How to open an Italian bank account

Banking in Italy Italian banking can be traced back to the Renaissance period. The oldest surviving bank in the world is the Banca Monte dei Peschi di Siena founded in 1472. The banking system in Italy consists of the national central bank – the Banca d’Italia – and several national, international, regional, and digital entities. These providers work in commercial retail banking or savings, investment, and wealth management services. Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, the world’s oldest bank (Photo: zodebala via Getty Images) Opening an Italian bank account as a foreigner is fairly straightforward. Some of the leading providers offer expat-friendly services or non-resident accounts. Multinational and digital banks also have account options tailored to residents from other countries. Multinationals include: BNP Paribas

Crédit Agricole

HSBC

ING

Before you open a bank account In most cases, you must wait until you move to Italy to open a bank account in the country. Banks usually require you to present documentation in person, such as your Italian tax number and proof of residence. However, some do offer non-resident options, so you might be able to set up a current account and then update your personal details after you’ve relocated. It should still be easy to use your overseas account when you arrive in Italy before sorting out your Italian banking. Most ATMs take foreign cards and you can pay with Visa, Mastercard, and American Express in many shops and restaurants. However, you may incur bank charges, especially if it’s based outside the Eurozone.

Types of Italian bank accounts Current account (conto corrente) The most common type of bank account in Italy is called a current account. With this, you can send and receive money, set up bill payments, obtain debit and credit cards, and access overdraft or loan services. While current accounts are usually free, they might come with restrictions like limited credit card or loan options. Banks also offer account upgrade options – for example, premium or gold status –usually with a fixed monthly or annual fee. Specialized current accounts you can find in Italy include: Joint account (conto corrente cointestato)

Non-resident account (conto non-residenti)

Student account (conto studente) Keep in mind that some non-resident accounts are restricted to European Union (EU) and European Free Trade Association (EFTA – Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland) nationals. Savings account (conto di resparmio) You can open a savings account with most retail banks and specialist providers. Easy access accounts let you withdraw money at any time without penalty. Deposit accounts come with a minimum notice period required before withdrawal.

Opening a corporate account in Italy If you start a business in Italy, you will need to have a business bank account. Sole traders and freelancers can also benefit from this type of account if it streamlines their business operations. Most major banks offer products specifically for companies, including bank accounts, loan and investment products, business insurance, and growth products. Photo: Maskot Bildbyrå via Getty Images To open a business bank account in Italy, at least one of the directors should visit a branch in person. They will need to provide: Photo ID

Tax number

Proof of address

Company certificate of registration

Most recent accounts or financial records Italian business bank account fees range from €15–50 a month. You will be charged for the same services as a personal account – for example, credit card fees, loan fees, and international money transfer fees – but the price may be higher.

How to open an Italian bank account for your children You have to be at least 18 years old to open a bank account, but parents and guardians can open one on behalf of their child. Once your child reaches the age of 18, they will be able to take control of their account or transfer it into an adult account. Banks offer different products for young people, including savings accounts and basic current accounts for teens and children. Basic accounts for minors in Italy are usually free of cost. To open an account for your child in Italy, you need to visit the bank on the child’s behalf. If you can provide digital copies of the necessary documentation, you may be able to open it online. On top of the usual documents required for an adult bank account, you will also need to provide your child’s ID.

Opening a bank account with a low credit score With a low credit score, you may be restricted to a basic account (conto base) with most Italian banks. This is like a current account with limited services, which is either free or about €3–4 a month. Banks tend to waive fees if your annual income is below a certain threshold. With a basic account, you can manage money, use a debit card, and make money transfers in the Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA). However, access to more complex products like loans and overdrafts may be restricted. The following Italian banks offer basic accounts: UniCredit

Intesa Sanpaolo

Banca Nazionale Lavoro

What to do if you are refused an Italian bank account Your bank account application can be rejected if you fail a credit check or lack sufficient documentation. However, the provider should let you know if you qualify for an alternative product instead. For example, you may still qualify for a basic account, if you fail a credit check for a standard current account. Remember that Italian banks are legally obliged to offer some sort of account to EU/EFTA citizens. If you feel you have been unfairly refused, you can contact the bank’s complaints department. Each bank should have its own complaints procedure detailed on its website. If you are not happy with the outcome, you can escalate the complaint to either the Banca d’Italia, the Banking and Financial Ombudsman (Arbitro Bancario Finanziario), or the Banking and Financial Conciliator (Conciliatore Bancario Finanziario). If you cannot open a bank account in Italy, you can manage your finances from an overseas account through cross-border banking.

Choosing an Italian bank account When looking for an Italian bank account, do your research to find what is available and best serves your needs. Things to consider include: Consideration Details Cost While account fees may vary, most Italian banks provide free basic accounts or at low cost Product range This may include credit cards, investment opportunities, money transfers, loans, and more English-speaking services Staff at international and major national banks are more likely to speak English Additional features Extra benefits such as budgeting tools or mobile payment options may be available Customer reputation You can check online reviews for each bank to see how satisfied its customers are Ease of access If you want 24/7 access to your funds, you’ll probably need online or mobile banking options Ethics Check websites like CSRHub and Corporate Knights to see how companies perform in ethics and sustainability

Banking services in Italy Banks in Italy provide the same services as other western and European countries. This includes some combination of the following: A variety of account types (e.g., checking, savings)

Loans

Overdrafts

Credit cards

Investment products

Insurance

Pensions

Mortgages International money transfers International money transfers are an easy way to send funds abroad. When considering the best option for your situation, it’s good to know the alternatives to a traditional bank, such as CurrencyFair

Wise

Managing your bank account in Italy You can choose how to manage your account with most Italian banks. The different ways include: Method Description Face-to-face Italy has nearly 24,000 bank branches that provide in-person customer service Phone Most banks offer assistance by phone during business hours and some include video appointments via platforms like Zoom Online The major banks in Italy offer online banking to keep an eye on funds and make payments 24/7 via a password-protected account Mobile app Most banks have mobile apps so you can manage your finances on any smart device