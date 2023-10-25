Country Flag
Chiara Caporale

Growing up between Italy and the US, Chiara took her first flight at just three months old and grew up speaking four languages. She developed a passion for travel and new cultures at a young age and now shares her stories about living in Italy through writing and video-making.

Chiara has always been a storyteller, and today she has turned her passion into a career. She works as a freelance writer and content creator and runs her own Italian teaching business. She enjoys cooking, scrapbooking, and visiting as many new cities as possible.