Many countries are considering creating a digital nomad visa. This type of visa enables highly skilled remote workers to work from within their borders for overseas companies and allows them to earn and pay taxes as a resident of that country. One such example is Spain, which has launched its own digital nomad visa. The Italian government has indicated that it plans to launch a digital nomad visa for skilled remote workers, however, no launch date has been given.