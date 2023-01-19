Italian cuisine: what to eat in Italy

The Italian diet For many people, the Italian diet is the perfect answer to their weight loss question. It has a lot of plant-based foods like vegetables, fruits, whole grains, and legumes, and moderate amounts of protein and animal fats. Part of the diet is a focus on proportion and lifestyle. For example, Italians enjoy a small breakfast, a large lunch, and a mid-sized dinner that keeps them going throughout the evening. Breakfast Most Italians will start their day between 07:00 and 10:30 with something small and sweet. Typical breakfast foods are: Fette biscottate (twice-baked bread) with jam or chocolate-hazelnut spread

Fresh pastry such as a cornetto, saccottino, or ventaglio

Pane burro e marmellata (bread with butter and jam) Often, you will see people standing at the counter of their local café (bar), enjoying their breakfast on the go (colazione al bar). This morning ritual is not so much a daily occurrence, as it is a way to catch up with friends and neighbors. It is common to get a milky coffee (e.g., caffè latte and cappuccino) with your breakfast (colazione). Due to the high fat content, these are normally only consumed in the morning. Lunch Lunch (pranzo) is the main meal of the day in Italy and is usually a hearty affair. Most locals will eat at around 13:00, though it can take place at any time between 12:30 and 14:30. In some instances, people will have a ‘second breakfast‘ (seconda colazione) at noon, thus shifting lunch time till even later. Generally, lunch includes two or three courses. For example, you might have a starter (primi) of soup or pasta, and a main meal (secondi) of meat or fish. Some Italians will enjoy a glass of wine with their lunch. Photo: Eugenio Marongiu/Getty Images When busy with work, many will make do with a quick lunch. This might be a panini (sandwich) or pizza, for example. Tavola calda (translates to ‘hot table’) is a cafeteria-style concept that is also popular among working Italians. It consists of pre-made food that you stand in line for with a tray. Aperitivo Cocktail hour (aperitivo) is especially popular in the north of Italy but exists in the south as well. Milan is considered aperitivo capital, and cities like Rome, Florence, and Naples have growing scenes. Aperitivi are pre-dinner drinks that serve as an appetizer to dinner. It usually occurs between 18:00 and 20:00. Most Italians will meet up with friends and enjoy a drink with some finger foods in a local piazza or park. You won’t bring the snacks and drinks yourself, but order them from a hosting restaurant or bar that has various drink and food options. If the drinks turn into dinner, it is called an apericena (aperitivo plus dinner). Dinner Whether with family or friends, dinner (cena) in Italy is commonly a social event. The long, lingering meals often start between 20:00 and 22:00, although, it can be later. When eating at home, Italians might enjoy a simple version of lunch. For instance, this could mean a small pasta, followed by a meat dish with a vegetable side. When going out, dinner can go through a full five courses, including appetizers (antipasti) and dessert dolci). Most Italians will drink wine during dinner and complete the meal with a digestive (digestivo) or coffee. Snacks Like the rest of Italian cuisine, snacks (merende) in Italy can vary greatly by region. Most of the typical snacks appear to be fried, though local seasonal fruits are also a popular food between meals. Typical snacks include: Arancini on the island of Sicily (Sicilia)

Cellipieni in the Abruzzo region

Crema fritta in the Emilia-Romagna region

Pan meino in Lombardy (Lombardia)

Tramezzino veneziano in the Veneto region Navigli District in Milan, Italy (Photo: Anchiy/Getty Images) Most Italians will enjoy a snack break – called merenda – once or twice a day. Normally, this occurs around 10:00 or 16:00. They might go for something fried, pop into a bar for a pastry, or – if it is summer – grab a gelato.

Most used ingredients The Italian kitchen revolves around the seasons, and you may only see certain dishes for a few weeks of the year when the ingredients are available. Many regions and towns are specialized in their own local products and recipes. As such, there is a multitude of different products available, including olive oil (olio d’oliva), balsamic vinegar (aceto balsamico), pasta, rice, sauces, and wine. Meat Meat (carne) is a mainstay of Italian cuisine, especially in the landlocked central regions. Beef (manzo) chicken (pollo), and pork (maiale) are by far the most popular types of meat. However, you might also find other meats on the menu, including: Game meat (selvaggina)

Horse meat (cavallo)

Mutton (montone)

Rabbit (coniglio) Well-known meat-based dishes include: Bistecca alla Fiorentina

Ossobuco alla Milanese

Saltimbocca alla Romana Cured meats (salumi) are also popular across the country. These include bresaola, mortadella, pancetta, prosciutto, and soppressata. Fish and other seafood Fish and seafood (frutti di mare) are particularly favored in the coastal parts of Italy. Photo: Maria Varaksina/Getty Images These regions use a wide array of sea-gained ingredients, including: Shellfish (crostacei)

Sea urchin (riccio di mare)

Tuna (tonno)

Squid (calamare)

Octopus (polpo) Depending on the region, you can enjoy a wealth of local seafood specialties. For example: Acqua pazza

Fettuccine alle vongole

Cacciucco alla Livornese

Linguine al nero di seppia Vegetables Due to its diverse geography, temperate climate, and fertile soil, Italy’s culinary landscape contains an incredible range of fresh, seasonal produce. Widely-used ingredients include: Artichoke (carciofo)

Fennel (finocchio)

Tomato (pomodoro)

Mushroom (funghi)

Zucchini (zucchine) Across the country, you will find vegetables in salads, vegetarian mains, and side dishes (contorni). Classic dishes include: Caponata

Melanzane alla parmigiana

Panzanella

Risotto ai funghi

Tortelli di zucca Fruits Part of the Italian diet is, of course, an abundance of fresh fruits that are produced locally. The lemons (limoni) from Sicily, Amalfi, and Sorrento are justifiably world-famous. Sicily cultivates two types of juicy oranges (arancia di ribera and arancia rossa), while Bologna produces ripe cherries (amarena). Also widely available are Veronese peaches (Pesca di Verona) and Salernitan figs (fico bianco del cilento). Carbs Carbohydrates are well-represented in the Italian kitchen. On average, Italians consume 23 kilos of pasta and 41 kilos of bread per year. Photo: Katleho Seisa/Getty Images Common Italian foods that contain carbs include: Grains (e.g., bread, pasta, pastries, and rice)

Legumes (e.g., beans, lentils, and peas)

Starchy vegetables (e.g., potatoes and polenta) Cheese and dairy products Cheese and dairy are staples in Italian cuisine. Easy examples that come to mind are desserts (e.g., gelato, panna cotta, and semifreddo) and coffees (e.g., cappuccino and caffè latte). But perhaps most famously are the Italian cheeses. Again, most regions and towns produce their own specific types of cheese. Often these are variants of: Burrata

Gorgonzola

Grana Padano

Mascarpone

Mozzarella

Pecorino

Parmigiano Reggiano

Ricotta While some recipes use cheese as an add-on, for others it is the main ingredient. For example: Cacio e pepe

Cannoli

Fonduta alla Valdostana

Pesto alla Genovese

Tiramisu Herbs and spices As with all other types of cuisines, Italian food uses herbs and spices to add flavor and flair. Many of these arrived in the country during the Roman times, and their use has evolved over the centuries. In Italian kitchens you will often find: Basil (Basilico) – popular for use in pesto sauces, but also in salads and dressings

Thyme (Timo) – often seen in stews, soups, and roasted meats

Oregano (Origano) – a favorite for pizza and pasta sauces

Rosemary (Rosmarino) – best for meat dishes

Parsley (Prezzemolo) – a great all-rounder

Marjoram (Maggiorana) – another good all-rounder that is similar to oregano but slightly milder and sweeter Sauces and condiments The Italian kitchen features a large assortment of sauces. These are usually to complement a pasta dish but can also be served with meat and fish. Popular sauces include: Marinara

Pesto Genevese

Ragù alla Bolognese

Salsa Verde (i.e., green sauce)

Vincotto (i.e., cooked wine) Italians are not huge fans of common condiments, such as ketchup, mayonnaise, mustard, steak sauce, or brown sauce. However, condiments like olive oil and balsamic vinegar are available in all supermarkets (supermercato) and grocery stores. Photo: katleho Seisa/Getty Images Italy is the world’s second-highest producer of extra virgin olive oil behind Spain and has three kinds of ‘protected’ balsamic vinegar. The three are: Aceto Balsamico di Modena

Aceto Balsamico Tradizionale di Modena

Aceto Balsamico Tradizionale di Reggio Emilia The latter two have the seal Protected Designation of Origin, meaning no other region or country can make these kinds of vinegar. Another widely-used condiment is gremolata – a mix of herbs and lemon – that adds a zesty, herbal punch.

Most famous Italian dishes If you’d like to try some of the most well-known dishes in Italy, you can check out our top 10 Italian foods with recipes. Here are some other iconic flavors that you might be tempted to taste: Ragù Napoletano – catering to the carnivorous, this dish from Naples encapsulates the spirit of Italian cooking – perhaps better than any other. Ingredients include beef, lard, minced pork, pancetta, pork ribs, prosciutto, red wine, steak, tomato, young Pecorino cheese, and lots of time and patience.

Riso al salto – made with leftover saffron risotto, this fried rice dish is a great way to combat food waste. Simply add in an egg, leave it overnight, and create a rice pancake the next day.

Tagliatelle con taleggio e tartufo – this dish from Northern Italy is a love poem to the black truffle. It is a flavorsome pasta dish with melted taleggio cheese, butter, and cream, and is covered with truffle.

Most well-known desserts Italian cuisine would be incomplete without its sweet treats. Some of the world-famous desserts of Italian origin include: Cannoli – a Sicilian dough shell with sweet ricotta filling

Cassata – a liqueur-drenched genoise sponge cake layered with sweetened ricotta and fruit preserves, decorated with a marzipan shell and colorful candied fruits

Panna cotta – a custard-like treat originally from Piedmont

Tartufo – a delicious bonbon of ice cream, dark truffle chocolate, whipped cream, and cacao powder, served with chocolate of vanilla sauce

Tiramisu – a layered dessert with coffee-soaked sponge fingers, mascarpone, egg, sugar, and a dash of Marsala wine