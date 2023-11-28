What better way to make the most out of living in Italy than getting out there and exploring everything it has to offer? Whether you're looking for fun days out with the kids or planning your next Italian dinner party at home, our expert lifestyle guides have all the information you need.

Culture & Entertainment Want to get beneath the skin of your new home? From the best music festivals in Italy to the must-see museums in Florence, our expert guides on culture and entertainment in Italy will introduce you to a whole world of new opportunities.

Food & Drink There's no better way to understand Italy than through your tastebuds. Whether you're looking for the finest red wine from Piemonte or some tasty Italian recipes for your next dinner party, you'll find it all in our expert guides to food and drink in Italy.

Holidays & Celebrations Ready to celebrate your new life in Italy? There's no better way to get to know your new home than by experiencing the holidays and celebrations in Italy. Whatever occasion you're looking for, you'll find it in our guides that cover everything from local religious traditions to public holidays in Italy.

Sports & Fitness Looking to stay fit and healthy in your new home? Our guides to sports and fitness in Italy provide everything you need to know about sport and wellbeing in your new home, from popular sports to the best places to join a local sports club.