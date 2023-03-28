Emergency services in Italy The main emergency services in Italy are the police (Carabinieri), the fire brigade (Vigili del Fuoco), and the ambulance (Ambulanza). The easiest way to get help in case of an emergency, such as an accident, a crime, or a sudden serious health concern, is to call the European emergency number on 112 from any mobile phone, landline, or public phone. The operator will then divert you to the right service. However, if you want to call a specific service directly, you can use the following emergency numbers in Italy: Ambulance: 118

118 Fire brigade: 115

115 Police: 113 Typically, you will not have to wait longer than eight minutes for someone to answer your call when phoning the emergency services in Italy’s larger cities. However, the response time may be slightly longer in more rural areas, which is something to keep in mind. Naples, Italy (Photo: M-Production/Getty Images) Statistically speaking, Liguria has the shortest wait time for an ambulance – at 13 minutes – between making the call and having the vehicle arrive. And once you have arrived at the hospital, you will be in good hands, as Italy has one of the best healthcare systems in the world. Emergency services in Italy use the same types of vehicles as many other countries, including ambulances, fire trucks, and police cars. Ambulances are usually painted white, while fire trucks are red. Expatica’s guide to Learn more about the healthcare system in Italy Read more If you need medical help but are not in an emergency situation, you can contact your general doctor, dentist, or children’s healthcare provider, depending on the nature of the problem.

Fire services in Italy In Italy, the fire department is called the Vigili del Fuoco and it has 18 regional offices, 103 provincial commands, and roughly 800 stations located throughout the country. Besides dealing with fires, the Vigili del Fuoco also carries out rescues (both human and animal) and safety inspections and provides technical assistance and advice on fire safety. You can contact the fire department via the international emergency number 112 or the direct line 115.

Police in Italy The Italian police consists of five national and two local police forces. Together, these organizations employ over 300,000 officers. You can contact the police by calling the European emergency number 112 or contacting them directly at 113. Photo: Philip Schroeder/Unsplash You will most likely be dealing with the following local police forces. The Provincial Police (Polizia Provinciale) : Deals with minor local issues such as traffic regulations or hunting and fishing laws. Notably, not every province has a provincial police force.

: Deals with minor local issues such as traffic regulations or hunting and fishing laws. Notably, not every province has a provincial police force. The Municipal Police (Polizia Municipale): Deals with traffic control and investigates petty crimes such as theft or disputes, in their respective local area. The national forces are the State Police (Polizia di Stato), which is responsible for maintaining public order and security, the Finance Police (Guardia di Finanza), which looks after all crimes involving money, and the Military Police (Arma dei Carabinieri), which deals – as the name suggests – with military issues as well as emergency situations. Meanwhile, the Prison Police (Polizia Penitenziaria) operates the Italian jails and the Forestry Police (Corpo Forestale dello Stato) protects the environment.

Mental health services Mental health is a serious concern in Italy, especially in light of the recent COVID-19 pandemic, which had a particularly heavy impact on the country. Indeed, one online survey issued approximately four weeks into the extreme lockdown measures showed notably increased rates of post-traumatic stress syndrome, symptoms of depression, insomnia, anxiety, and perceived stress. If you experience a mental health emergency in Italy, you can call 118 for an ambulance or 113 for the police. In less urgent situations, however, your local family doctor (medico di famiglia) can refer you to a local mental health center (centro di salute mentale, or CSM). These are managed by local health authorities and their numbers and services vary from region to region. Expatica’s guide to Read more about mental healthcare services in Italy Read more The following emergency numbers might also come in handy: Italian suicide hotline: 800 86 00 22

800 86 00 22 Mental health hotline (Telefono Amico Italia): 02 2327 2327 or WhatsApp: +39 324 011 7252

(Telefono Amico Italia): 02 2327 2327 or WhatsApp: +39 324 011 7252 Samaritans Onlus (Italian and English): 800 86 00 22 or 06 77208977 (mobile) and online

(Italian and English): 800 86 00 22 or 06 77208977 (mobile) and online Suicide prevention hotline (for emergencies and those who have lost loved ones to suicide): 06 337756575 You can also find a comprehensive list of mental healthcare services and hotlines in this article.

Children, family, and youth services in Italy There are designated emergency numbers that you can call to access child, family, and youth services in Italy, and several of them are available in English. Here are some of the main emergency numbers in Italy: Domestic violence helpline: 800 22 0000

800 22 0000 Hotline for children and teenagers (Telefono Azzuro): 19696 or online (Italian)

(Telefono Azzuro): 19696 or online (Italian) Support for women / Domestic violence (Telefono Roso): 15 22 or chat online (including in English)

Crime-related services in Italy If you become a victim of a crime in Italy and need urgent help, you should call the police on 113 or the European emergency number 112. Below are some other important emergency numbers: Associazione Libra Onlus: crime victim support service. Call 0376 49165 or online

crime victim support service. Call 0376 49165 or online Rape crisis network (Artemisia Association) : 055 602311 (for women) or 055 601375 (for children) and online

(Artemisia Association) 055 602311 (for women) or 055 601375 (for children) and online Report a missing child: 116 000 (EU-wide number)

Utilities and telecommunications services If you are experiencing any utility emergencies in or around your home, you can call the following numbers: Forest fire hotline: 1515

1515 Gas emergencies (Italgas): 800 900 999

(Italgas): 800 900 999 Phone networks & internet: call your local provider

LGBTQ+ services in Italy Unfortunately, despite public demand for a hate crime bill that would criminalize violence against LGBT people, Italy’s constitution offers limited specific protections for the community and lags behind many other democratic nations when it comes to LGBT+ rights. And while the country has lower levels of violent attacks against its LGBT+ community than overall EU average figures, they do still occur. In fact, according to the most recent EU statistics (2020), 32% have experienced harassment for being LGBT+ in the last 12 months, compared to the 38% EU average. Moreover, 41% of physical attacks in Italy took place in an open public space. Photo: Renate Vanaga However, fortunately, there are several LGBTQ+ organizations in Italy that work to promote and protect the right to equality for everyone regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity. These include: Arcigay : The association operates in Italy with 52 offices, and provides information and orientation to LGBT people on the documents needed to stay in Italy, on the right to asylum, and on the protection of fundamental rights such as health assistance.

: The association operates in Italy with 52 offices, and provides information and orientation to LGBT people on the documents needed to stay in Italy, on the right to asylum, and on the protection of fundamental rights such as health assistance. ArciLesbica : A lesbian association with groups in several Italian towns. It aims to promote lesbian and feminist culture and visibility, fight sexism and racism, and welcome migrant lesbians. In some towns, it offers contacts that are useful to migrant lesbians (namely legal aid and counselors as well as mentors willing to help introduce newly arrived lesbians in the community).

: A lesbian association with groups in several Italian towns. It aims to promote lesbian and feminist culture and visibility, fight sexism and racism, and welcome migrant lesbians. In some towns, it offers contacts that are useful to migrant lesbians (namely legal aid and counselors as well as mentors willing to help introduce newly arrived lesbians in the community). MigraBo LGBTQI: Aims to help immigrants of the LGBTQI community from any country to integrate easier into Italy and the LGBTQI community. It provides support and assistance during the initial stage of the asylum procedure for individuals seeking international protection in Italy due to persecution based on sexual orientation and gender identity. All services are provided free of charge and anonymity is guaranteed. You can find more organizations that support the LGBTQI community on the AMERA International website.

Homelessness services in Italy According to estimations, over 50,000 people are currently homeless in Italy, and this number is growing. These are mostly immigrants from different nationalities, living on the streets and squares of the Italian capital Rome and the second-largest city Milan. However, the Italian government is investing in providing shelter and temporary housing for homeless individuals. There are also several organizations trying to tackle the ongoing crisis, including: Baobab Experience: An NGO supporting the homeless community in Rome

An NGO supporting the homeless community in Rome Caritas Italy : The Catholic organization provides food and sanitation to homeless people in Italy

: The Catholic organization provides food and sanitation to homeless people in Italy Feantsa: European-wide homeless charity

European-wide homeless charity fio.PSD: An organization supporting and activating the homeless all over Italy

Embassies and services for foreign nationals Given its rich culture, warm climate, and many stunning destinations, it’s hardly surprising that Italy attracts so many internationals. In fact, there were just over five million foreign citizens living in the country as of 2021, accounting for about 8.7% of the entire population. If you are thinking of moving to the country or already living there and in need of assistance from your country’s embassy, you can find a complete list of embassies in Italy on the EmbassyPages website. You can also find out everything you need to know about Italian permits and immigration in this article.

Lost or stolen property If you have lost a valuable item or it was stolen from you, such as your ID, wallet, or phone, you should contact the local police. However, if you lose your passport or it was stolen from you, you should call your embassy as soon as possible. If you have lost your bank card, or it was stolen, you should contact your bank/card provider and make sure the cards get immediately canceled, then report the loss/theft to the local police. In the event of losing your phone, you should call your provider and get the sim card canceled. If you have an iPhone, you can try to locate it using the Find my iPhone app.

European-wide emergency numbers If you have an emergency anywhere in Europe, you can call 112 to access emergency services. The number is free of charge and can be made from any mobile phone, landline, or payphone.

What to do in an emergency in Italy When calling an emergency number in Italy, you should follow these steps: State your name, telephone number, your location, situation, how many people need help, and whether there are any weapons or dangerous substances involved

In case of a medical emergency, give as much information as possible, especially if minors are involved. In case of intoxication, make sure to state what exactly was taken and when.

If you or the person affected have any existing medical problems or regularly take prescription drugs, make sure to mention them and google the Italian brand name

If you are not familiar with the Italian language or lack certain vocabulary, such as medical terms, try to find a native speaker that can act as a translator

Never hang up until you are told to do so If calling an emergency number in Italy from abroad Italy’s country code is +39. However, in case of emergencies, it is easier and quicker to just call the European emergency number 112 and ask them to forward you to the appropriate Italian service.

Other useful phone numbers Consumer protection office: +39 06 8417 707

+39 06 8417 707 Italian news in English: The Local

The Local Road and traffic information: call 800-841-148 or go to the ANAS website

call 800-841-148 or go to the ANAS website Trains in Italy: find timetables, prices, and routes on the Trenitalia website

find timetables, prices, and routes on the Trenitalia website Weather report (in Italian): check Servizio Meteorologico

Emergency terms and phrases in Italy Here are some essential phrases to learn should you find yourself in an emergency situation in Italy and need to communicate with the relevant service: English Italian Help! Aiuto! Help me Aiutami I can’t breathe Non riesco a respirare (Severely) allergic (Gravemente) allergico EpiPen EpiPen Accident Incidente Fire Fuoco Murder Assassinio Emergency Emergenza Ambulance Ambulanza Doctor Dottore / Medico

Dottoressa / Medica Hospital Ospedale Police Carabiniere Extremely ill Estremamente malato Call 911/999 Chiama il uno uno due I need a doctor Ho bisogno di un dottore / dottoressa I need an ambulance Ho bisogno di un’ambulanza I need the police Ho bisogno dei carabiniere I want a lawyer Voglio un avvocato (donna) I’m innocent Sono innocente I didn’t do it Non l’ho fatto