The healthcare system in Italy

Cost of Italian healthcare Italy spends nearly 9% of its GDP on healthcare, slightly below the EU average. The SSN is funded by national and regional taxes, and topped up with patient contributions and private insurance fees. The government allocates funding to the regions, which can make additional money by charging for services. GP (general practitioner) visits, hospital stays for surgery or serious conditions, emergency care, and vaccinations are all usually free of charge. Prescriptions, diagnostic procedures, lab work, and some specialist treatments often require co-payment (where the patient pays part of the cost). Cosmetic surgery, non-emergency dental work, and non-essential specialist procedures are usually not covered. Photo: Halfpoint Images/Getty Images Children, seniors, pregnant women, and people with chronic diseases or low incomes are exempt from the co-payment scheme.

Private healthcare in Italy Private healthcare in Italy can be used as an alternative to the SSN by locals and internationals. Advantages of private treatment include a wider selection of doctors, specialists, and treatments, as well as shorter waiting times and more English-language services. Around €41 billion was spent on private healthcare in Italy in 2021, almost a quarter of all healthcare spending. Photo: Ridofranz/Getty Images Many foreign residents and 10% of Italians opt for private care in medical centers and hospitals across the country. Some providers also have agreements with the SSN, known as Privato Convenzionato, where private treatments are available for tessera sanitaria holders for free or at subsidized rates. Expatica’s guide to Choosing private healthcare in Italy? Compare insurance quotes Read more Here’s what to expect if you have to pay for private medical care without insurance: Medical service Estimated price GP consultation €50–120 Specialist consultation €80–200 Dental checkup €100–150 Hospital stay Up to €500 Fees for private insurance in Italy can range from €500–3,000 a year. However, many Italian employers offer private health insurance as part of their benefits package.

Italian doctors and specialists Across the public and private sectors, there are 4.1 doctors per 1,000 people in Italy, slightly higher than the OECD average. Specialists in Italy include cardiologists, gynecologists, urologists, neurologists, and psychologists. You usually need a GP referral for specialist treatment, which may incur a fee if you’re on the SSN.

Women’s healthcare in Italy The SSN offers many maternity services, including pre-natal and post-natal care, plus public hospital birth options. Alternative birthing centers are only available through private insurance. You can see a gynecologist for free on the SSN, but you may need to pay all or part of the costs unless you have private health insurance. Birth control pills, shots, and intrauterine devices (IUDs) are all available through prescription, while you can purchase the morning-after-pill at pharmacies. Abortion has been legal in Italy since 1978, ensuring the right to terminate a pregnancy in the first 90 days. However, medical professionals can refuse to perform abortions on moral grounds, which may create a barrier for women who live in certain regions. The Italian non-profit organization, Laiga, maintains a map of abortion providers, making it more accessible for women.

Children’s healthcare in Italy Children in Italy have free public healthcare. To register your child, you must name them a dependent when registering with the SSN. If you have a baby in Italy, you should inform your local ASL of the birth. In addition to public services, private medical facilities are available for children in Italy through private health insurance. Photo: Maskot/Getty Images You can register your children with a pediatrician or family doctor from birth. Children in Italy are exempt from co-payments until age 16, so their treatments – including dental care – are free.

Healthcare in Italy for seniors Italy is a relatively long-lived country, with a life expectancy of 82.6 (PDF), higher than the EU average (80.1). People of any age can use the SSN, and there are plenty of specialists in geriatric medicine catering to the needs of older people, including: Managing multiple conditions and medications

Cognitive care

Physical rehabilitation

Nutrition

Pain management and palliative care

Emotional well-being Although the SSN covers you for most healthcare expenses, if you’re seeking more comprehensive care, it might be worth considering private international health insurance. This can also give you faster access to specialists and often includes non-essential services. Providers in Italy include: Allianz Care

APRIL International

Cigna Global – offers a specialized Individual Plan for Seniors In addition, while many in Italy stay in the family home as they age, there are centers for over-60s who require assistance with their day-to-day lives. Retirement homes (case di riposo or Residenze Sanitarie Assistenziali – RSAs) offer round-the-clock care and accommodation. On the other hand, day centers (centri diurni) provide daytime support and activities but are not residential. Furthermore, Italy offers a range of helplines for older adults, including a dedicated one for those affected by Alzheimer’s.

Italian dentists Apparently, Italians maintain good levels of oral hygiene, according to a Qunomedical survey (2020), rating it best in Europe. Italy has over 50,000 registered dentists. However, the SSN only covers non-emergency dental care for children under 16, senior citizens, those with low incomes, and other vulnerable groups. Therefore, you should take out insurance to cover the costs of checkups and treatments. While procedural expenses are cheaper in Italy compared to many parts of Europe, standard health insurance policies sometimes don’t cover dental care. Check your coverage with your provider and take out extra dental insurance if necessary.

Health centers and clinics in Italy Because healthcare in Italy is highly regionalized, facilities tend to vary across the country. Beyond hospitals and GP surgeries, you can also find clinics dedicated to psychiatric services or sexual health. Your ASL can provide details of what is available locally. The Healthcare Assistance Continuity Center (Servizio di continuità assistenziale) provides out-of-hours, non-emergency care (usually from 20:00–08:00). These centers offer medical checkups and consultations, wound dressings, and prescription top-ups. Services are free, but you need an SSN card and a basic understanding of Italian or a translator. You can call the non-urgent medical assistance line – 116 117 – to find your nearest center or search for one on an online map.

Italian pharmacies If your Italian doctor writes a prescription, you can pick it up from a local pharmacy (farmacia). Most pharmacies in Italy are small, family-run businesses. You can find them by the large green cross on the sign outside the store. In addition to prescription medication, pharmacies also sell over-the-counter medicine and have qualified professionals offering medical advice. Most prescription medicine in Italy is heavily subsidized, with children, older adults, and low-income groups usually paying no more than €5. The SSN covers approximately 69% of prescription medication. Depending on the type of medicine, you can expect to pay 10–50% of the costs. However, there are no reimbursements for over-the-counter medication. See more medicine prices on the Italian Medicines Agency (AIFA) website. A pharmacy sign in Bologna (Photo: tirc83/Getty Images) Pharmacies in Italy open in the morning (09:00–12:30), close for lunch, and reopen again in the afternoon (15:30–19:30). Your ASL can provide you with details of local pharmacies, including those with extended hours (Farmacie di Turno).

Other forms of Italian healthcare available Complementary and alternative medicine (CAM) is a form of Italian healthcare with limited availability through the SSN. In many regions, you will have to get health insurance to cover any treatment costs. CAM is more mainstream in Tuscany, where alternative therapies have been integrated into public healthcare since the 1990s. The most popular alternative medicine in Italy is homeopathy, acupuncture, and herbal remedies.