Are you planning to move to Italy? Get up to speed with everything you need to know about your new home with our collection of expert guides on moving to Italy. Whether you're looking for immigration requirements, must-watch movies, or public holiday dates, you'll find it here.

About Italy Thinking about moving to Italy? Get under the skin of your new home with our expert introductory guides to everything you need to know about Italy. From understanding the expat lifestyle in Italy to details about the cost of living, you'll find it here – so get ready to pack your bags.

Relocation Are you planning to relocate to Italy? Moving your entire life to a brand new country might sound daunting, but it doesn't have to be. With our expert guides on relocating to Italy, you'll find all the information you need, from moving your finances to transporting your belongings.

Society & History How much do you know about Italy? Find out more about the society and history of Italy with our expert guides that cover everything you need to know, from traditional Italian celebrations and holidays to the movies that every expat moving to Italy must watch.

Visas & Immigration When relocating to Italy, it's essential to know all about the immigration process through and through. Our expert guides lay out everything you need to know about applying for an Italian visa, from getting a work permit to applying for citizenship.