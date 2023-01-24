Mental healthcare in Italy

Italian mental healthcare services The Italian Ministry of Health (Ministero della Salute) is the government department responsible for healthcare, including mental health services. Each region has a local health authority (Azienda Sanitaria Locale – ASL) overseeing all medical needs, including doctors, hospitals, and dentists. Of course, public services also include psychologists, psychiatrists, and mental health facilities for free or at least widely affordable. However, the public system is overstretched, resulting in longer wait times. Out of the 130,000 psychologists in Italy, only 5% work in the public healthcare system, according to Davide Baventore, the vice-president of Lombard Order of Psychologists (Consiglio Nazionale Ordine Psicologi). Because of this, most Italians go private. You can find independent psychologists and psychiatrists who charge for their sessions throughout Italy. The advantage of these services is that you can see a therapist quicker.

How to access mental health services First, to publicly access mental health services in Italy, you must register with the Italian healthcare system. Afterward, you can choose your general practitioner (GP) and receive your tessera sanitaria (health card). If you wish to access free or affordable care from a psychologist or psychiatrist, you must request a referral from your doctor or GP. However, your GP has the training to provide basic mental healthcare for less severe issues. Photo: FilippoBacci via Getty Images Next, you can call your local ASL to book an appointment. Usually, the first visit is free, but for follow-up appointments, you will need to pay a small fee or ticket, which differs between regions. In Italy, you can look for a public facility called consultorio. They are widely available throughout Italy and offer various services, including free mental healthcare. Again, the wait times for a public mental health service can be anything from a few weeks to months. Conversely, private psychologists and psychiatrists tend to have more availability, usually within a few days, and don’t require a GP referral.

Psychologists, psychiatrists, and therapists in Italy Italy has many options to get the best care if you are looking for a therapist or psychiatrist. A psychologist or therapist in Italy is a licensed professional who can help manage mental health symptoms through talk therapy. Comparatively, a psychiatrist is a medical doctor able to treat mental health disorders through medication in addition to treatment. Whether you book privately or publicly, you must show your identification (e.g., passport, residence card, or ID number) and health card at your appointment. Once all your details are confirmed, your mental health professional will conduct the session, which remains confidential under Italian law. Unfortunately, Italy’s public mental healthcare system has long wait times and limited spaces. On a positive note, this is an affordable option if you go through your local ASL or seek out a consultorio. Remember that you will need a referral from your primary doctor. However, if you can afford it or have health insurance, it pays to seek help privately for the following reasons: Shorter waiting lists

A broader list of providers

More English-speaking mental health professionals

No referral needed Mental healthcare fees in Italy start from €40 for a psychologist and €80 for a psychiatrist. If you wish to find an English-speaking therapist, you can check out the following: DoctorsinItaly

Expat Therapy 4 U

MioDottore

Services dealing with eating disorders in Italy You can access various government healthcare organizations, non-profit associations, and private facilities for support if you have an eating disorder. For example, the National Centre for Addiction and Doping and the Ministry of Health have a registry – Piattaforma Disturbi Alimentari – detailing all services that assist with eating disorders. The national helpline for anorexia, bulimia, and binge eating disorders is 800 180 969. Furthermore, you can reach out to the Associazione Bulimia e Anoressia (ABA). The association has support groups that help individuals to seek treatment. You can also find psychologists, psychiatrists, and treatment facilities specialized in eating disorders throughout Italy. Of course, if you access these public services via your local hospital, ASL, or GP, you won’t be charged or only pay a small fee. Otherwise, private options are available at a cost but with shorter wait times. Check with your insurance provider, as they may cover all or part of the treatment.

Mental healthcare services for special groups in Italy Italy has multiple non-profit organizations and government programs that provide support to particular groups in Italy free of charge. The Italian Ministry of Health also funds programs and crisis lines for women that are victims of domestic violence, migrants, and people with disabilities. Helplines Some resources available for special groups in Italy are: Group Type of support Organizations Helplines Women Support for survivors of domestic violence Associazione Frida 1522 Migrants and refugees Mental health services, support groups, and assistance Crinali Cooperativa 02 843 5598 People with disabilities Mental healthcare services and other support groups Database of organizations See database People with disabilities Report discrimination Association for Disabled Citizens (L’Associazione Invalidi Civili – ANMIC) 800 572 775 Your GP or local ASL can also assist you with specific mental healthcare services in the public system.

Italian mental health prevention and education programs In recent years, the ISS has focused on mental health awareness and prevention through educational campaigns and funding (e.g., mental health helplines). Some examples of mental health initiatives include the Bonus Psicologo, a €600 voucher for low-income families to access public mental health services. Italy’s many non-profit organizations also help raise awareness. For example, the Unione Nazionale delle Associazioni per la Salute Mentale (UNASAM) or the National Union of Mental Health Associations helps implement mental health prevention programs nationally.

Emergency support and crisis lines To recap, you can call most helplines toll-free in Italy. In the case of an emergency, call 112, or for urgent medical care, 118. TelefonoAmicoItalia runs the suicide prevention hotline on 02 2327 2327 The main crisis lines for people struggling with addiction are: Service Number Support with drug addiction 800 186 070 Support with alcohol addiction 800 833 833 For issues with smoking 800 554 088 Anti-Doping 800 896 970 Support for gambling addiction 800 558 822 The Italian government also set up crisis lines for people with depression, eating disorders, or other mental health problems, including: Service Number Crisis line for eating disorders 800 180 969 Helpline for psychological support 800 833 833 Psychiatric support for people with mental health disorders or their family 800 274 274 Helpline for victims of violence and stalking 1522 Crisis line for older adults 800 995 988 Helpline for children and adolescents with mental health, family, or school related problems 196 96 Support for families of children with disabilities 800 090 122