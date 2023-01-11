Setting up television, landlines, and internet in Italy

Television, phone, and internet in Italy Phone, internet, and television are usually separate from other utilities in Italy. When it comes to providers, Italy has public and private companies. Meanwhile, internet and phone companies are private and their services usually come as a bundle. However, you can choose separate providers if you wish. Internet in Italy is easily accessible, and in 2021, 75% of Italians were using it. Broadband is widely available throughout the country, even in some smaller towns, as is mobile data. The country scores 75/100 in Freedom House’s 2022 Freedom on the Net ranking, as the online landscape is diverse and allows people to express themselves relatively freely. However, there have also been cases of law enforcement agencies and officials carrying out wiretapping and hacking.

Landline phones in Italy More than 60% of Italians have landline phones in Italy, although they are less common than cell phones. Some internet companies provide packages with internet and landline included, which might explain why so many Italians still have a home phone. TIM, Fastweb and WINDTRE are the main landline companies that also provide internet in Italy. Plans cost between €15 to 30 per month, depending on the company and your usage. If you want to set up a landline in Italy, you can start the process online by contacting your provider, but make sure you have your: Codice fiscale or tax code

Proof of address (a bill in your name, rental contract, proof of ownership)

ID

Italian phone numbers and dialing codes Fixed line phone numbers in Italy Landline numbers are a maximum of 11 digits long, starting with a zero, followed by an area code. When dialing a landline number from abroad, you can add the country code, +39, followed by the area code, then the number. You can search for area codes and useful numbers on the Pagine Bianche website. The most common area codes in Italy are: Milan: 02

Rome: 06

Naples: 081

Florence: 055

Bologna: 51

Turin: 011 Italian mobile numbers Mobile numbers are ten digits long and start with the number 3, but the first three digits change depending on the company. When calling an Italian number from abroad, remember to use the country code +39 before the mobile phone number. Calling internationally When calling Italy from abroad, use the country code +39, followed by the phone number. For landlines, this will include the area code, such as 02 for Milan or 011 for Turin. For mobile numbers, you can dial the country code plus the full phone number (minus the first zero). If you wish to call abroad from Italy, you will need to use the country code of the number you are trying to call. Italian emergency numbers Emergency numbers in Italy are three digits long and always begin with the number 1. You do not need an area code to dial these numbers. If you find yourself in an emergency, call: 112 – The emergency number that will contact the necessary authorities

113 – Police

115 – Fire brigade

118 – Emergency medical services

Italian telecommunications bills Once you’ve set up your TV, phone, and internet in Italy, you will need to make sure to pay your bills on time. Most of these bills are charged monthly to your bank account, or you can pay on your provider’s website. Some companies will also let you pay by phone or email – in some cases, you can pay your paper bill by bringing it to your nearest post office or tabaccheria. Expatica’s guide to Find out how to open a bank account in Italy Read more In Italy, the public TV provider, RAI, has a yearly fee attached to your electricity bill. Meanwhile, private TV and streaming services are usually subscription-based, meaning you’ll pay once a month. For internet and phone, you usually have a contract lasting a year or more and pay monthly. You can switch providers before the contract finishes, but you might need to pay an extra month’s fee.

Telecommunications repairs in Italy If you have an issue with the TV, phone, or internet in Italy, you can contact your service provider directly over the phone or online. If necessary, the company will send someone to your home to take a better look at the issue and resolve it. For problems with devices, you can reach out to the store where you made the purchase, or call a repair technician (in Italian). In the event of an emergency, you can call 112.

Making a complaint about an Italian telecommunications company If you have complaints about services regarding TV, phone, or internet in Italy, you should first contact your provider’s customer service department to try to resolve the issue. Following that, you can reach out to the Communications Regulatory Authority (Autorità per le Garanzie nelle Comunicazioni – AGCOM). You can submit a formal complaint about the service provider directly through ConciliaWeb, but you will need to use your Italian Electronic ID card or SPID to enter the website. You can also email or call AGCOM. A response can take between 30 and 45 days.

Alternative communication platforms in Italy Although calls and texts remain popular forms of communication, while living in Italy, you will notice various alternative communication platforms. VoIP and instant messaging WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, and Telegram are popular instant messaging services in Italy. All three platforms are free to download as apps on your smartphone, so you can connect with friends and family in Italy and abroad. It has become more common to use these messaging systems rather than texts or calls throughout the country, not just with loved ones, but also for services and work. If you have access to the internet in Italy on your smartphone, you can use these apps to communicate on a daily basis. Internet cafés in Italy Internet cafés are difficult to find nowadays – generally, they have been replaced by coffee shops, co-working spaces, and libraries where people can browse the web, work, or study using free or cheap Wi-Fi. You can find many coffee shops in Italy with free Wi-Fi, perfect for working, studying, or staying up-to-date on current events, especially in big cities. Photo by EyesWideOpen/Getty Images Many libraries in Italy also offer free Wi-Fi and have public computers available. Co-working spaces have also become more popular – these give remote workers a small office space with Wi-Fi access and sometimes other facilities. You can usually access these spaces with a monthly subscription. Public phones in Italy Public phones have become less common in recent years. However, you can still find some public phones around big cities in Italy using the “find a public phone” service by TIM. You can pay to use a public phone in Italy with a phone card or cash.