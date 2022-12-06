Mobile banking in Italy Like many other industries, banking is constantly evolving thanks to modern technological advancements. Most commercial banks now offer online options, mobile apps, and also a range of services that let customers handle their day-to-day finances with a smartphone. In addition, there has been a proliferation of new digital or mobile-only banks that operate purely online without branch locations. Photo: Westend61/Getty Images Regarding the digital transformation of banking, Italy is slightly behind the curve among European countries. This could be because only 73% of the population has internet access. Only around 45% of the population used online banking in 2021, compared to 61% of the Eurozone area. However, most major Italian banks now offer mobile services to customers, and several mobile-only providers also operate in the country. Although mobile banking doesn’t yet offer the full range of traditional services, it does come with distinct advantages like lower fees, ease of access, and environmental sustainability. Mobile accounts include many innovative tools, such as mobile payments, budgeting options, and added security features. For this reason, mobile banking in Italy will likely continue to grow in popularity for years to come.

Italian mobile banking apps Banks with mobile apps Many major Italian and international banks now offer mobile apps that allow customers to access accounts and use features on their phones. These include: Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena

Banca Nazionale del Lavoro

Deutsche Bank

FinecoBank

ING

Intesa Sanpaolo

Poste Italiane

UniCredit Mobile banking app features Mobile banking features differ slightly between Italian banks, but they typically include the following: 24/7 access to your account through your smartphone

Secure mobile payments allowing you to pay by phone in shops and restaurants

Money transfers through the Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA)

Budgeting tools to keep an eye on daily income and expenditure, make monthly plans, and set limits by category

Tools to keep track of savings and investments

Biometric security options, including fingerprint and facial recognition

Other products, such as loans, mortgages, and insurance, are not usually available through apps. Mobile banking is typically restricted to personal accounts, although some banks also offer it for savings and business use. How to use a mobile banking app To use a mobile banking app, first, download it to your device. You can find the app by visiting the bank's website on your phone's browser or searching for it on the Apple or Google Play store. If you already have a bank account, you need to confirm the activation by entering the codes they send to you and setting up a password. Most apps offer a guided tour that explores features and familiarizes you with mobile banking. If you don't yet have an account, you need to open one either online or in person before using the app. Mobile banking fees If you use your bank's mobile app while living in Italy, you will still pay the standard monthly fees on charges and card use. However, you might save by using mobile payments and money transfers, and lower admin fees by switching to paperless statements and e-notifications.

Mobile payments in Italy Mobile payments, one of the most convenient features of smartphone banking, are quickly growing in popularity worldwide. Customers can make smartphone payments for expenses, such as utility bills, restaurant checks, or grocery bills using contactless methods like Quick Response (QR) codes. You can access mobile payments directly through the banking app or by linking your bank account to a separate service. In total, around €7 billion in mobile payments were made in Italy in 2021 – a 122% increase from 2020. Popular providers include PayPal, Bancomat Pay, Apple Pay, Amazon Pay, Satispay, and Postepay.

Italian mobile banking security Many countries, including Italy, have raised concerns about the safety of digital banking and increased criminal activity online, such as hacking. However, mobile banking offers some of the highest levels of security available. Digital accounts in Italy are highly encrypted and offer features such as biometric access (fingerprint or facial recognition), suspicious activity alerts, and instant card blocking. Additionally, providers with a European Banking License are required to compensate customers up to €100,000 for related losses. Photo: Thomas Barwick/Getty Images You can protect your Italian mobile bank account by: Using biometric security measures on top of password protection

Avoiding public Wi-Fi networks when online banking

Logging out of your account when finished

Keeping your log-in details and PIN private

Using secure, trusted platforms for mobile payments